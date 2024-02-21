ROC (Boland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction ROC 60 % Chance of Winning NOW 40 % Bet Now! North West and Boland will meet in the 25th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on February 21, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Boland vs North West Chances of Winning

Boland find themselves placed at the bottom half of the points table. They have a single win, two losses and three draws in five games. They are placed 6th in the table standings. They also have 70.9 points. They started their campaign with a series of upsets and are coming from a draw in their last outing. Captain Pieter Malan will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with the bat and ball in this fixture.

CSA 4-day series is the oldest domestic tournament in the South African circuit. North West are coming here after three consecutive defeats in their campaign. They lost their last game against the Dolphins. Currently, they are placed 7th in the points table with a win, three losses and two draws. They have 66.72 points in their bags. They will be clashing against Boland in their next game.

Boland chance of winning - 60%

North West chance of winning - 40%

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Boland vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score low before 1st dismissal

The North West is not having a good season so far. They have talented batters in the team but their opening order has hit a wall. The opening order revolves around Lesego Senokwane & Grant Mokoena who average at 28.9 & 48.33 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 58, 44, 86, 3, 5 & 0 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of six games. The team had a decent start in their campaign but fell off the track with constant early dismissals in the tournament. That said, North West will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Boland. In their last clash in the previous season, North West scored 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings.

Boland vs North West Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the game at Paarl is expected to offer lateral movement to the quick bowlers with the new ball. Both teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first, and post a competitive total on the board in their first innings. The average first innings score at Paarl this season has been 350 runs.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a clear day on February 21. There will not be any rain on the day of the game and the temperature will revolve around 27 degree Celsius.

Boland Player List

Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan (c) Batter Stiaan van Zyl Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Christiaan Jonker Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Jason Oakes (wk) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland All-rounder Achille Cloete Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland are coming from a draw against the Lions. It was a high scoring affair but the match could not finish in time. The team has a good batting order but needs to work on their bowling.

North West Players List

Lesego Senokwane, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Wihan Lubbe (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ruan de Swardt, Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Grant Mokoena, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe

Predicted Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Baller Grant Mokoena Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Wihan Lubbe Bowler Miguel Pretorius Bowler Rubin Herminn Batter CW King All-rounder Duan Juansen Bowler Meeka-eel Prince Wicket-keeper Kerwin Mungroo All-rounder

North West Recent Form

The North West are placed 7th in the table. They are coming from a loss against the Dolphins by 10 wickets. Their batters were not up to the mark in the last game and the bowlers leaked way too many runs.

Boland vs North West Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, both sides have won two games each.

Head-to-Head Records

North West - 2

Boland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Boland vs North West Betting Odds

Boland clashed against the Lions in the last fixture. Boland scored 226 & 475 runs in the two innings. There were several notable batting performances in the team. Pieter Malan scored 62 & 162 runs in the two innings. Jean du Plessis smashed 15 & 120 runs in the game. Lions replied with 478 runs in the 1st innings but due to shortage of time, the game did not result in any result and was declared a draw. Hardus Viljoen picked 5 wickets for Boland.

On the other hand, North West went against Dolphins in their last outing. Dolphins scored 643 runs in the 1st innings. North West replied with 282 runs in the 1st innings. NW went on to bat in the second innings as well and scored 366 runs in the game. Dolphins scored 8 runs in the 2nd innings and managed to win the game by 10 wickets. Lesiba Ngoepe scored 96 & 40 whereas Grant Mokoena smashed 0 & 168 runs in the game. Daryn Dupavillon picked 3 wickets for the team. The sides will be keen on recovering from a loss and deliver a better performance in the next game.

Boland vs North West Best Batters

Pieter Malan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Pieter Malan, the skipper, has scored 461 runs in 7 innings. He averages 76.83 in the competition. He scored 62 & 162 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best batter from the team in the next game against North West.

Grant Mokoena to be North West’ Best Batter

Grant Mokoena is a terrific batting talent in the North West. He has scored 435 runs in 9 innings. He averages at 48.33 in the current competition. Mokoena scored 0 & 168 runs in the last game. He will be the best batting figure from North West in the next game.

Boland vs North West Best Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler from Boland. He has picked 21 wickets in 9 innings of the competition and has an economy rate of 3.18 in the current competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Duan Jansen to be North West’ Best Bowler

Duan Jansen will be the top bowling pick from North West in the next game. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.26 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game.