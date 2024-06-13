WES (Western Storm) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction
WES
43%
Chance of Winning
NWT
57%
T20
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Western Storm won the last contest against the Thunder by 6 wickets.
- Western Storm are placed 7th in the standings whereas Thunder are placed 5th.
Western Storm vs Thunder Chance of Winning
Western Storm have played six games in the competition. They managed to win a single game but lost on five occasions in the competition. Their last loss came against Southern Vipers by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the 7th place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.740. The team has to do better with their batting order.
The Thunder have been inconsistent in the competition. They are coming from a win in their last game. With three wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.594. The Thunder have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.
- Thunder’s chance of winning: 57%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 43%
Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Tips
Western Storm to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Western Storm is having a nightmare season this year. They are losing continuous matches in the competition. Their opening order revolved around many players but currently, Natasha Wraith and Heather Knight have taken the responsibility. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. The Thunder has a pretty strong bowling order and have produced positive results lately. That said, Western Storm shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
North West Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Western Storm
Western Storm vs Thunder Toss Prediction
At Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, the pitch boasts lively pace and bounce, especially during the opening overs, setting the stage for fast bowlers to shine. As the match progresses, it evolves, becoming more batting-friendly while spinners find less assistance. Yet, in the second innings, the pitch undergoes a transformation, drying out to favour spinners, adding a twist to the game. Choosing to bat first upon winning the toss is frequently a calculated strategy at this esteemed venue.
Weather Report
It will be a rainy day on June 13. The temperature will peak at 14 degree Celsius.
Thunder Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
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Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Seren Smale
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Batter
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Katie Mack
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Batter
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Fi Morris
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All-rounder
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Liberty Heap
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Bowler
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Emma Lamb
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Batter
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Danielle Collins
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Batter
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
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Phoebe Graham
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Bowler
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Sophie Ecclestone
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All-rounder
Thunder Recent Form
The Thunder finally won a game after a long time in the competition. They went up against the Sunrisers in the last game and won it by 5 wickets. It was an impressive performance from all the departments.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
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Natasha Wraith
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Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Luff (c)
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Batter
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Issy Wong
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All-rounder
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
|
Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Lauren Filler
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
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Bowler
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Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. Western Storm are coming from a defeat against Southern Vipers. The team did well with the ball in the last game but lacked majorly in their batting order.
Western Storm vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record
Western Storm and Thunder have collided thrice in the competition before. Western Storm leads the tally by 3-0.
Western Storm won- 3
Thunder won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Odds
Western Storm clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. After a series of continuous defeats, Western Storm were hoping for a breakthrough. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 137/9 in the match. The bowlers did well in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Filer picked 3 wickets each in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets home. However, their batters did not stand a chance while chasing the target. Heather Knight played a phenomenal strike of 69 runs while others dismissed out for a mere score in the game. Western Storm registered 119/10, losing the match by 18 runs.
The Thunder clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 151/9 in the game. The Thunder were fantastic with the ball. Sophie Ecclestone was happy with 3 picks in the game while Fi Morris and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each. Things went well during the chase. The top order delivered a clinical performance to win the game by posting 155/5 by the end and winning the game by 5 wickets. Seren Smale scored an unbeaten 39 in the game. Katie Mack smashed 28 runs in the game. Thunder needs to keep the same approach in order to arise from the bottom half of the table.
Western Storm vs Thunder
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Western Storm vs Thunder Top Batters
Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder
Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 189 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.60. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game and will go in as the best batting option.
Heather Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm
Heather Knight has entered the competition and delivered fantastic batting performances in the two games she has played so far. She scored 20 & 69 runs in the two games. She struck 69 off 56 balls in the last game. That said, Knight will be looking to bat very well in the next game.
Western Storm vs Thunder Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington is leading the charts in her team with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to perform very well in the next game.
Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder
Fi Morris has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she is capable of putting any batter on the back-foot.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thunder
Thunder to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch