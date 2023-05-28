WES (Western Storm) vs SOU (South East Stars) Match Prediction WES 45 % Chance of Winning SOU 55 % Bet Now! Western Storm and South East Stars are set to lock horns in the next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Sunday, May 28. The two teams will meet at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match is slated to start at 7 PM IST.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

As per the odds on Melbet, both Western Storm and South East Stars have close to equal chances of winning this match on Sunday. Both teams have won only one match this season but we believe that South East Stars hold a slight edge in the match up.

Western Storm chance of winning @ 45%

South East Stars chance of winning @ 55%

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Western Storm vs South East Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Western Storm and South East Stars need to get a move on as they take on each other in this Charlotte Edwards Cup game on Sunday. The home side is placed sixth on the points table while South East Stars are fourth.

Western Storm have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning one and losing two. Their net run-rate is the worst amongst all eight teams at -1.326. Their seven wicket loss against Southern Vipers away from home did nothing to help with the NRR. Western Storm's decision to bat first backfired badly as the Viper’s seamers made the most of new ball assistance on offer. Western Storm lost both the openers in the first over and the veteran Heather Knight followed them in the next over. Captain Sophie Luff scored 44 in 46 balls but they could not recover from the horror start and could only post 105/8. The Storm bowlers couldn't do much either as Vipers smashed 43 runs in the first four overs to kill the game. Lauren Filer picked 1 for 12 in three overs while Sophia Smale bagged 1 for 16 in 3.1 overs. But the others were expensive as Vipers chased down the target in 14.1 overs.

South East Stars have won only one match so far but have been handed defats in three which means that they cannot afford any more failures. They are coming off a heartbreaking defeat against Northern Diamonds by two wickets in what was a thrilling finish. South East Stars were sent in to bat first and it didn't go well for the visiting side as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay, including Sophia Dunkley. Alice Capsey, who smashed an outstanding 71 in just 48 deliveries, was the lone warrior for the side as she powered South East Stars to a competitive total of 138/7. You can tell just how good a knock this was with the fact that the next highest score in the innings was 14.

They dismissed both the Diamonds openers early but couldn't capitalise on it. Claudie Cooper was terrific with the ball, picking 3 for 12 in four overs. Hollie Armitage stood like a rock in their way with a superb 82 off 59. South East Stars had eight to defend off nine balls when Armitage was dismissed but Diamonds crossed the finishing line on the final ball of the match.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Match Toss Prediction

South East Stars have lost three games this season while defending the target and their only win came while chasing. Western Storm also won their match while chasing the target and have lost their most recent fixture batting first. If we go by the pattern, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather shouldn't have any impact on the match as the forecast suggests Taunton will be mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon. The temperature could be between 18-22 degree Celsius.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (captain) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Alex Griffiths All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Niamh Holland Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Western Storm lost their opening match of the season to Northern Diamonds by 32 runs before bouncing back with a six-wicket win over Thunder. They lost the most recent game versus Southern Vipers by seven wickets.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad: Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (c) All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Tash Farrant Wicketkeeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Freya Davies Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

South East Stars lost to the Blaze by five wickets before losing the second game against the Vipers by six wickets. Stars made a comeback to defeat Sunrisers by four wickets but suffered another defeat against Diamonds in the previous game.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Head to Head

These two sides have faced each other twice in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with both being won by South East Stars. They won by seven wickets in their first clash and by three wickets in the second.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Stars to score most fours in the match

South East Stars have a very good batting line-up, comprising the likes of Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Phoebe Franklin. They have been in decent batting form and you can count on them to hit most fours in this game.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Team Batter

Heather Knight to be Western Storm’s best batter

Heather Knight is one of the best players in the women's game. She was outstanding in Western Storm's victory over Thunder, smashing 62 off 41 balls. Knight has over 5400 runs in the shorter format at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 116. Back her to be Western Storm's best batter.

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ best batter

The South East Stars captain has been very consistent in the ongoing competition. Opening the innings, she has scored 153 runs from four games at an average of 38 and an incredible strike rate of 158. She hammered 83 off just 47 versus the Vipers. Back Smith to be the top batter for SES.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Team Bowlers

Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s best bowler

The 22-year-old right medium pacer could play a big role in this match. Lauren Filer was excellent in the previous game, where she picked 1 for 12 off four overs. You can back Filer to be the top bowler for Western Storm.

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ best bowler

Paige Scholfield is the top wicket-taker for the team this season with five wickets. The right-arm medium pacer bagged 2 for 26 against The Blaze and 3 for 24 versus Sunrisers. You can bet on her to be South East Stars' best bowler.