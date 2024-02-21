KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction KWNI 35 % Chance of Winning WARR 65 % Bet Now! Warriors will clash against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the 27th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The match will be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on February 21, 2024. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have any success in the competition so far. They are coming from a draw in the last game against the Titans. With three losses and as many draws, KwaZulu-Natal Inland is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 46.92 points in the competition and have a wide gap between themselves and the team above them.

Warriors finished second in the table standings last season with a difference of less than a point. The team is back this season with an equally talented squad. The team had a great start in the competition. However, the Warriors lost a few many games in their recent outings and will look to make a comeback in the competition. They are currently residing at the 5th place with 84.6 points. They have two wins, two losses and as many draws in their six fixtures.

Warriors chance of winning - 65%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 35%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal

Warriors have a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. The opening partnership has seen its ups and downs. The opening order revolves around Jiveshan Pillay & Jordan Hermann who average at 40.66 & 44.90 respectively in the competition. The batters average very high in the competition but their opening partnerships have not been very impressive. The pair scored 19, 14, 2, 86, 11 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of six games. The pair could only score a respectable score once in six games. That said, Warriors are likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at City Oval is going to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. The three previous matches played at City Oval have ended in a draw. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive score on the board.

Weather Report

The weather will be suitable for a game of cricket on February 21. The temperature will remain around 31 degree Celsius. The skies will remain partly cloudy on this day.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Thamsanqa Kumalo Wicket Keeper Yaseen Valli Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Cameron Shekleton Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ben Compton Batter

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is coming from a draw here. They have failed to win any game so far in the competition.

Warriors Players List

Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Andile Mokgakane, Sinethemba Qeshile, Siya Plaatjie, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Diego Rosier Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Rudi Second (c) All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Jordan Hermann All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are placed 5th in the table. They dropped down positions after a loss in their last game. They need to work better on their batting unit.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Head-to-Head

The sides have not clashed in a First-class game. This will be the first clash between the sides in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 0

Warriors - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against Titans in their last outing. KNI batted first and raised 426 runs in the first innings. It took time to score that massive total. Titans replied with 252/1 before the time ran out and the game ended up in a draw. Malcolm Nofal took the only wicket for KNI. Yaseen Valli was the top scorer with 124 runs in the game. Malcolm Nofal (90) and Keith Dudgeon (58) also scored high in the game.

The Warriors went against Western Province in their last outing. Western Province batted first and scored 141 runs in the 1st innings. Warriors were flabbergasted with WP bowling and were bundled out for 111 in the 1st innings. Western Province added another 203 in the game. Whereas Warriors could only score 169 in the game, losing the match by 64 runs. Jiveshan Pillay was the only impactful batter with 3 & 101* runs in the two innings. Alfred Mothoa picked 6 wickets whereas Renaldo Meyer was successful in picking 5 wickets in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Best Batters

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’s Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay is the top batter from the Warriors. He has secured a total of 366 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.66. He has struck two centuries and as many fifties in his campaign. He scored 3 and 101* runs in the last game. That said, he will be expected to score high in the next game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Ben Compton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Ben Compton is a talented top order batter in the team. He has scored a total of 472 runs in 10 innings of the competition. He averages at 47.2 in the competition. He also smashed a century and three fifties in his campaign. He is coming from an innings of 34 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is the best bowler from the Warriors. He has picked 27 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.84 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick a lot of wickets in the next game.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Keith Dudgeon is the best bowling figure in the team. He has picked a total of 16 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 3.73 in the tournament. He was able to pick no wickets in his last outing. However, he will be looking to change that in the next game.