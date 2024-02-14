KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction KWNI 30 % Chance of Winning TIT 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24, Titans will clash against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the 22nd game of the competition. The match will be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on February 14, 2024. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have any success in the competition so far. They are coming from a loss in the last game against the LIONS. With three losses and two draws, KwaZulu-Natal Inland is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 38.28 points in the competition and have a wide gap between themselves and the team above them.

The Titans had a great start to their campaign. They are also coming after two consecutive wins and have a good momentum going on for them. The team has an impressive batting order and a top-notch bowling unit. They have three wins, a loss and a draw in five outings. The team occupies the top place in the standings with 91.96 points. They will be hoping for a win here.

Titans chance of winning - 70%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 30%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal

Titans have a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. The opening partnership has seen its ups and downs. The opening order revolves around Dean Elgar, Neel Brand & Matthew Kleinveldt who average at 60.28, 22.50 & 27.00 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 40, 15, 10, 15 & 68 runs before their first dismissal in five games. There were a few early dismissals in their campaign but the openers have a decent form and should be able to lead a good opening partnership in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at City Oval is going to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. The two previous matches played at City Oval have ended in a draw. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive score on the board.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the last three days is far from ideal as rain is expected to take place during the course of the match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Thamsanqa Kumalo Wicket Keeper Yaseen Valli Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ben Compton Batter

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a loss here. They have failed to win any game so far in the competition.

Titans Player List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar (c) Batter Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Corbin Bosch Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Neel Brand All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Dewald Brevis All-rounder

Titans Recent Form

The Titans were having a fantastic season and have only lost a single game in their campaign. They are coming from two consecutive wins here. They have a strong batting unit and should be able to register a win in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Head-to-Head

The sides have not clashed in a First-class game. This will be the first clash between the sides in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

Titans - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against LIONS in their last outing. KNI batted first and raised 345 runs in the first innings. Their fantastic batting was not replicated in the bowling department as the LIONS scored 435 runs in the initial innings. KNI registered 170 runs in the second innings. That left a small target for the LIONS in the second innings who scored past it with 9 wickets remaining. Tian Koekemoer scored 90 runs while Michael Erlank chipped in 79 runs in the 1st innings. Malcolm Nofal and Keith Dudgeon picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Titans went against North West in their last outing. Titans scored 265 runs in the 1st innings. North West returned with 108 runs in the initial innings. Titans doubled back with 287 runs in the second innings. Whereas their bowling unit performed well, bundling out North West at 142 to win the game by 302 runs. Neel Brand scored 72 runs whereas Dewald Brevis smashed 113 runs in the game. Rivaldo Moonsamy scored 98 runs in the second innings. Donovan Ferreira picked 10 wickets whereas Matthew Boast was responsible for 4 wickets in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans First class City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’s Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is the top scorer of the Titans. He has scored 502 runs in 9 innings. He averages at 55.77 in the competition. He has also smashed 2 centuries and as many fifties in the competition. He scored 2 & 98 runs in the last game. He should be able to score high in the next game for the team.

Ben Compton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Ben Compton is a talented top order batter in the team. He has scored a total of 438 runs in 9 innings of the competition. He averages at 48.66 in the competition. He also smashed a century and three fifties in his campaign. He is coming from an innings of 9 & 57 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Best Bowlers

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Donovan Ferreira is a talented bowler in the ranks of the Titans. He has picked a total of 13 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.63 in the tournament. He picked 10 wickets in his last game. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon is the best bowling figure in the team. He has picked a total of 16 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 3.76 in the tournament. He was able to pick 3 wickets in his last outing. He will be the bowling pick for KwaZulu-Natal Inland for their next outing.