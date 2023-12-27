ROC (Boland) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction ROC 45 % Chance of Winning WEP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Boland will meet Western Province in the 20th match of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The game will be played at Boland Park, Paarl from December 27. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Boland vs Western Province Chance of Winning

With only a few games left in the competition, Boland has no hopes of making it to the top of the table. The team has not won a single game in the competition. With 2 losses and as many draws, Boland is placed at the bottom of the table with 36.94 points. Captain Pieter Malan will be hoping that the side can put in an improved performance in this home fixture.

Western Province have registered back-to-back victories in the competition. Western Province has won two games, lost one while one of their games ended up in a draw. The team is placed 5th in the standings with 65.4. Captain Beuran Hendricks will be hoping that the side can continue their winning ways against Boland.

Western Province's chance of winning: 55%

Boland' chance of winning: 45%

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Boland vs Western Province Betting Tips

Boland to score high before 1st dismissal

Boland are not having a good season, especially in terms of their bowling. However, after a few changes, their opening partnership looks intact in the competition. Janneman Malan and Pieter Malan are the Boland openers and average at 24.00 & 36.66 in the current competition. The team posted 28, 6, 36 & 47 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their outings. The Malan duo opened for the team in the 3rd and 4th game and yielded more positive results. In the last meeting against Western Province, Boland scored 45 runs before Isma-eel Gafieldien was retired hurt and had to take a seat. Western Province will miss some of their key players like Nandre Burger. This will make things easier for Boland to score runs in the 1st innings.

Boland vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Boland Park in Paarl is going to host the 20th match of the 2023 CSA 4-Day Series Challenge Division One between Boland and Western Province. Both teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first, and post a competitive total on the board in their first innings. The average first innings score at Paarl this season has been 350 runs.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game at Paarl is expected to offer lateral movement to the quick bowlers with the new ball. The weather forecast for the four-day match is going to be sunny intervals with cool breeze.

Boland Player List

Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan (c) Batter Stiaan van Zyl Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Keegan Petersen Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland has not won a single game. Their last game ended up in a draw. The team is placed at the bottom of the table.

Western Province Player List

Wayne Parnell (c), Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Valintine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Juan James, Valentine Mbazo, Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Edward Moore, Yaseen Valli, Daniel Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Kyle Simmonds All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Valintine Kitime Batter Beuran Hendricks © Bowler George Linde Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Dave Peterson Bowler Ouke Nyaku Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province won their last game against North West by 8 wickets. They have a good winning momentum and will be looking to win the next game as well despite missing few of the best players in the team.

Boland vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Boland have managed to win once whereas the Western Province lead the tally with two wins.

Western Province Won: 2

Boland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Boland vs Western Province Betting Odds

In the first innings of the previous match, Boland managed to score 232 runs in 87.1 overs, courtesy of an excellent half-century from Keagan Petersen. Captain Pieter Malan scored 46 runs off 95 balls, whereas Shaun Von Berg scored 33 runs off 85 balls. In the batting department, the side will be relying on Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Keagan Petersen, Stiann Van Zyl, and Aviwe Mgijima to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, and Siyabonga Mahima to deliver timely breakthroughs.

In the previous match, David Bedingham, Yaseen Vallie, and George Linde smashed half-centuries to help Western Province score a competitive 345 runs in their first innings. Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger will miss the four-day match due to international commitments for South Africa’s Test series against India. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Daniel Smith, opener Edward Moore, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Vallie, and all-rounder George Linde to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of George Linde, Beauran Hendricks, Mthiwekhaya Nabi, Onke Nyaku, and Kyle Simmonds to provide timely breakthroughs.

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Boland vs Western Province Top Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore will be the top batter for Boland in the next game. He scored 309 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.50. He has struck centuries in the competition so far.

Aviwe Mgijima to be Boland’s Best Batter

Aviwe Mgijima is the top scorer from Boland. He has struck 258 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43.00. He knocked a century and a fifty in his campaign so far.

Boland vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima will be the bowling pick from the side in the next game. He has picked 21 wickets in 8 innings and leads the bowling department in his team. He has picked 4 wickets in the last game.

Mthiwekhaya Nabe to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the pick of the bowlers for Western Province and picked up six wickets against Titans. He has picked a total of 12 wickets in 6 innings and has an economy rate of 3.30.