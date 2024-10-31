BOR (Border) vs SOU (South Western Districts) Match Prediction BOR 55 % Chance of Winning SOU 45 % Bet Now! Border and South Western Districts will clash in the 1st game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Buffalo Park, East London on October 31. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Border vs South Western Districts Chance of Winning

Border had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with losses but straightened out by the end of the competition. With two wins and as many losses, they finished at the 4th place of the points table. Border had 83.64 points. Border will be looking to do well this season and win their first game against South Western Districts.

South Western Districts had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They won two games while losing on three occasions in six matches. South Western Districts will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note this season.

Border' chance of winning: 55%

South Western Districts' chance of winning: 45%

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Border vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Border to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Border finished in 4th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr last season. Niemand and Bossr averaged at 42.52 & 53.10 respectively last season. Despite decent averages, the pair were pretty inconsistent, especially in the first innings of the game. In their last three games, the pair scored 168, 12 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. Border scored 60 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last clash against South Western Districts.

Match Prediction Best Odds Border’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Western Districts’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Border vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

At Buffalo Park in East London, the toss strategy in first-class matches often leans toward bowling first, given the pitch's tendency to offer early movement for seam bowlers, especially under humid or overcast conditions. As the match progresses, the surface generally flattens, becoming more favourable for batting. However, if the pitch appears dry or weather is sunny, teams may opt to bat first to maximise early scoring potential before any late deterioration in the pitch's bounce and consistency.

Weather Report

On October 31, East London is expected to have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking around 22°C during the day and dropping to about 13°C in the evening. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 17 mph, and humidity levels will be around 69% with no significant chance of rain, making it a relatively dry day overall.

Border Players List

Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinavuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nonelolo Yikha Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Marco Marais All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Jerry Nqolo Batter Jade de Klerk Bowler Matthew Fourie Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler Joshua Dodd Bowler

Border Recent Form

The Border finished in the middle of the points table last season. The team will be hoping for a better start this season. They have a strong set of batters in the squad. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition this season.

South Western Districts Player List

Luke Beaufort, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Thomas Kaber, Hlompho Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Lifa Ntanzi, Kelly Smuts, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Sintu Majiza, Liyabana Malife Heath Richards, Keenan Vieira.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Beaufort Batter Thomas Kaber All-rounder Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Lifa Ntanzi All-rounder Heath Richards Batter Keenan Viera All-rounder Kelly Smuts All-rounder Tyrese Karelse Bowler Pheko Moletsane Bowler Khwezi Gumede Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They finished below Border in the previous season. They have a good batting order and will be confident stepping into this tournament.

Border vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Border by 3-2.

Border Won: 3

South Western Districts Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Border vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Border clashed against Easterns in their last CSA outing. Easterns scored 252 in the first innings. Nico van Zyl picked 3 wickets. Border replied with 126 runs. Marco Marais was the top scorer with 55 runs in the innings. Easterns raised 141 runs in the second innings. Thabile Hlatuka picked 5 wickets while Jade de Klerk picked 4 wickets in that innings. Border chased the target, scoring 268/6 in the game and won the game by 4 wickets. Jerome Bossr scored 50 runs while Mncedisi Malika scored 49 runs in the game. Marco Marais remained unbeaten at 80 runs.

South Western Districts met with Mpumalanga in their last CSA outing. Mpumalanga scored 255 & 280 runs in the two innings of the game. Khwezi Gumede was the best bowler in the game from SWD with 10 wickets in the game. South Western Districts scored 280 & 258/7 in the game, winning the game by 3 wickets. Blayde Capell scored 121 & 55 runs in the game. Jhedli van Briesies scored 82 runs in the second innings. South Western Districts will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note here.

Border vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Border

Marco Marais is a phenomenal batter from the Border. He scored 582 runs in 10 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 72.75. He scored 55 & 80* runs in the last game he played in the competition last season. He will come in as the best batting pick from Border in the first game.

Blayde Capell to be the top batter for South Western Districts

Blayde Capell was fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. He scored 781 runs in 12 innings of the competition at an average of 71.00. He posted 3 centuries and 4 fifties in the competition.

Border vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Khwezi Gumede to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Khwezi Gumede was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 21 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.

Jade de Klerk to be the top bowler for Border

Jade de Klerk is an excellent bowler from Border. He picked 34 wickets in 11 innings of the last season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Border.