Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Match Prediction CHH 98 % Chance of Winning MIZ 2 % Place a bet Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh will be at loggerheads with Mizoram in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 9:00 am IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh had an impressive performance last season, finishing in second place in Elite Group E. They achieved this feat with four victories out of six games, amassing a total of 18 points and an impressive net run rate of +1.600. Unfortunately, their journey in the knockout stage was cut short by Vidarbha, who defeated them by five wickets in the preliminary quarter-final match.

In contrast, Mizoram experienced a forgettable season. They were unable to secure a victory in any of their seven group stage matches, ultimately landing at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a dismal net run rate of -4.139. Mizoram's performance was consistently poor throughout the season, suffering significant defeats in all their matches. Their season began with a nine-wicket loss to Mumbai and concluded with a 73-run setback against Rajasthan. The primary area of concern for Mizoram last season was their batting, which proved to be a significant weakness. Addressing this issue will be crucial if they aim to improve their fortunes in the upcoming season.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 98%

Mizoram’s chance of winning: 2%

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Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Amandeep Khare emerged as Chhattisgarh’s leading run-getter last season with 218 runs in 6 games at an average of 43.60. He scored two fifties last season. Bet on Amandeep Khare to score over 24.5 runs against Mizoram in the game.

Shreevats Goswami accumulated a total of 126 runs in seven matches during the previous season, boasting an average of 21.00. His career average in this format stands at nearly 26.78. Given his track record, we anticipate that he will surpass the 19.5-run mark when facing Chattisgarh in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Chhattisgarh 1.02 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Mizoram 12.00 Bet on 1xBet

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The pitch at KL Saini Ground is favourable for batting. Batsmen find pleasure in playing on this pitch since the ball behaves predictably, allowing for better shot execution. Bowlers, on the other hand, must maintain their vigilance and adapt their strategies while bowling on this particular surface. Last season, two games were hosted here and both ended in favour of the team batting second. The average first innings score here last season was 148 runs. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Monday is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius and 35% humidity, 3% precipitation and a wind blowing at 15 km/h. The weather forecast for Monday in Jaipur predicts clear skies.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Sumit Ruikar, Aayush Pandey, Ravi Kiran, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Verma, Sanidhya Hurkat, Deepak Baghel, Vasudev Bareth, Avnish Dhaliwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shahnawaz Hussain, Pankaj Kumar Rao

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amandeep Khare Batsman Harpreet Singh (c) Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shashank Singh Batsman Shahnawaz Hussain Wicket-Keeper Sumit Ruikar All-rounder Rishabh Tiwari Batter Avnish Dhaliwal Bowler Pankaj Kumar Rao Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh finished 2nd in their group last season with four wins in six games.

Mizoram Players List

Jonathan Lalrinchhana, Naveen Gurung, Vikash Kumar, Rosiamliana Ralte, Shreevats Goswami, G Lalbiakvela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, Zothanzuala, Sumit Lama, Avinash Yadav, Rinsangzela Hnamte, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Jehu Anderson, Bobby Zothansanga

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Taruwar Kohli (c) Batsman Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Remruatdika Ralte Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Shreevats Goswami Wicket-Keeper Andrew Vanlalhruaia All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batsman Avinash Yadav Bowler Rinsangzela Hnamte Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram finished at the bottom of the Elite Group A table with no wins in seven games.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met only once before this where Chhattisgarh picked up a massive 116 run win over Mizoram.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Chhattisgarh Won: 1 match

Mizoram Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram to score under 19.5 runs before their first dismissal

A significant portion of the responsibility for Mizoram's disappointing season falls on their opening batsmen, who struggled to provide a solid foundation in almost every match. In their most recent five games, Mizoram managed to post meagre totals of 1, 0, 8, 11 & 20 runs before losing their first wicket. In four out of these five matches, Mizoram failed to accumulate more than 19.5 runs before losing their initial wicket. Shreevats Goswami and Taruwar Kohli consistently opened for the team in these games, with respective averages of approximately 21.00 and 29.14. Given this performance history, we anticipate that Mizoram will score fewer than 19.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram T20 KL Saini Ground, Jaipur Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.02 Bet Now! Mizoram Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 12.5 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Batters

Harpreet Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Harpreet Singh, 26, has a lot of experience and boasts an average of 36.15 in the format. Last season, he emerged as Chhattisgarh’s second highest run-scorer with 196 runs in five innings at an average of 49.00. He played three games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33. Bet on Harpreet Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh in the game.

Taruwar Kohli to be the top batter for Mizoram

Taruwar Kohli accumulated 204 runs in 7 games for Mizoram last season at an average of 29.14, including two fifties as well. He was Mizoram’s leading run-scorer last season. The 34-year-old boasts an average of 24.58 in the format. He had a fantastic season with Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy last season, scoring 746 runs in ten innings at 74.60. All that said, Taruwar Kohli is expected to be the best batter for Mizoram in the game.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Sumit Ruikar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Sumit Ruikar, the 33-year-old hailing from Nagpur, bagged 10 wickets in six games for Chhattisgarh last season in the SMAT at an economy of 5.04. We predict Sumit Ruikar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh in the game.

Rinsangzela Hnamteto be the top bowler for Mizoram

Rinsangzela Hnamte emerged as Mizoram’s leading wicket-taker last season with 5 scalps in 7 games at an economy of 7.75. Therefore, it is fair to anticipate that Rinsangzela Hnamte will emerge as Mizoram’s best bowler in the game.