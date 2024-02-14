KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction

KWNI

30%

Chance of Winning

TIT

70%

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1.45
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Melbet

1.46
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Megapari

1.45
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First class

City Oval

In the next game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24, Titans will clash against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the 22nd game of the competition. The match will be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on February 14, 2024. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland have not contested in the format and will be clashing for the first time.
  • Currently, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are placed at the bottom place of the table whereas Titans are placed at the 1st place.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have any success in the competition so far. They are coming from a loss in the last game against the LIONS. With three losses and two draws, KwaZulu-Natal Inland is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 38.28 points in the competition and have a wide gap between themselves and the team above them.

The Titans had a great start to their campaign. They are also coming after two consecutive wins and have a good momentum going on for them. The team has an impressive batting order and a top-notch bowling unit. They have three wins, a loss and a draw in five outings. The team occupies the top place in the standings with 91.96 points. They will be hoping for a win here.

Titans chance of winning - 70%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 30%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal

Titans have a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. The opening partnership has seen its ups and downs. The opening order revolves around Dean Elgar, Neel Brand & Matthew Kleinveldt who average at 60.28, 22.50 & 27.00 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 40, 15, 10, 15 & 68 runs before their first dismissal in five games. There were a few early dismissals in their campaign but the openers have a decent form and should be able to lead a good opening partnership in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at City Oval is going to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. The two previous matches played at City Oval have ended in a draw. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive score on the board.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the last three days is far from ideal as rain is expected to take place during the course of the match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Thamsanqa Kumalo

Wicket Keeper

Yaseen Valli

Batter

Tian Koekemoer

Batter

Kagiso Rapulana

Batter

Michael Erlank (c)

All-rounder

Cameron Shekleton

Batter

Malcolm Nofal

All-rounder

Thando Ntini

Bowler

Alindile Mhletywa

Bowler

Keith Dudgeon

Bowler

Ben Compton

Batter

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a loss here. They have failed to win any game so far in the competition.

Titans Player List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar (c)

Batter

Matthew Kleinveldt

Batter

Corbin Bosch

Bowler

Matthew Boast

Bowler

Sibonelo Makhanya

Batter

Neel Brand

All-rounder

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder

Rivaldo Moonsamy

Wicket-keeper

Ayabulela Gqamane

Bowler

Tladi Bokako

Bowler

Dewald Brevis

All-rounder

Titans Recent Form

The Titans were having a fantastic season and have only lost a single game in their campaign. They are coming from two consecutive wins here. They have a strong batting unit and should be able to register a win in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Head-to-Head

The sides have not clashed in a First-class game. This will be the first clash between the sides in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

Titans - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against LIONS in their last outing. KNI batted first and raised 345 runs in the first innings. Their fantastic batting was not replicated in the bowling department as the LIONS scored 435 runs in the initial innings. KNI registered 170 runs in the second innings. That left a small target for the LIONS in the second innings who scored past it with 9 wickets remaining. Tian Koekemoer scored 90 runs while Michael Erlank chipped in 79 runs in the 1st innings. Malcolm Nofal and Keith Dudgeon picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Titans went against North West in their last outing. Titans scored 265 runs in the 1st innings. North West returned with 108 runs in the initial innings. Titans doubled back with 287 runs in the second innings. Whereas their bowling unit performed well, bundling out North West at 142 to win the game by 302 runs. Neel Brand scored 72 runs whereas Dewald Brevis smashed 113 runs in the game. Rivaldo Moonsamy scored 98 runs in the second innings. Donovan Ferreira picked 10 wickets whereas Matthew Boast was responsible for 4 wickets in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans

First class

City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

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Kwazulu Natal Inland

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2.50
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Titans

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1.46
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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’s Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is the top scorer of the Titans. He has scored 502 runs in 9 innings. He averages at 55.77 in the competition. He has also smashed 2 centuries and as many fifties in the competition. He scored 2 & 98 runs in the last game. He should be able to score high in the next game for the team.

Ben Compton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Ben Compton is a talented top order batter in the team. He has scored a total of 438 runs in 9 innings of the competition. He averages at 48.66 in the competition. He also smashed a century and three fifties in his campaign. He is coming from an innings of 9 & 57 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Bowlers

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Donovan Ferreira is a talented bowler in the ranks of the Titans. He has picked a total of 13 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.63 in the tournament. He picked 10 wickets in his last game. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon is the best bowling figure in the team. He has picked a total of 16 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 3.76 in the tournament. He was able to pick 3 wickets in his last outing. He will be the bowling pick for KwaZulu-Natal Inland for their next outing.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Titans

Based on current form, Titans will be favourites to win their match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. With the likes of Rivaldo Moonsamy, Dean Elgar, Dewald Brewis and Donovan Ferreira in decent form this season, the team management will be hoping that Titans can deliver a clinical batting performance in this contest. The sides have not met yet in the format. KwaZulu-Natal Inland were promoted to Division 1 this season and have a long way to go before they can defeat the Titans.

Titans to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)

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