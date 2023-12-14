Dolphins vs Lions Match Prediction DOL 54 % Chance of Winning LIO 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dolphins will meet Lions in the 14th match of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The game will be played at Kingsmead, Durban from December 14-17. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Lions Chance of Winning

The competition has finished half of its games. Dolphins started their campaign with a win but faced draws in their last two outings. Dolphins clashed against Boland in their last game but despite putting in best batting efforts, the game could not be concluded in time and had to result in a draw. With a win and two draws, Dolphins are placed at the third position with 48.74 points. Dolphins will look to retain their title in the current competition and will deliver the same in the next game.

The Lions ended up in the middle of the points table last season. They have not progressed since as they find themselves placed at the 5th place with a win, a loss and a draw. The team has 43.24 points in their bags. The Lions faced a massive loss in their last outing against the Warriors that pulled them down in the standings.

Lions's chance of winning: 46%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 54%

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Our Prediction

Dolphins won the previous edition of the competition and has the squad to back them well in their campaign. They are yet to lose a game in the tournament whereas the same cannot be said about the Lions. In their last five clashes, Dolphins have won on four occasions whereas Lions could only win once. Dolphins will pose a big threat from Lions who are still recovering from a massive loss against the Warriors. With that being said, Dolphins will dive into this fixture as favourites.

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before 1st dismissal

Dolphins are having a good batting season. Their opening partnerships has given the team the best starts to their innings in the three games so far. Tshepang Dithole and Sarel Erwee open for the team and currently average at 49.60 & 37.80 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 174, 20 & 66 runs in the 1st innings of the three games they have played so far. The last time they collided, Dolphins scored 23 runs before their first dismissal. Erwee scored 24 runs whereas Dithole smashed 60 runs in the first innings of the last game. Looking at the current form of the openers, Dolphins are very likely to score high for the first wicket in the next game.

Dolphins vs Lions Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.

Weather Report

The weather will be appropriate for a game of cricket on Day 1 of the match. The temperature will see a high of 30 degree Celsius on December 14. The skies will be cloudy and we will witness high winds during the game.

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole (wk), Eathan Bosch (c), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, David Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee © Batter Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Jason Smith All-rounder Tshipang Dithole Wicket-keeper Ahdile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Slade van Staden Batter JJ Smuts Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have a good batting order. They have not lost a game so far in the competition and are expected to put on a good performance in the next game.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Kendricks (c) Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions lost their last game by 305 runs. They had a poor batting performance in the previous fixture.

Dolphins vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Dolphins have managed to win four times whereas the Lions won a single fixture.

Lions Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Odds

In the recent Dolphins game, they went against Boland. DOL posted 475 & 176 runs in the two innings. Jason Smith was fantastic and secured 147 & 50* runs in the match. However, Boland fought well and posted 332 & 108 runs before the match was declared a draw. JJ Smuts picked 4 wickets in the game. Dolphins will be looking to deliver a more promising performance in the competition and pay good attention to their bowling order in order to close all gaps that are preventing them from winning.

Lions lost their last fixture by a whopping margin of 305 runs. The Warriors batted first and scored 402 & 169 runs in the two innings. The bowlers were very expensive but managed to pick wickets in the game. Batting second, Lions had a huge trail to cover. They secured only 108 and settled for 158 runs in the second innings of the game. The team had to suffer a devastating loss that put them 5th in the standings.

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Dolphins vs Lions Top Batters

Jason Smith to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Jason Smith is in incredible form. He struck 147 & 50* in his last game. He has amassed a total of 228 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.00. He has struck a century and a half-one in the competition. He is also the best run scorer in the team and will be looking to do the same in the upcoming fixture.

Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’s Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is turning out to be quite a batter in the current competition. He is the top scorer of the Lions and scored 272 runs in 6 innings at an average of 54.40. He has struck a century and a fifty in his campaign.

Dolphins vs Lions Top Bowlers

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

JJ Smuts will be the top bowler for Dolphins in the next game. He picked 13 wickets in 4 games for the team with an economy rate of 2.06. He picked 4 wickets in his last game.

Bjorn Fortuim to be Lions’s Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuim is the best bowler for the Lions. He has picked 16 wickets in 6 innings for the team. He has an economy of 3.29 in the competition and picked 4 wickets in his last outing.