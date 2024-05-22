WES (Western Storm) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction WES 45 % Chance of Winning CENS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Central Sparks will meet in the 5th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on May 22, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team had three wins and four losses in the competition. Western Storm did not have a pretty start to their campaign. They lost their first game of the season against South East Stars. They are currently placed at the 6th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.200. The team will be looking for a better display of skills here.

Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Central Sparks collected two wins while losing on five occasions. The team is looking different this season. They currently occupy the top place in the table standings with 5 points and a net run rate of 3.243. They bagged their first win of the season against Sunrisers. The bowlers were efficient while the batters did their job well in chasing the target. With that performance, they will be looking confident coming into the next game against Western Storm.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 55%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 45%

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Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score below 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Central Sparks had Ami Campbell and Eve Jones open for the team last season. Eve Jones played pretty well but Campbell averaged below 10 in the previous season. In their last clash against Western Storm, the pair accumulated 13 runs for their opening partnership. Campbell was knocked out at 6 runs. This season, Ami Campbell was accompanied by Abigail Freeborn in the opening position but Campbell lost an early wicket at 8 runs while the team's score read as 11. Freeborn took an exit soon after with a score of 13 runs to her name. The team failed to secure a competent opening partnership and shall lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Central Sparks 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

It has been a high-scoring venue in the past but a recent match indicates that the bowlers are finding plenty of help and the contest will be a close one between bat and ball. It is a balanced pitch that offers help for both batters and bowlers. Bowling first should be the preferred option for this match.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 22. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm finished at the bottom half last season. The team began this season with a loss against South East Stars by 4 runs. They failed to chase down an easy target in the last game. The form of the batters is questionable but they will look to change that in the next game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a disappointing season last year. The team only won two games while losing five matches. The team will be thrilled after their win in the first game of the season against Sunrisers. Their bowlers did pretty well in limiting Sunrisers to an attainable target.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the three clashes between the sides, Western Storm leads the tally by 2-1.

Western Storm won- 2

Central Sparks won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Western Storm went against South East Stars in the first game. SES batted first and scored 132 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Amanda Jade-Wellington did extremely well with the ball, picking 3 wickets with her deliveries. While chasing the target, Emma Corney scored 40 runs while Niamh Holland smashed 32 runs in the game. But it was not enough as the team registered 128/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 4 runs.

Central Sparks clashed against Sunrisers. Sunrisers batted first and scored 138/6 in the game. Emily Arlott and Hannah Baker were the top bowlers with 2 wickets in the game each. Central Sparks were very efficient with the bat as they chased down the target with 7 wickets and 6 overs to spare. Davina Perrin was the top batter with an unbeaten 79 in the game.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks T20 Cooper Associates County Ground, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin was fantastic in the first game and posted an unbeaten 79 in the game.

Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm

Fran Wilson is a terrific batter. She amassed 186 runs in 7 games last season for Western Storm. Wilson averaged at 31.00 in the previous season. She scored 10 runs in the first game but shall return to strike hard in the upcoming game.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is a terrific bowler. The team lost the last game but she put up a brave effort, picking 3 wickets for 22 runs in the game.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hannah Baker has done extremely well in the international circuit. She picked 2 wickets for 21 runs in the first game. She will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.