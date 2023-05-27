Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Prediction NWT 67 % Chance of Winning SUNR 33 % Bet Now! The 12th match of the ongoing Charlotte Edwards will see Thunder and Sunrisers locking horns against each other. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST and will be played in Manchester. Both teams are yet to win a game this season and one of the sides will get off the mark in this encounter.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

It has been a tough ride so far for both teams, Thunder and Sunrisers, in the tournament. Both sides have played two matches each and have come up short and are yet to get off the mark this season.

Thunder chance of winning @67%

Sunrisers chance of winning @33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Thunder vs Sunrisers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Thunder and Sunrisers will face each other to end their losing streak of two matches on Saturday in Manchester. Both teams have struggled in the two departments thus far and will be looking forward to put up a fine show in this encounter.

Sunrisers faced the Central Sparks in their opening game and did well to restrict the opposition to just 137 runs. Kelly Castle and Mady Villiers picked up three wickets each for the side while the rest of the bowlers chipped in with a wicket.

However, the Sunrisers faltered with the bat. Cordelia Griffith played a fine hand batting at three but there was no support for her. She scored 53 runs off 46 balls but only two other batters could barely reach double-figures and they were skittled for 114 runs.

The team led by Kelly Castle was boosted with the presence of Dane van Niekerk for the game against South East Stars. But they could only muster 132 runs with the bat in their 20 overs for the loss of wickets. With the ball, they tried to take the game deep but couldn’t pick up wickets at regular intervals only for the SE Stars to chase down the target with 6 balls and four wickets in hand.

As for the Thunder, they faced the Western Storm in their opening encounter and put on a collective batting effort to post 154 runs in their 20 overs batting first. Emma Lamb scored 36 runs opening the innings while a few other batters also chipped in with their contributions.

But half-centuries from Heather Knight and Fran Wilson meant that they were not able to defend the total. The Western Storm gunned down the 155-run target easily with four balls and six wickets in hand.

The Thunder yet again had to bat first in their game against The Blaze and they managed to post only 117 runs on the board. No batter could cross the 30-run mark and they struggled right through the innings for momentum.

Tammy Beaumont of the Blaze made light work of it with a 21-ball 38-run knock opening the innings. Despite losing a few quick wickets later in the innings, the Storm were always ahead in the chase as they won by three wickets with more than four overs in hand. Sophie Ecclestone tried her best but couldn’t help her side win the match.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction

In the only game that was played in Manchester this season, The Blaze chased down a 118-run target rather comfortably. The team batting first has struggled to come to terms with conditions thereby posting below-par totals. So, the side winning the toss should look to bowl first, restrict the opposition and then chase down the total later.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in the forecast in Manchester on the first day of the weekend. The temperature is expected to be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the match and the sun will be out as well.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Ellie Threlkeld (captain), Olivia Bell, Danni Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Liberty Heap, Emma Lamb, FI Morris, Tara Norris, Seren Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Liberty Heap Batter Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Ellie Threlkeld (C) Wicketkeeper FI Morris All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Kate Cross Bowler Naomi Dattani Batter Danielle Collins Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder are not in great form this season so far losing both their matches. They batted first in both matches and couldn’t defend 154 and 117 totals.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (captain), Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Grace Scrivens, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XI

Mady Villiers All-Rounder Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Cordeilia Griffith Batter Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Jo Gardner All-Rounder Flo Miller Batter Eva Gray All-rounder Kelly Castle (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

The Sunrisers have not found their right mojo in the tournament so far. Like their opponents, they have also lost both their matches so far and will have to put in a fine effort even to win against the Thunder who boast of a formidable with big names in the squad.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Head to Head

The teams faced twice against each other in the last season. Thunder won the first face-off by 71 runs comfortably while the second match between the two teams ended in a stunning tie.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to have highest opening partnership

Going purely by recent form, it seems that the Sunrisers have formidable openers as compared to Thunder. For the Sunrisers, Mady Villiers and Dane van Niekerk, and both are big hitters who can be threatening on their day.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb opens the innings for the Thunder and is known for her excellent skills to take on the opposition bowling attack. She likes to take advantage of the powerplay and has the game to play a long innings. So far she has scored 38 runs in two matches but at a strike rate of 146.15. For the same reason, Lamb is expected to be the top scorer for the Thunder in this game.

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Cordelia Griffith has the experience and is the best batter at the moment in the line-up for the Sunrisers. She has already scored 71 runs in two matches with a fifty to her name. She has scored runs at a brilliant strike rate of 140.74 and will be expected to make an impact yet again in the third game for her side.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Thunder’s best bowler

This is a no-brainer. Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowler in the world at the moment. The left-arm spinner bowled superbly in the last game as well returning with the figures of 2/18 in her four overs. She hs picked up four wickets in two outings so far and is a match-winner in her own rights. So it is no surprise that she is expected to pick more wickets again in this encounter.

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

It was surprising to see Mady Villiers open the batting for the Sunrisers in the last game. While she was decent in her trade, the youngster has so far impressed with the ball this season. She has picked up four wickets in two matches with the best figures of 3/28 in one of the matches. Mady is a wicket-taker and no wonder will be expected to put up another top-notch show for the Sunrisers.