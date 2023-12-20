Dolphins vs Warriors Match Prediction DOL 48 % Chance of Winning WARR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins will meet Warriors in the 17th match of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The game will be played at Kingsmead, Durban from December 20-23. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The competition is nearing its end with a few games left in the competition. Dolphins started their campaign with a win but faced consecutive draws in the competition. They went against Lions in the previous game but the game did not yield any result. With a win and three draws, Dolphins are placed 4th in the points table with 60.64 points. The former champions will like to retain their name in the competition.

The Warriors finished second in the standings last season. Warriors began their campaign with a draw in their first game of the season. However, the team made a statement with two consecutive wins in the competition. However, the team met with a loss in their last fixture against the Titans. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the Warriors are placed at the top of the points table with 69.26 points.

Warriors's chance of winning: 52%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 48%

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Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Tips

Dolphins to score low before 1st dismissal

Dolphins are having a good batting season. Their opening partnerships has given the team the best starts to their innings in the three games so far. Tshepang Dithole and Sarel Erwee open for the team and currently average at 66.66 & 29.85 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 174, 20, 66 & 9 runs in the 1st innings of the four games they have played so far. The duo scored 9 runs before Erwee lost his wicket in the 1st innings of the last outing and did not bat well in the second innings either. In the last meeting of the team, Dolphins posted 18 runs before their first dismissal. Moreover, the Warriors have been pretty good with the ball in the competition. In their last game, they only leaked 15 & 14 runs before taking their first wicket in the two innings of the game. Looking at the current form of the openers, Dolphins are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Dolphins vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.

Weather Report

The weather will be appropriate for a game of cricket on Day 1 of the match. The temperature will see a high of 27 degree Celsius on December 20. The skies will be cloudy and the humidity will be 74%.

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole (wk), Eathan Bosch (c), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, David Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee © Batter Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Jason Smith All-rounder Tshipang Dithole Wicket-keeper Ahdile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Slade van Staden Batter JJ Smuts Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have a good batting order. They have not lost a game so far in the competition and are expected to put on a good performance in the next game.

Warriors Player List

Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Andile Mokgakane, Sinethemba Qeshile, Siya Plaatjie, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pilay Batter Sean Whitehead All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Andile Mokgakane Batter Rudi Second All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors lost their last game by 13 runs. They have good players in the squad and will be expected to comeback with a win.

Dolphins vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Dolphins have managed to win once whereas the Warriors lead the tally with two wins.

Warriors Won: 2

Dolphins Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Odds

In the recent Dolphins game, they went against the Lions. DOL posted 245 & 190 runs in the two innings. Marques Ackerman scored 140 runs in the 1st innings but Tshepang Dithole was pretty well with the bat as well with the scores of 59 & 93*. The Lions scored 411 runs in the 1st innings but the game could not finish in time and the game resulted in a draw. JJ Smuts picked 4 wickets in the game for Dolphins.

Warriors lost their last fixture by a small margin of 13 runs. Titans batted first and scored 383 & 326 runs in the two innings. Beyers Swanepoel stole the show as he picked 10 wickets for the Warriors. Batting second, Warriors had a huge trail but managed to post 460 & 236 runs in the two innings. Jiveshan Pillay smashed 114 & 40 runs in the game but in the end, the team were short of 13 runs to victory.

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Dolphins vs Warriors Top Batters

Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Tshepang Dithole is in terrific form and struck 59 & 93* runs in the two innings of the last game. He has amassed a total of 400 runs with an average of 66.66. He posted a century and three fifties in the competition.

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’s Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay batted incredibly in the last game. He scored 114 & 40 runs in his previous outing. He has reeled in 258 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.00. He is one of the top scorers of the team and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Dolphins vs Warriors Top Bowlers

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

JJ Smuts will be the top bowler for Dolphins in the next game. He picked 17 wickets in 5 innings for the team with an economy rate of 2.11. He picked 4 wickets in his last game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel picked 5 wickets in each innings of the last game. He has picked 21 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.88 in the tournament.