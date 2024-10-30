DOL (Dolphins) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction DOL 30 % Chance of Winning WEP 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and Dolphins will meet in the first game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The first game will take place at Kingsmead, Durban on October 30. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Dolphins vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Dolphins had a terrible season in the previous edition of the CSA 4-Day Series. The team finished at the 4 place of the table standings with two wins and a loss in seven games. The team faced many draws and could not accumulate enough points to contest in the finals. They had a nightmare campaign in the recently concluded T20 challenge. The team must do better in the brand new season of the competition.

Western Province finished fourth in the recently concluded T20 challenge. Western Province will be looking to do better in the longer format. They finished at the second place of the points table in the previous edition of the 4-Day series. They had four wins and two losses in seven games. The team contested in the finals but lost the game to the Lions to finish as the runners-up.

Western Province' chance of winning: 70%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 30%

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Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score under high before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Western Province had a pleasant season in the previous edition of the competition. Their batting order was one of their biggest strengths that led them to reach the finals last season. The opening order revolved mainly around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore who scored 6, 179 & 72 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three games. In their last meeting with the Dolphins, Western Province scored 179 runs for their opening partnership in the first innings. Tony de Zorzi scored 72 runs while Daniel Smith registered 106 runs in that innings. That said, Western Province shall score high before their first dismissal in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Toss predictions at Kingsmead, Durban often depend on pitch conditions, which tend to support seamers due to early moisture and bounce. Generally, teams winning the toss in first-class matches may choose to bowl first to capitalise on these initial conditions, hoping to exploit swing and seam movement. However, as the match progresses, the pitch may flatten out, offering better batting conditions on days two and three.

Weather Report

On October 30 in Durban, the weather at Kingsmead is expected to be mostly clear, with mild temperatures around 23°C in the afternoon, dropping to around 18°C in the evening. This should provide favourable conditions for a cricket match.

Dolphins Player List

Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, JJ Smuts, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Bryce Parsons, Tshepang Dithole, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Hanu Viljoen, Brad Porteous, Jason Smith, Rameshan Pillay, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Bradley Porteous Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Rameshan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins had an abysmal season last year. They finished in 4th place with the majority of their games ending in a draw. Dolphins will be looking for a good start in the next game.

Western Province Players List

Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Jonathan Bird, Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Vallie, Mihlall Mpongwana, Diane Paterson, Onke Nyaku. Valentine Kitime, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Juan James, Abdallah Bayoumy, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger. Livema Waqu

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Jonathan Bird Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province had a fantastic season last season. They finished in second place with many wins in the competition. They have a very strong batting order in the competition.

Dolphins vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The tally between the sides reads as 1-1 in the last three meetings between Western Province and Dolphins.

Western Province Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Odds

Dolphins and Western Province clashed once in the previous edition of the competition. The team. Western Province won the toss of the game and decided to bat first. Batting first, Western Province were mercilessly hitting the ball right from the beginning. The opening pair of Daniel Smith (106) and Tony de Zorzi (72) raised 179 runs for their opening partnership. Gavin Kaplan smashed 173 runs while Kyle Verreyne scored 135 runs in the game. Prenelan Subrayen was the best bowler from Dolphins with 4 wickets in the game.

Dolphins replied with 202 & 131 runs in the two innings but could not reach anywhere near Western Province’s score. Western Province won the game by an innings and 259 runs. Marques Ackerman was the best batter from the Dolphins with the score of 45 & 38 runs in the two innings. Western Province displayed a solid bowling performance as well. Beuran Hendricks (5), Nandre Burger (5) and Kyle Simmonds (9) were the top bowlers in the game.

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Dolphins vs Western Province Top Batters

Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Western Province

Kyle Verreyne has a great tendency to score runs in difficult situations. He scored 507 runs in 9 innings last season at an average of 56.33. He scored 135 runs in his last game against Dolphins. He will come in as the best batting figure from the side in this game.

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins

Marques Ackerman is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 45 & 38 runs in the last game against Western Province. He smashed 571 runs in 11 innings last season at an average of 51.90. He will lead the batting order of the team this season.

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Okuhle Cele was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He took 24 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side this season.

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmonds is an excellent bowler from Western Province. He picked 29 wickets in 14 innings of the competition last season. He took 9 wickets in his last clash against the Dolphins. Looking at his skillset and form, he shall be the best bowler from the side in the upcoming fixture.