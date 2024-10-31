Boland vs Knights Match Prediction ROC 25 % Chance of Winning KNG 75 % Bet Now! Knights and Boland will clash in the 2nd game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at Boland Park, Paarl on October 31. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Boland vs Knights Chance of Winning

The CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 features 8 teams: Knights, Dolphins, Western Province, Boland, Warriors, Lions, North West and Titans.

Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had a win and three losses in seven games. After a disappointing season, Boland will be looking to do better this season. They will meet the Knights in their inaugural game of this season.

The Knights did not contest in Division 1 last season. They contested in the second Division where they finished at the second place of the points table with three wins and two losses in six games. The team reached the finals but were put down by Northern Cape in the game. Knights will be looking to do well this season starting from their first game against Boland.

Knights' chance of winning: 75%

Boland' chance of winning: 25%

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Boland vs Knights Betting Tips

Boland to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings ( @Batery)

Boland had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. Boland lacked in their batting order and could not win games in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Pieter Malan and Janneman Malan who averaged at 60.75 & 19.28 respectively in the last season. The team posted the scores of 10, 10 & 27 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three outings in the format. The team looks fragile with their batting order and Knights should be able to capitalise on that weakness. That said, Boland is susceptible to an early wicket in the next game.

Boland vs Knights Toss Prediction

At Boland Park in Paarl, toss decisions in first-class matches are typically influenced by pitch conditions, which often favour seamers early due to moisture, making bowling first a common choice. The pitch tends to flatten out later, offering better batting conditions on days two and three. However, teams sometimes prefer to bat first to set a solid score if they anticipate deteriorating conditions, which may aid spinners later in the game.

Weather Report

On October 31, Paarl is expected to have partly cloudy weather with warm temperatures around 27-30°C. Wind speeds are expected to be mild to moderate, around 9-11 km/h from the west to southwest. There is no forecasted rainfall, so conditions should be dry throughout the day, suitable for outdoor activities or cricket matches.

Boland Player List

Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Janneman Malan Batter Edward Moore Batter George Linde All-rounder Jonathan Bird All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They only won a single game last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start this season.

Knights Players List

Grant Mokoena, Raynard van Tonder, Luthando Mnyanda, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon, Clyde Fortuin, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Romano Terblanche, Shaun von Berg, Luvuyo Adam, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Corné Dry. Thandolwethu Mnyaka

Predicted Playing XI

Aubrey Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Mokoena All-rounder Jacques Snyman All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Dian Forrester Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Clyde Fortuin All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Knights Recent Form

The Knights contested in the Division 2 and finished as the runners up last season. They have a strong squad and must do well in their first game this season.

Boland vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met on two occasions where Knights managed to win a single game and leads the tally by 1-0.

Knights Won: 1

Boland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Boland vs Knights Betting Odds

Boland contested against North West in their last outing in the format. Batting first in the game, North West scored 484 runs in the game. Boland bowlers were expensive in the game. Shaun von Berg and Hardus Viljoen picked 3 wickets each in the game. Boland replied with 252 & 183 runs in the game. Boland lost the game by an innings and 48 runs. Shaun von Berg scored 62 runs in the first innings and was the best batter in that innings. Michael Copeland scored 40 & 50* runs in the game. Boland will be looking to do well in the first game of this season.

Knights met with Northern Cape in their last outing. It was the finals of the Division 2 championship last season. The Knights scored 330 & 222 runs in the two innings of the game. Isaac Dikgale scored 122 runs in the first innings and was the best batter from the side. However, Northern Cape performed better with the bat and registered 427 & 126/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Monde Maqunqu picked 8 wickets in the match and was the best bowler from the side.

Boland vs Knights Top Batters

Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Knights

Dian Forrester is a terrific batter in Knights. He scored 560 runs in 14 innings last season in Division 2. He averaged at 62.22 in the competition and displayed top-class batting skill throughout the competition. He will be expected to bat well in the first game of this season.

Aviwe Mgijima to be the top batter for Boland

Aviwe Mgijima is a terrific batter in the team. Mgijima mustered 504 runs in 14 innings last season and averaged at 45.81 in the competition. He will walk in as the best batting pick from the side.

Boland vs Knights Top Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be the top bowler for Boland

Siyabonga Mahima was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 25 wickets in 12 innings last season for his side. He will pick many wickets in the next game.

Matthew Pollard to be the top bowler for Knights

Matthew Pollard was the best bowler in the last edition of the competition. He picked 19 wickets in 11 innings of the competition.