Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction SUR 75 % Chance of Winning NOT 25 % Bet Now! Surrey will lock horns with Nottinghamshire in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Kennington Oval, London from Monday, July 10. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Table-topper Surrey are the red-hot favourites to beat Nottinghamshire in their upcoming match. Both the sides are coming on the back of a defeat but Surrey are more likely to recover fast. Four of their batters have scored over 400 runs and two have scored over 350 runs. The pace department consists of Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott and Jordan Clarke who have picked 31, 27 and 34 wickets respectively.

On the flip side, Nottinghamshire have heavily relied on the batting of Joe Clarke and Ben Duckett - the only two batters from the team who have scored over 300 runs and are averaging over 31. The worry for Nottinghamshire increases as Duckett would be unavailable as he is part of the England team for the ongoing Ashes 2023.

The onus of the bowling department will also fall on Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson and them going against the quality batting unit of Surrey will be very difficult. Surrey are the red-hot favourites to win their upcoming match.

Surrey chances of winning - 75%

Lancashire chances of winning - 25%

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Surrey vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ollie Pope will not be available for Surrey in the upcoming matches as he is part of England's Ashes 2023 team. He scored 379 runs in five matches at an average of 54.14. Other batters have been scoring runs but they will look to keep the momentum up knowing they don't have the extra cushion of Pope to fall upon.

Joe Clarke is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has scored 581 runs in eight matches at an average of 44.69. In the absence of Duckett and an under-firing Haseeb Hameed, Clarke will have to continue piling up runs for his team.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match here this season at Kennington Oval. However, Surrey won the match by nine wickets. In the second match here, Surrey opted to bowl first and won by nine wickets again. They opted to bowl once more in the third match at this venue in this season. Surrey defeated Kent this time by 10 wickets. In the last match here, Surrey opted to bowl first and lost the match to Lancashire by 123 runs. Overcast conditions have been predicted for the opening day and there are chances that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl.

Weather Report

A blend of sun and clouds with a couple of showers on Day 1 of the match in London. Mostly cloudy and a couple of showers in the morning on Day 2. A morning shower in spots; otherwise, intervals of clouds and sunshine on Day 3. Sunshine and some clouds on Day 4. The temperature during the course of the 4 days of play will hover around 22-23 degree celsius.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach/Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey registered a hat-trick of victory by beating Kent by five wickets in their second-last match before going down by 123 runs against Lancashire. Overall, they have won five matches, lost one and played two draws this season.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Matthew Montgomery Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Jake Ball All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire suffered a massive 399-run defeat in their last outing against Somerset. Two matches prior to it ended in a draw. They defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 25 runs in their fourth last match. Overall, they have won two matches, lost three and played three draws this season.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Surrey are unbeaten against Nottinghamshire in their last five matches against them. The last match between the two sides ended in a draw. Surrey have won each of the remaining four matches.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Table-toppers Surrey are in top form and very likely to score over 300 runs in the first innings. We predicted the same for the previous match and they did not disappoint by scoring 360 in the first innings against Lancashire. However, a shock collapse followed in the second innings.

They scored 501/5 to chase down a record total against Kent in their second last match. The match saw Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith and Ben Foakes a hundred each. In their third-last match, they scored 362 in the first innings before winning the match by 10 wickets. Four of their batters have scored over 400 runs and three over 350. Lancashire will again be without one of their key bowlers Stuart Broad Anderson and that would further help Surrey.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

Ben Foakes to be Surrey's top batter

Ben Foakes has scored 436 runs in seven matches at an average of 43.60 in County Championship 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter wasn't considered for England's Ashes squad for the first three Tests and he has got a point to prove. In his second-last outing against Kent, Foakes scored a hundred in the second innings. In the last match against Lancashire, he managed to score 23 and 5 runs respectively. Foakes has featured in 151 first-class matches till date and scored 7760 runs at an average of 39.59.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 424 runs in eight matches at an average of 28.26. Three fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Somerset, he was dismissed for a duck on both the occasions. The 26-year-old England international has failed to get going in the last few matches for Nottinghamshire and would be aiming to bring his campaign back on track against Nottinghamshire. Overall, he has scored 6009 runs in 111 first-class matches at an average of 34.53.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey's top bowler

Daniel Worrall could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the upcoming match. Worrall is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. The Australian has picked 31 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.64. In his last outing against Lancashire, the 31-year-old picked three wickets in the second innings. Overall, Worrall has picked 304 wickets in 79 Test matches at an average of 26.95.

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 28 wickets at an average of 24.50 in seven matches this season. Paterson picked four wickets across the two innings of his last outing against Somerset. Earlier, he starred in his team's massive win against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. In the following match Paterson picked three wickets and then only in his last match. Overall, the South African has featured in 141 first-class matches and picked 518 wickets at an average of 23.13.