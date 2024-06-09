WES (Western Storm) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction WES 39 % Chance of Winning SOV 61 % Bet now! Western Storm and Southern Vipers will meet in the 25th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol on June 9, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Western Storm have played five games in the competition. They managed to win a single game but lost on four occasions in the competition. Their last loss came against the Blaze by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the 7th place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.712. The team has to do better with their batting order.

Southern Vipers have been inconsistent in the competition. They are coming from a win in their last game. With three wins and as many losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 3rd in the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.776. Southern Vipers have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 61%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 39%

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Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Georgia Elwiss and Charli Knott opened for the team in the competition. Knott and Elwiss average at 23.66 & 37.60 in the competition. The team posted the scores 15, 47, 73, 46, 11 & 55 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last five games. The last time they collided, Southern Vipers scored 46 runs before their first dismissal. The openers performed very well in the majority of the matches and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Southern Vipers 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Southern Vipers 2.55 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground offers a flat wicket which is favourable for the batters. We will see plenty of runs in this match. Conditions look likely to be best for batting in the first half of the evening in Bristol so we predict that both sides will want to bat first and will do so if they win the toss.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on June 9. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 18 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers had some success in the competition. They are coming after a win against the Thunder. They bowled pretty well in the last game and managed to steer the game in their favour.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Lauren Filler Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm won the game in between but returned to their usual form. They lost their last game and will be looking for a miracle here. They have been very pale in the batting order.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Storm lead the tally by 3-2. Southern Vipers have won the latest clash between them.

Western Storm won- 3

Southern Vipers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Western Storm clashed against The Blaze in the competition. Western Storm batted first in the game and scored 99 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Heather Knight scored 20 runs in the game. While defending the target, they led the Blaze to score 103 and lost the game by 7 wickets. Ellie Anderson, Lauren Filer and Issy Wong took a wicket. Western Storm will be looking to deliver a better performance in the next game.

The Southern Vipers clashed against the Thunder in the last game. The Thunder scored 85/10 in the game. The Southern Vipers were fantastic in the game. Linsey Smith and Charli Knott picked 3 wickets while Freya Davies took 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Charli Knott scored 45 runs. Southern Vipers scored 86/3 in the game and won the game by 7 wickets. Having said that, Southern Vipers will be confident going into this fixture against Western Storm. They have a strong squad and will look to dominate the fixture in their next outing.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss opens for the side in the competition. She has scored 188 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.60. She scored 10 runs in the last game. That mentioned, Elwiss will be hoping to bat better in the next game.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is the top scorer in the team. The batter scored 102 runs in 6 games at an average of 25.50. She scored 12 runs in the last game. She scored 34 runs in the last clash against Southern Vipers.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 7 wickets in the competition in 5 games. She has an economy rate of 6.22. She will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a fantastic bowler as well. She has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. She has an economy rate of 6.04 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.