WES (Western Storm) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction WES 43 % Chance of Winning NWT 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Thunder will meet in the 29th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 13, 2024. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Western Storm have played six games in the competition. They managed to win a single game but lost on five occasions in the competition. Their last loss came against Southern Vipers by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the 7th place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.740. The team has to do better with their batting order.

The Thunder have been inconsistent in the competition. They are coming from a win in their last game. With three wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.594. The Thunder have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 57%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 43%

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Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Tips

Western Storm to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Western Storm is having a nightmare season this year. They are losing continuous matches in the competition. Their opening order revolved around many players but currently, Natasha Wraith and Heather Knight have taken the responsibility. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. The Thunder has a pretty strong bowling order and have produced positive results lately. That said, Western Storm shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Western Storm 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs Thunder Toss Prediction

At Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, the pitch boasts lively pace and bounce, especially during the opening overs, setting the stage for fast bowlers to shine. As the match progresses, it evolves, becoming more batting-friendly while spinners find less assistance. Yet, in the second innings, the pitch undergoes a transformation, drying out to favour spinners, adding a twist to the game. Choosing to bat first upon winning the toss is frequently a calculated strategy at this esteemed venue.

Weather Report

It will be a rainy day on June 13. The temperature will peak at 14 degree Celsius.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Liberty Heap Bowler Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder finally won a game after a long time in the competition. They went up against the Sunrisers in the last game and won it by 5 wickets. It was an impressive performance from all the departments.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Lauren Filler Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. Western Storm are coming from a defeat against Southern Vipers. The team did well with the ball in the last game but lacked majorly in their batting order.

Western Storm vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Thunder have collided thrice in the competition before. Western Storm leads the tally by 3-0.

Western Storm won- 3

Thunder won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Odds

Western Storm clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. After a series of continuous defeats, Western Storm were hoping for a breakthrough. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 137/9 in the match. The bowlers did well in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Filer picked 3 wickets each in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets home. However, their batters did not stand a chance while chasing the target. Heather Knight played a phenomenal strike of 69 runs while others dismissed out for a mere score in the game. Western Storm registered 119/10, losing the match by 18 runs.

The Thunder clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 151/9 in the game. The Thunder were fantastic with the ball. Sophie Ecclestone was happy with 3 picks in the game while Fi Morris and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each. Things went well during the chase. The top order delivered a clinical performance to win the game by posting 155/5 by the end and winning the game by 5 wickets. Seren Smale scored an unbeaten 39 in the game. Katie Mack smashed 28 runs in the game. Thunder needs to keep the same approach in order to arise from the bottom half of the table.

Western Storm vs Thunder T20 Sophia Gardens, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Thunder Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 189 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.60. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game and will go in as the best batting option.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm

Heather Knight has entered the competition and delivered fantastic batting performances in the two games she has played so far. She scored 20 & 69 runs in the two games. She struck 69 off 56 balls in the last game. That said, Knight will be looking to bat very well in the next game.

Western Storm vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is leading the charts in her team with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to perform very well in the next game.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she is capable of putting any batter on the back-foot.