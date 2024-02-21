ROC (Boland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
ROC
60%
Chance of Winning
NOW
40%
First class
Boland Park
Facts:
- Boland and North West have won two games each in their last five clashes.
- Currently, North West are placed at the 7th place of the table whereas Boland are placed at the 6th place.
Boland vs North West Chances of Winning
Boland find themselves placed at the bottom half of the points table. They have a single win, two losses and three draws in five games. They are placed 6th in the table standings. They also have 70.9 points. They started their campaign with a series of upsets and are coming from a draw in their last outing. Captain Pieter Malan will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with the bat and ball in this fixture.
CSA 4-day series is the oldest domestic tournament in the South African circuit. North West are coming here after three consecutive defeats in their campaign. They lost their last game against the Dolphins. Currently, they are placed 7th in the points table with a win, three losses and two draws. They have 66.72 points in their bags. They will be clashing against Boland in their next game.
Boland chance of winning - 60%
North West chance of winning - 40%
Boland vs North West Betting Tips
North West to score low before 1st dismissal
The North West is not having a good season so far. They have talented batters in the team but their opening order has hit a wall. The opening order revolves around Lesego Senokwane & Grant Mokoena who average at 28.9 & 48.33 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 58, 44, 86, 3, 5 & 0 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of six games. The team had a decent start in their campaign but fell off the track with constant early dismissals in the tournament. That said, North West will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Boland. In their last clash in the previous season, North West scored 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings.
Boland vs North West Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared for the game at Paarl is expected to offer lateral movement to the quick bowlers with the new ball. Both teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first, and post a competitive total on the board in their first innings. The average first innings score at Paarl this season has been 350 runs.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts a clear day on February 21. There will not be any rain on the day of the game and the temperature will revolve around 27 degree Celsius.
Boland Player List
Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
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Pieter Malan (c)
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Batter
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Stiaan van Zyl
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Batter
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
All-rounder
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
Batter
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Jason Oakes (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
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Michael Copeland
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All-rounder
|
Achille Cloete
|
Bowler
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Recent Form
Boland are coming from a draw against the Lions. It was a high scoring affair but the match could not finish in time. The team has a good batting order but needs to work on their bowling.
North West Players List
Lesego Senokwane, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Wihan Lubbe (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ruan de Swardt, Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Grant Mokoena, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Baller
|
Grant Mokoena
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Bowler
|
Miguel Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Rubin Herminn
|
Batter
|
CW King
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Juansen
|
Bowler
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
All-rounder
North West Recent Form
The North West are placed 7th in the table. They are coming from a loss against the Dolphins by 10 wickets. Their batters were not up to the mark in the last game and the bowlers leaked way too many runs.
Boland vs North West Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, both sides have won two games each.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 2
Boland - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Boland vs North West Betting Odds
Boland clashed against the Lions in the last fixture. Boland scored 226 & 475 runs in the two innings. There were several notable batting performances in the team. Pieter Malan scored 62 & 162 runs in the two innings. Jean du Plessis smashed 15 & 120 runs in the game. Lions replied with 478 runs in the 1st innings but due to shortage of time, the game did not result in any result and was declared a draw. Hardus Viljoen picked 5 wickets for Boland.
On the other hand, North West went against Dolphins in their last outing. Dolphins scored 643 runs in the 1st innings. North West replied with 282 runs in the 1st innings. NW went on to bat in the second innings as well and scored 366 runs in the game. Dolphins scored 8 runs in the 2nd innings and managed to win the game by 10 wickets. Lesiba Ngoepe scored 96 & 40 whereas Grant Mokoena smashed 0 & 168 runs in the game. Daryn Dupavillon picked 3 wickets for the team. The sides will be keen on recovering from a loss and deliver a better performance in the next game.
Boland vs North West Best Batters
Pieter Malan to be Boland’s Best Batter
Pieter Malan, the skipper, has scored 461 runs in 7 innings. He averages 76.83 in the competition. He scored 62 & 162 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best batter from the team in the next game against North West.
Grant Mokoena to be North West’ Best Batter
Grant Mokoena is a terrific batting talent in the North West. He has scored 435 runs in 9 innings. He averages at 48.33 in the current competition. Mokoena scored 0 & 168 runs in the last game. He will be the best batting figure from North West in the next game.
Boland vs North West Best Bowlers
Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler from Boland. He has picked 21 wickets in 9 innings of the competition and has an economy rate of 3.18 in the current competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Duan Jansen to be North West’ Best Bowler
Duan Jansen will be the top bowling pick from North West in the next game. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.26 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Boland
Parimatch