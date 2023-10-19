Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Prediction CHH 43 % Chance of Winning HYD 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad lock horns in match 40 of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Thursday, 19th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 11:00 am IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh are coming off a dominant win over Haryana in the last match. Bowling first, Chhattisgarh restricted Haryana to 162/5 in 20 overs. Ajay Mandal (2/21) and Shashank Singh (2/25) bowled economical spells and picked up timely wickets. Chasing down a modest total Chhattisgarh were in early trouble losing both their openers in the first four overs. Harpreet Singh (53 runs) and Sanjeet Desai (21 runs) rebuilt the innings and set the tone for the chase. Ajay Mandal scored 33 runs in 16 balls and closed out the game. With the win over Haryana, Chhattisgarh climbed up to fourth position on the points table.

Hyderabad won their last match against Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets. Bowling first, Hyderabad restricted Jammu & Kashmir to a below-par total (159/8). Telukupalli Ravi Teja (2/24), Chama Milind (2/35) and Chinntla Rakshann Reddy (2/28) were the top performers with the ball for Hyderabad. Hyderabad opening pair then set the tone for the chase adding 56 for the first wicket. Tilak Verma (58 runs in 43 balls) and Rahul Singh (35 runs in 27 balls) added 76 runs and chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 43%

Hyderabad's chance of winning: 57%

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Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Tilak Verma has been in sublime form and has smashed 404 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. In the last two matches he scored over 40 runs. Based on his recent form, we believe Tilak Verma is the best batsman to bet on to score over 30 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the 56 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 19 matches and the team batting second won 37 matches. The average 1st innings score is 159 runs.

In the last four matches played in the tournament the team batting second won three matches, while the team batting first won one match. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Chandrakar Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Sanjeet Desai Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket Keeper Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ayush Thakur Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh won both the matches played in the tournament and in the last five T20 matches they won three matches and lost two matches. They are currently positioned fourth in the Group A points table.

Hyderabad Players List

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy, Elligaram Sanketh, Rahul Radesh, Aman Rao, Gahlaut Rahul Singh.

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Tilak Verma All-rounder Gahlaut Rahul Singh Batsman Chandan Sahani Batsman Rahul Buddhi Batsman Bhavesh Seth Wicket Keeper Telukupalli Ravi Teja Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Chinntla Rakshann Readdi Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad won both the matches played in the tournament and in the last five T20 matches they won three matches and lost two matches. They are currently positioned second in the Group A points table.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad clashed off only once in Syed MushtaqAli trophy and Hyderabad won the match by 21 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Odds

Hyderabad to win an opening partnership

Hyderabad on average scored 46 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last two matches, while Chhattisgarh on average scored 31 runs for the opening wicket in the last two matches. Both the Hyderabad openers are in form and we back them to win an opening partnership against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare scored 73 runs in the first match against Mizoram and backed it up with another useful knock (21 runs) against Haryana. Khare has scored 94 runs in the tournament. He scored 390 runs in the last 11 matches at an average of 42.3 and at a strike rate of 116.40. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Hyderabad.

Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

The captain of Hyderabad, Tilak Verma scored a match winning half century in the last match against Jammu & Kashmir. In the first match he remained unbeaten on 41 runs against Meghalaya. The young talented left handed has amassed 99 runs in two matches. He has been in good form in recent times and we back him to continue his good run of form in the next match against Chhattisgarh and be the top batter for Hyderabad.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Shashank Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Shashank Singh finished with match figures of (2/25) in the last match against Haryana. He can trouble the batsman with pace and is very deceptive with his variations and slower bowls. Shashank has picked up 12 wickets in the last ten T20 matches. We predict Shashank Singh to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Hyderabad.

Telukupalli Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Telukupalli Ravi Teja has been the stand-out performer with the ball for Hyderabad. Ravi Teja has bagged five wickets in two matches and was the top bowler in both matches. He has picked up 17 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches and we believe him to come good and bowl a match winning spell against Chhattisgarh.