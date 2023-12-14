KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction KWNI 45 % Chance of Winning ROC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland will lock horns in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 on December 14, 2023. Their clash will be held at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, with a scheduled start time of 12:30 P.M IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Match Prediction

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Boland will lock horns in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 on December 14, 2023. Their clash will be held at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, with a scheduled start time of 12:30 P.M IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland had an unfortunate outing against North West in their previous match. They won the toss and elected to bat first, putting North West to set the target. North West scored 431 and 282/8d, but KwaZulu-Natal Inland responded with 492 and 106. They ended up losing by 115 runs in the end.

Boland, on the other hand, managed to draw their previous match against Dolphins. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first and post the total on the board. They scored 475/7d in their first innings and 176/8d during their follow-on innings. Boland retaliated with 332 and 108/2 and managed to draw the match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 45%

Boland chance of winning - 55%

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Our Prediction

Both teams occupy the final two spots on the standings as KwaZulu-Natal Inland languishes in last place with no wins and 20.14 points. Boland sits in the penultimate position with no wins in the bag and 24.24 points. Boland lost their first two matches and managed to draw their last match, whereas KwaZulu-Natal Inland has been experiencing fluctuation in their form with a loss, a draw and a loss. However, they seem more likely to emerge as the victors in the upcoming fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Tips

Ben Compton, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s opener, has been an incredibly valuable batsman for them considering he is currently their top run scorer with 324 runs in five innings. He is well ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs given that he is followed by Michael Erlank, their skipper, with 239 runs. On their bowling front, they have Keith Dudgeon who has bagged eight wickets in four innings, making him their leading wicket-taker.

Aviwe Mgijima leads the run charts of Boland at the moment with 227 runs in six innings, which includes one half-century and a century. He has done the bulk of their scoring and is their major contributor with the bat. Their bowling attack is led by Siyabonga Mahima who has managed to bag a whopping 17 wickets in just six innings. He has been quite dominant among their bowling unit.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg. Only one match has been held at this venue so far this season, and it was between Western Province and KwaZulu-Natal Inland. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, and they went on to score 400 runs in one innings. Western Province managed to score 204 runs without losing any wickets and drew the match. However, the pitch seems to be more conducive for chasing given that out of 73 matches, 40 were won by teams bowling first, 30 by teams batting first and the remaining matches were abandoned. It seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be cloudy on the day of the match but there is no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Yaseen Valli, Cameron Delport, Petrus van Biljon, Kagiso Rapulana, Ben Compton, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Kyle Nipper, Malcolm Nofal, Keith Dudgeon, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard, Thando Ntini, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Mbulelo Budaza, Stefan Tait.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Thamsanqa Khumalo Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Petrus van Biljon Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Tian Koekemoer Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Thando Ntini Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland has shown a fighting spirit despite their losing form and seem poised to claim their first win.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Maahir Joseph, Stiaan van Zyl, Keegan Petersen, Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Adrian du Toit, Aviwe Mgijima, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Hardus Viljoen, Glenton Stuurman, Akhona Mnyaka, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Achille Cloete, Jason Oakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan (C) Batter Stiaan van Zyl Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Jason Oakes Wicket-keeper Ferisco Adams All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland has experienced a similar plight to that of KwaZulu-Natal Inland so far in the season. Their form seems rather disappointing at the moment.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, KwaZulu-Natal Inland emerged victorious on one occasion and the remaining ended either in draw or in abandonment.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

Boland - 0

Draw - 3

Abandoned - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Boland

In their previous match against Dolphins, Boland could only muster a partnership of 36 runs between Janneman Malan and Pieter Malan, their opening pair, during the first innings. Their second innings was also lackluster as their openers could barely post 19 runs in 6.1 overs before the fall of their first wicket. KwaZulu-Natal Inland, on the other hand, were able to achieve a partnership of 104 runs during their first innings against North West in their previous match between their opening duo, Ben Compton and Kagiso Rapulana. Their second innings was a letdown as their opening partnership ended after just three runs. However, it does seem more likely that KwaZulu-Natal Inland could establish a better first wicket partnership.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Best Batters

Ben Compton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Ben Compton stands as their top performing batsman so far, having accumulated 324 runs in five innings. He was their top run scorer in their previous match against North West, wherein he scored 170 runs from 266 balls in the first innings. Although he was out for a duck in the following innings, he can be relied upon to remain their top batter in the upcoming match as well.

Aviwe Mgijima to be Boland’s Best Batter

Aviwe Mgijima is currently leading the run charts of his team with 227 runs in six innings. He managed to amass a century in their last match against Dolphins, having scored 132 runs in 285 deliveries in the first innings. He was also incredible in the second innings, wherein he scored 71 runs from 77 balls. Considering his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland Best Bowlers

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon delivered an incredible spell against North West in their previous match. He was particularly impressive in the first innings - in 18 overs, he conceded 102 runs and claimed a whopping six wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 5.66. In the second innings, he bowled 20 overs and gave away 52 runs which translated to an economy rate of 2.60. He claimed one wicket during the process. He is currently their leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler.

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima displayed remarkable wicket-taking prowess in their last match against Dolphins. In the first innings, he bowled 39.1 overs, gave away 133 runs and bowled seven maiden overs, giving him an economy rate of just 3.39. He captured four wickets during his spell. During the second innings, he kicked it up a notch - in 26.1 overs, he conceded just 72 runs and bowled five maiden overs which resulted in an economy rate of 2.75. This time, he bagged six wickets. He has a total of 17 wickets under his belt in six innings and emerges as an obvious candidate to continue as their standout bowler.