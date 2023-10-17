Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Match Prediction CHH 29 % Chance of Winning HAR 71 % Place a bet Melbet 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Chhattisgrah and Haryana lock horns in match 32 of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Tuesday, 17th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh started their 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament with a 44 run victory over Mizoram. Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare set the tone with the bat in the first innings scoring 74 runs. Shashank Singh (39 runs) finished the innings with a quick fire cameo as Chhattisgarh finished the innings at 150/7 setting a challenging total to Mizoram. Their bowlers then bowled with discipline and restricted Mizoram to 106/8 and won the match. Sourabh Majumdar (2/16), Prashanth Painkra (2/26) and Gagandeep Singh (1/16) were the top performers with the ball.

Haryana started their season with a loss against Mumbai in a rain curtailed clash in the last match. Batting first Haryana managed to score 147/5 in 18 overs on the back of handy knocks from Harshal Patel (38 runs), Ankit Kumar (36 runs) and Nishant Sandhu (30 runs). Haryana bowlers then failed to defend the total as Mumbai chased down the target in 15.5 overs to win the match. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/30) and Anshul Kamboj were the top performers with the ball for Haryana.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 29%

Haryana’s chance of winning: 71%

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Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Betting Tips

Amandeep Khare scored 74 runs in the last match and looked in good touch smashing the ball. Khare is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Chhattisgarh in the shortest format. We believe he is the perfect player to bet on to score over 30 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favors both batsman and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the 52 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 18 matches and the team batting second won 34 matches. The average 1st innings score is 159 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, 17th October is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Chandrakar Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Sanjeet Desai Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket Keeper Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ayush Thakur Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh won three and lost two of their five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. They won their last match against Mizoram by 44 runs.

Haryana Players List

Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya.

Haryana Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Harshal Patel All-rounder Ankit Kumar Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Nishant Sandhu All-rounder Sumit Kumar Batsman Sarvesh Rohilla Wicket Keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Jayant Yadav All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Amit Mishra Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana Won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. They lost their last match against Mumbai by eight wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Head to Head Record

Chhattisgrah and Haryana clashed only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and Chhattisgarh emerged victorious by five wickets in a last ball thriller.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to have the highest Opening Partnership than Chhattisgarh

Both teams on average scored 30 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last three T20 matches. Haryana on average dismissed the opponent opening pair for eight runs in the last three matches, while Chhattisgarh on average conceded 11 runs before the fall of first wicket. Based on this, we predict Haryana to have the highest opening partnership than Chhattisgarh.

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Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare scored 73 runs smashing five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 135.18. Khare was the leading run-scorer (218 runs) for Chhattisgarh in the last season. He scored 369 runs in the last ten matches at an average of 46.13 and at a strike rate of 116.40. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Haryana.

Himanshu Rana to be the top batter for Haryana

The captain of Haryana is off to a disappointing start to his tournament, he scored nine runs against Mumbai in the last match. He scored 120 runs in the last season and 205 runs in five matches in the 2021 season and he has scored 158 runs in the last ten T20 matches. He is one the most reliable and consistent run-scorers for Haryana in the shortest format. We back him to bounce back and produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for Haryana against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Shubham Agarwal to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Shubham Agarwal was wicketless in the last match against Mizoram but he bowled an economical spell of 0/13 in three overs. Agarwal was the leading wicket taker (eight wickets in five matches) for Chhattisgarh in the last season. He has picked up 15 wickets in the last ten T20 matches. We predict Shubham Agarwal to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Haryana.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be the top bowler for Haryana

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most experienced spinners in the shorter format and he picked up a wicket in the last match against Mumbai. The surface at Jaipur assists spinners and will favor wrist spinners like Chahal. We predict Yuzvendra Chahal to be the top bowler for Haryana against Chhattisgarh.