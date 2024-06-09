Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Prediction NWT 63 % Chance of Winning SUN 37 % Bet now! Sunrisers and Thunder will cross swords in the 23rd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Stanley Park, Blackpool on June 9, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

The Thunder are having a highly inconsistent campaign in the competition. They have won two games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of -0.754. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the tournament. Their last defeat came against the Southern Vipers. Thunder will have to put in more work in order to win here.

Sunrisers are on the same boat as the Thunder. Thunder are coming from after two continuous defeats that has shaken the team’s confidence. They have won two games and lost four in their six outings. The team is placed 6th in the table standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -1.080. They will now look to rise high after their last loss against South East Stars. The team has an exceptional batting order but lacks in their bowling.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 63%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 37%

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Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Sunrisers have a stellar batting order. The opening order revolves around Joanne Gardner and Grace Scrivens in the competition. The pair posted the scores of 40, 0, 66, 2, 41 & 12 runs in six games before their first dismissal. Gardner and Scrivens average at 35.40 & 20.60 respectively in the competition. Sunrisers were disappointed by their bowlers and have been the reason for the majority of their losses. Considering the form of the openers, the team will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sunrisers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Thunder vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The wicket at Stanley Park is known to be a balanced pitch, offering a good contest between bat and ball. Seamers can typically extract some movement with the new ball in the first innings, particularly during overcast conditions. Since very few games have been played here, it’s difficult to predict the exact nature of this wicket. We do feel it should favour batters for the most part. The team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Blackpool on June 9. The skies will be windy and the temperature will remain around 12 degree Celsius.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder lost their last two games. Thunder were bowled out for 85 runs in the last game. The batters were very quick to lose their wickets in the game while the bowlers were unable to get back in the game with the ball.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter ALice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers are coming from a loss against South East Stars in the last game. The team has a good batting order. However, the team has been inconsistent in the entire competition. The bowlers are yet to perform their best in the tournament.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once last season where Thunder won the game by 7 wickets.

Sunrisers won- 1

Thunder won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Thunder looked helpless in their last clash against Southern Vipers. The SV bowlers pushed them pretty hard as they lost quick wickets in the game. The team posted the score of 85 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Kate Cross was the top scorer in the game with 13 runs. While defending the target, Sophie Ecclestone picked 2 wickets whereas Sophie Morris picked a single wicket. Southern Vipers scored 86/3 and won the game by 7 wickets. Thunder will look to return with a better batting performance in the next game.

Sunrisers were up against South East Stars in the last game. It was a tough challenge. Sunrisers scored 116/8 in the game. Florence Miller scored an unbeaten 39 whereas Mady Villiers posted 14 runs in the game. The rest of the batters could not score much in the game. South East Stars cruised past the target and won the game by 6 wickets. Jodi Grewcock picked 2 wickets, highest from her side. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 184 runs in 6 games at an average of 46.00. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game and will go in as the best batting option.

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is the best batter from Sunrisers. She has scored 177 runs in 6 games at an average of 35.40. She struck 1 run in the last game but her skills remain intact. She will be looking to get back in the next game with her bat.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers has picked 9 wickets in 6 games for Sunrisers in the competition so far. She took a wicket in the last game but remains as the best bowler in the next game. Villiers will be thrilled to bowl in the next game against the Thunder.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris has picked 6 wickets in 5 games. She was unable to pick a wicket in the last game. But the bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game against the Sunrisers.