Derbyshire vs Durham Match Prediction DER 26 % Chance of Winning DUR 74 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Durham in their ninth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the County Ground, Hove from Monday, July 11. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Derbyshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Durham are the red-hot favourites to beat Derbyshire in their upcoming match. They have already defeated them by an innings and seven runs earlier this season.

Durham are equally strong in the batting and bowling unit and stopping them for the bottom-placed Derbyshire is almost impossible.

The Derbyshire batting unit has relied heavily on Leus du Plooy who has scored 979 runs for them. The second and third-highest run-scorers have scored 520 and 423 runs respectively. However, there are only two batters from the side who are averaging over 33. Their bowling unit also lacks any kind of flair. Luis Reece has picked 14 wickets at an average of 27.64 and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Sussex at the moment. He went wicketless in his last outing. Alex Thomson also has 14 wickets to his name but until his last outing, he had only taken six wickets in three matches.

On the other hand, Durham have five batters who have scored over 500 runs and their pace unit of Matthew Potts (40), Ben Raine (41) and Brydon Carse (18) is one of the best in the competition.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 26%

Durham chances of winning - 74%

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Derbyshire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan star Haider Ali scored 38 and 73 runs in the last outing against Sussex. The 22-year-old also scored a hundred in his third-last outing. However, he is lacking consistency . Derbyshire would want the right-hand batter to be more consistent and help the team register a few consolation wins in their last few matches in County Championship 2023.

Bas de Leede is likely to return for Durham. He has scored 176 runs in three matches and also picked nine wickets. The all0rounder's return will bolster the spirit of upbeat Durham further.

Derbyshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Durham have opted to bat first after winning the toss on the last two occasions. Derbyshire, on the other hand, have opted to bowl after winning their last tosses.

Weather Report

Venue to be decided.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Harry Came Batsman Haider Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Samual Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire settled for a draw in each of their last two matches. They lost their third-last match against Yorkshire by three wickets.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Parkinson All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Mathew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham lost their first match of the season against Sussex by two wickets. They won the second match against Worcestershire by 121 runs and never looked back thereafter. The side has now won five matches and settled for draws thrice. They are yet to face a second defeat this season.

Derbyshire vs Durham Head to Head

Durham defeated Derbyshire by an innings and seven runs earlier this season. Each of the four matches before it ended in draws.

Derbyshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

453, 51/1, 517/6, 343/4 and 630 are the scores of Durham in their last three innings and stopping them to score over 300 runs in the first innings against Derbyshire would be very difficult. Not only are the Durham batters in top form but Derbyshire's struggle with the ball is disastrous at the moment. 384/9, 402, and 243/6 are the runs scored by opponents in their last three bowling innings.

Luis Reece has picked 14 wickets at an average of 27.64 and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Sussex at the moment. He went wicketless in his last outing. Alex Thomson also has 14 wickets to his name but until his last outing, he had only taken six wickets in three matches. The next best bowler is Zak Chappell who has picked 13 wickets at an average of 35.69. He has not turned up for Derbyshire in the County Championship for a while now.

As many as five Durham batters have scored over 500 runs and they should easily score over 300 runs in the first innings against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 979 runs in eight matches at an average of 108.77. Three hundreds and four fifties have come off his bat till now. Plooy scored 53 and 128 runs in his last match against Sussex. In the second-last outing, he scored 238 unbeaten runs against Worcestershire. Overall, Plooy has scored 6367 runs in 96 first-class matches at an average of 47.51. The 28-year-old has scored 18 hundreds and 33 fifties in first-class cricket.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 57 first-class and scored 2946 runs at an average of 35.07. He has scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In eight matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 741 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.75. Robinson, the leading run-scorer for Durham in County Championship 2023, scored two hundreds in his last three innings.

Derbyshire vs Durham Top Team Bowlers

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The Derbyshire bowling unit is in shambles and eyes will be on Luis Reece, their joint-leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 27.64. Reece went wicketless in the last match and would be raring for a strong comeback. He picked three wickets across the two innings in his second-last outing against Worcestershire. Overall, the 32-year-old has picked 137 wickets in 94 first-class matches at an average of 29.61.

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

Ben Raine will again be expected to play a key role for Durham. He is the highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 41 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.39. In his last outing against He picked three wickets in his last outing against Gloucestershire. In the second-last outing versus Leicestershire, Raine picked eight wickets (4 in each innings). Overall, Raine has played 118 first-class matches and picked 407 wickets at an average of 25.63.