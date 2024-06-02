NWT (Thunder) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction NWT 41 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 18 of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024 will witness Thunder and The Blaze taking on each other on Saturday, June 2nd. The two teams will meet for the second time this season at Old Trafford in Manchester, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Thunder vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze have had a great start to their Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024 campaign, sitting at the top of the table with 16 points. They have won four out of four games with a net run-rate of 0.324. Thunder are placed fourth on the table with nine points and a net run-rate of 0.162. They have lost two games and won two with a bonus point in one of those.

Thunder are coming off a three-wicket victory over Central Sparks at Manchester on Thursday. They opted to bowl first and their bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to just 121/8 in 20 overs. Phoebe Graham was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 16 in four overs while Fi Morris bagged 3 for 22. Morris starred with the bat as well, scoring 43 off 38 whileAilsa Lister made 23 off 22 as they chased the target with an over to spare.

The Blaze defeated Central Sparks by 10 runs in their previous game at Trent Bridge on Friday. Having been sent in to bat first, The Blaze lost both the openers cheaply before Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce added 55 runs for the third wicket. Kathryn went on to score 57 off 47 to help the side get 134. She then picked 2 for 28 in four overs while Kirstie Gordon also snared 2 for 22 and Lucy Higham took 1 for 16 in four overs.

The Blaze are in pretty good form and will head into this game as strong favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Thunder chance of winning @ 41%

The Blaze chance of winning @ 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze's Sarah Bryce has been decent for the team in tricky situations. She has scored 18, 24 and 22 in her last three innings. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match seems productive.

Thunder's Fi Morris is one of their key batters and has been in good form. She has made 41 and 43 in two of the last three innings. You can back Morris to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Thunder vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

With overcast conditions and the weather being unpredictable, teams have preferred bowling first and have tried to exploit the bowling conditions. Both these teams have won the toss once this tournament and opted to field first. We predict The Blaze to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that Manchester should witness mostly cloudy weather on Sunday morning with around 79% cloud cover. However, rain might not be a big concern with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be between 15 to 17 degree Celsius while wind gusts blowing at 37 kmph.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Fi Morris All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister Batter Danielle Collins Batter Liberty Heap Batter Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder began the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024 with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds before losing to South East Stars and The Blaze. They returned to winning ways in the previous game, beating Central Sparks by three wickets.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Teresa Graves Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Ella Claridge Batter Marie Kelly Batter Josie Groves Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze have found ways to come out on top even when they were on the back foot. They defeated Southern Vipers by 3 runs and Northern Diamonds by 4 runs in the first two games before beating Thunder by five wickets. In the recent game, they defended 134 against Central Sparks.

Thunder vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other twice in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with The Blaze coming out victorious on both occasions.

Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Thunder to have the highest opening partnership @ XX (Parimatch)

The Blaze have Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves at the top of the order but both have been in poor form. Thunder’s opening duo of Emma Lamb and Fi Morris have been two of their most in-form batters. Betting on Thunder to have the highest opening partnership could be productive.

Thunder vs The Blaze T20 Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Team Batter

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb is the third highest run-scorer in the ongoing Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. She has scored 153 runs from four innings at an average of 76 while striking at 112. She made an unbeaten 63 off 50 in their previous game against The Blaze. You can back Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze’s best batter

Kathryn Bryce has been in pretty good form, sharing the third spot on the batting charts with Lamb. She has made 153 runs from four games at a strike rate of 116 while averaging 38. Bryce has registered two fifties in the competition, including 61 off 51 in the previous clash against Thunder. Bet on Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s best bowler

Fi Morris is coming off a superb spell of 3 for 22 in four overs against Central Sparks in the previous game. The right arm offbreak bowler has taken 5 wickets in the competition at an economy of just 4.93. Bet on Morris to be Thunder's top bowler in this game.

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Kirstie Gordon is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing competition, having taken 8 wickets from four innings at an excellent economy of 5.43. Her best bowling figures of 3 for 20 in four overs came against Northern Diamonds. Back Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze.