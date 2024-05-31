WES (Western Storm) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction WES 44 % Chance of Winning SUN 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Western Storm will clash in the 16th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on May 31, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team is not doing very well this season too. They have lost all the three games they have played while one of their games was abandoned. The team is placed 7th in the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.833. They will be looking to play better in the next game.

Sunrisers did not have any luck in the last season of the competition. They could not win a single game in the competition. Sunrisers came to this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses. The team won their first game of the season against the Southern Vipers. With a win and two losses, they are placed 6th in the table standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.156 in the competition.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 44%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 56%

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Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Sunrisers returned from two losses and won their last outing against Southern Vipers. The team has a terrific opening order and will be expected to carry on the same momentum in the next game. Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner opened for the side and currently average at 9.66 & 75.50 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 40, 0 & 66 runs before one of them lost their wickets in the three games. That said, Sunrisers will be looking to establish an impactful opening partnership in the next game.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a small venue, and batsmen have always enjoyed playing here. The short boundaries on all sides of the wicket make it a good one to bat on. There is little margin of error for the bowlers as mishits can go over the ropes at this ground. The skippers will look to field first here.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 31. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter ALice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers began their campaign with two consecutive defeats. However, they managed to return to the competition with a win against Southern Vipers in their last outing. Their bowling order did extremely well in the game.

Western Storm Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm conceded too many runs in the last game and were unable to chase the target. Their batters are going through bad form. They will be looking to produce better results in the next game.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Both teams clashed once in the format where Western Storm won the game.

Sunrisers won- 0

Western Storm won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Western Storm clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, Southern Vipers scored 173/5 in the game. The bowlers were pretty expensive in the game except for Amanda-Jade Wellington who picked 3 wickets in the game. Sophia Smale also picked 2 wickets for the team. Chasing the target, Western Storm were only able to post 145/7, losing the game by 28 runs. Sophie Luff was the top scorer with 34 runs in the game while others went out cheaply.

Sunrisers went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 134/5 in the match. Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner started out well with an opening partnership of 66 runs. Scrivens scored 21 runs whereas Gardner chipped in 42 runs in the game. Mady Villiers remained unbeaten at 34 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers were restricted to 131/6 in 20 overs. Sunrisers won the game by 3 runs. Sophie Munro was the top bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the game.

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Western Storm vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Niamh Holland to be the top batter for Western Storm

Niamh Holland is a terrific all-rounder from Western Storm. The team is not doing very well. However, Holland holds the skills to produce an impactful innings. She scored 32, 15, 20 & 11 runs in four games respectively. She strikes at nearly 100 in the competition and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is in terrific form this season. She has scored 42 runs in the last game. She has 151 runs in 3 games and averages at 75.50 in the competition. Gardner will come in as the best batter from the side.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers picked 10 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers last season. She also had an economy rate of 6.36 in the competition. She has picked 4 wickets in the competition so far. She picked a single wicket in the last game. That said, she will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game against Western Storm.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is a terrific bowler. The team lost the last game but she put up a brave effort, picking 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.