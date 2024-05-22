WES (Western Storm) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction
WES
45%
Chance of Winning
CENS
55%
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Western Storm by 2-1 in the three meetings between the sides.
- Central Sparks are placed at the top position whereas Western Storm are placed at the 6th place of the points table.
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning
Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team had three wins and four losses in the competition. Western Storm did not have a pretty start to their campaign. They lost their first game of the season against South East Stars. They are currently placed at the 6th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.200. The team will be looking for a better display of skills here.
Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Central Sparks collected two wins while losing on five occasions. The team is looking different this season. They currently occupy the top place in the table standings with 5 points and a net run rate of 3.243. They bagged their first win of the season against Sunrisers. The bowlers were efficient while the batters did their job well in chasing the target. With that performance, they will be looking confident coming into the next game against Western Storm.
- Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 55%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 45%
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Tips
Central Sparks to score below 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Central Sparks had Ami Campbell and Eve Jones open for the team last season. Eve Jones played pretty well but Campbell averaged below 10 in the previous season. In their last clash against Western Storm, the pair accumulated 13 runs for their opening partnership. Campbell was knocked out at 6 runs. This season, Ami Campbell was accompanied by Abigail Freeborn in the opening position but Campbell lost an early wicket at 8 runs while the team's score read as 11. Freeborn took an exit soon after with a score of 13 runs to her name. The team failed to secure a competent opening partnership and shall lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Most fours: Central Sparks
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction
It has been a high-scoring venue in the past but a recent match indicates that the bowlers are finding plenty of help and the contest will be a close one between bat and ball. It is a balanced pitch that offers help for both batters and bowlers. Bowling first should be the preferred option for this match.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on May 22. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
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Natasha Wraith
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Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Luff
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Batter
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Alex Griffiths
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All-rounder
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
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All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Katie Jones
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Batter
|
Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
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Mollie Robbins
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Bowler
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Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm finished at the bottom half last season. The team began this season with a loss against South East Stars by 4 runs. They failed to chase down an easy target in the last game. The form of the batters is questionable but they will look to change that in the next game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
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Wicket-keeper
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Bethan Ellis
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c)
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Batter
|
Katie George
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All-rounder
|
Chloe Brewer
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
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Batter
|
Courtney Webb
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Batter
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Emily Arlott
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Bowler
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Ria Fackrell
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks had a disappointing season last year. The team only won two games while losing five matches. The team will be thrilled after their win in the first game of the season against Sunrisers. Their bowlers did pretty well in limiting Sunrisers to an attainable target.
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record
In the three clashes between the sides, Western Storm leads the tally by 2-1.
Western Storm won- 2
Central Sparks won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Odds
Western Storm went against South East Stars in the first game. SES batted first and scored 132 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Amanda Jade-Wellington did extremely well with the ball, picking 3 wickets with her deliveries. While chasing the target, Emma Corney scored 40 runs while Niamh Holland smashed 32 runs in the game. But it was not enough as the team registered 128/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 4 runs.
Central Sparks clashed against Sunrisers. Sunrisers batted first and scored 138/6 in the game. Emily Arlott and Hannah Baker were the top bowlers with 2 wickets in the game each. Central Sparks were very efficient with the bat as they chased down the target with 7 wickets and 6 overs to spare. Davina Perrin was the top batter with an unbeaten 79 in the game.
Western Storm vs Central Sparks
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Batters
Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin was fantastic in the first game and posted an unbeaten 79 in the game.
Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm
Fran Wilson is a terrific batter. She amassed 186 runs in 7 games last season for Western Storm. Wilson averaged at 31.00 in the previous season. She scored 10 runs in the first game but shall return to strike hard in the upcoming game.
Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington is a terrific bowler. The team lost the last game but she put up a brave effort, picking 3 wickets for 22 runs in the game.
Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Hannah Baker has done extremely well in the international circuit. She picked 2 wickets for 21 runs in the first game. She will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Sparks
Central Sparks to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch