WES (Western Storm) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction WES 38 % Chance of Winning SES 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.648 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and South East Stars will meet in the 2nd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol on May 19, 2024. The match will begin from 4:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team had three wins and four losses in the competition. The team has met few changes in their squad and will be expected to do better this season. Their team is not doing so well in the RHFT 2024 but the team pulled off some incredible glimpses of batting and bowling performances. That said, the team will be pretty familiar with the conditions.

South East Stars are a very strong team this season. They boast a very effective bowling unit whereas the batters have also managed to hold on their own as witnessed in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The team finished fifth in the previous edition of the tournament with three wins and four losses. They will look for a good start this season and will be going in for a win here.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 62%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 38%

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Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars to score high runs before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

South East Stars have a pretty strong batting order this season. Tash Farrant and Bryony Smith opened for the team in RHFT and registered very impressive scores for the first wicket in the game. Bryony Smith and Paige Scholfield opened for the side last season and averaged at 36.57 & 8.00 respectively in the competition. Scholfield did not have a good season last year but will be better prepared this year. That said, South East Stars openers will be expected to bat well in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The pitch conditions at County Ground in Bristol appear to be favourable for batters. The new ball behaves predictably, offering a good bounce and allowing batters to confidently play their shots right from the beginning of their innings. Moreover, as the match progresses and the lights come on, the pitch stabilises, making it even more conducive for batting during the evening. The captains will choose to bat here first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 19. The temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius. There is light rain predicted on the day of the game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars have shown tremendous form with the bat and the ball. They performed well in RHFT and will be expected to do the same in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm finished at the bottom half last season. The team will be looking to do better this season and deliver a better batting performance. They will play their first game against South East Stars in their first game of the season.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last clash between the sides, South East Stars won the game by 5 runs.

Western Storm won- 0

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Odds

In their last clash in the previous season of the competition, South East Stars managed to win the game by 5 runs. Batting first, South East Stars scored 126 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Alice Davidson-Richards scored 43 runs in the game while Tash Farrant remained not out at 32 runs. Orla Prendergast picked 2 wickets for Western Storm. Chasing the target, Western Storm bundled out at 121, losing the game by 5 runs. Sophie Luff remained unbeaten at 43 but the remaining batters in the team could not score much in the game. The SES bowlers were very efficient in the game. Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin and Danielle Gregory picked 2 wickets each for the team and snatched the victory in their favour. That said, South East Stars will go in as the better team in the upcoming battle between the teams. Whereas Western Storm will be looking for a good start for themselves.

Western Storm vs South East Stars T20 County Ground in Bristol, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.648 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Batters

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for South East Stars

Bryony Smith is a terrific opener for the team. She scored 256 runs in 7 games last season with an average of 36.57. She batted with a strike rate of over 150. Smith will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game.

Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm

Fran Wilson is a terrific batter. She amassed 186 runs in 7 games last season for Western Storm. Wilson averaged at 31.00 in the previous season. She will be expected to strike hard in the upcoming game.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Orla Prendergast picked 6 wickets in 7 games last season. She also picked 2 wickets in her last clash against South East Stars.

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Danielle Gregory was the team’s best bowler in the previous edition of the competition. She took 7 wickets in 6 games. She maintained an economy rate of 7.06 in the tournament. She will be leading her side with the ball in the next game.