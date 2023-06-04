WES (Western Storm) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction WES 60 % Chance of Winning CENS 40 % Bet Now! Western Storm and Central Sparks, two teams who are yet to live up to the expectations in the ongoing Charlotte Edwards Cup, will go up against each other on June 4 in Bristol. This will be the first meeting between the two sides, and the match will get underway at 3 PM IST.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

After three successive defeats, Central Sparks finally managed to secure their first victory of the season against the bottom-ranked Sunrisers. Western Storm, on the other hand, are not playing great cricket this year either and are placed in sixth place as a result. Hence, the bookmakers probably had to do a lot of thinking before assigning odds.

Western Storm’s chances of winning - 60%

Central Sparks’ chances of winning - 40%

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Western Storm vs Central Sparks Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Having lost three of their opening five matches, Western Storm are in trouble to qualify for the playoffs. The likes of Danielle Gibson (148 runs), Fran Wilson (148 runs), and Sophie Luff (111 runs) have been making runs this season, but the others have failed to chip in with handy contributions. Orla Prendergast and Chloe Skelton have been bowling beautifully as well, taking 11 wickets between them; however, the others have struggled to perform. If they want to make a roaring comeback in the latter half of the tournament, they all must step up.

For Central Sparks, Amy Jones holds the key among batters. The 29-year-old had an exceptional record against Western Storm, and considering her international experience, the England international is likely to wreak havoc against the comparatively weaker bowling attack. Alongside her, Emily Arlott, who has taken six wickets so far, will be in focus as well.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Match Toss Prediction

Western Storm secured two wins this season, and both of them came while they came to the field first. Central Sparks, on the other hand, went to bat first in each of the first four matches, and of them, they ended up losing on three occasions. However, considering that Central Sparks’ only win came while batting first, expect the skipper to opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline.com, Bristol's weather will be clear during the match time, with the temperature to be around 16-19°c. There is no forecast of rain at all, which means the contest between the two sides will be without any interruptions.

Western Storm News & Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith (WK) Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batsman Alex Griffiths All-rounder Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophia Smale Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Katie Jones Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

After beating the Sunrisers by seven wickets, Western Storm suffered three losses in the next four outings before coming to this fixture. These included back-to-back defeats (by five runs against SE Stars, and by seven wickets against Vipers) and a 32-run defeat versus Diamonds. Their only victory in this period was against Thunder, by six wickets.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Amy Jones (WK) Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Katie George All-rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks began the campaign with a hat-trick of defeats, against Thunder (by 36 runs), The Blaze (by 56 runs), and Diamonds (by 3 runs) respectively. After that, they registered a 23-run victory over the Sunrisers to get off the mark and continued the momentum with a 7-run victory over Southern Vipers.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Head to Head

Western Storm and Central Sparks have met twice in T20s, and they had one win each. While Western Storm won their previous encounter by seven wickets, Central Sparks enjoyed a 20-run victory prior to that meeting. Notably, both of the meetings took place during last season.

Total matches - 2,

Western Storm wins - 1,

Central Sparks wins - 1

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Amy Jones to score over 21.5 runs

Jones had three 35+ scores (40 vs Vipers, 51 vs Sunrisers, and 55 vs The Blaze) in her previous five T20s. Besides, she hit two half-centuries in two matches against Western Storm last year. Hence, it is safe to say that Jones loves to play against this opposition, and given her audacious form, this should be the perfect timing for the punters to bank upon her for profits.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Team Batters

Fran Wilson to be the Western Storm’s top batter

Having scored 148 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 124.36, Wilson is having an excellent season with the bat this year. She and Danielle Gibson (148 runs at 143.68) have been batting beautifully in the tournament, albeit the former is more reliable than the other due to her approach of anchoring the innings. Even when the last time these two sides met, she, coming at No. 4, scored a steady 26-ball 29 to help her side see off a 135-run target in 18.5 overs. Not to forget, she made an unbeaten 42-ball 58 against Sunrisers ahead of this fixture to guide them to chase 150, and therefore, the 31-year-old holds the key in the Western Storm batting unit.

Amy Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

Jones scored the fifties on both occasions when Central Sparks met Western Storm last year. She had tallied 128 runs across three innings this season at 131.18 before the Thunder game, which she missed due to personal reasons. If she’s back against Central Sparks, the English wicket-keeper batter, without a doubt, will be the most threatening batter for the opposition.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be the Western Storm’s top bowler

With six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.95, Arlott is having a terrific season this year. The right-arm pacer claimed 2/29 when the last time these two sides met, making her arguably the most crucial wicket-taking option among the Western Storm attack.

Orla Prendergast to be Central Sparks’ top bowler

Prendergast, Ireland’s talented 21-year-old all-rounder, has scalped six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.17. Until the Sunrisers fixture, she took at least a wicket in each of the first four matches. Additionally, she has 20 wickets in 34 T20Is at an economy rate of just 5.23, which suggests the punters that the opposition tend to play her cautiously. So, keep faith in her for yielding benefits.