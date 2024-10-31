Limpopo vs Easterns Match Prediction LIM 65 % Chance of Winning EAS 35 % Bet Now! Limpopo and Easterns will clash in the 2nd game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane on October 31. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Limpopo vs Easterns Chance of Winning

Limpopo had a fairly good campaign in the previous edition of the competition. Limpopo finished at the 3rd place of the DIvision 2 points table with three wins and two losses in six games. The team was very close to finishing in the top two but will look to do better this season. They had 91.92 in the previous edition of the competition.

Easterns had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 6th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They won two games while losing on three occasions in six matches. Easterns will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note this season.

Limpopo' chance of winning: 65%

Easterns' chance of winning: 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Limpopo vs Easterns Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Limpopo finished in 3rd place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Ludwig Kaestner and Sizwe Masondo last season. Kaestner and Masondo averaged at 26.75 & 39.25 respectively last season. In their last three games, the pair scored 0, 38 & 34 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. Limpopo scored 38 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last clash against Easterns. That said, Limpopo will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game against the Easterns.

Match Prediction Best Odds Limpopo’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Easterns’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Limpopo vs Easterns Toss Prediction

At the Cricket Club Ground in Polokwane, the toss prediction often favors bowling first in first-class matches. The pitch here typically offers some initial assistance for seamers, especially under early morning conditions. Teams winning the toss may choose to bowl to exploit any early movement and attempt to restrict the opposition to a manageable first-innings total. However, if the pitch appears dry and the forecast is clear, a captain might opt to bat first to maximize runs on a potentially deteriorating surface later in the match.

Weather Report

Polokwane's weather on October 31, 2023, is expected to be sunny with temperatures ranging from a low of around 54°F (12°C) in the morning to a high of approximately 82°F (28°C) in the afternoon. The conditions should remain dry with minimal cloud cover and moderate humidity.

Limpopo Players List

Alex Pillay, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig kaestner, Sello Seing, Maphekgola Pootona, Morne Venter, Wisani Mushwana, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe, Don Radebe Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Patoona

Predicted Playing XI

Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Liam Peters Batter Wisani Mushwana Batter Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Morne Venter Bowler Alex Pillay All-rounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Louren Steenkamp All-rounder Jesse Albanie Bowler Maphekgola Pootona Bowler

Limpopo Recent Form

Limpopo finished in the 3rd place of the points table last season. The team will be hoping for a great start this season. They have a strong set of batters in the squad. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition this season.

Easterns Player List

Amaan Khan, Mark Pearse, Shane Dadswell, Wesley Marshall, Divan Posthumus, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (Wk), Andrew Rasemene, Thula Ngcobo, Tumelo Simelane

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Aron Visser Batter Dewan Marais Batter Shaylen Pillay Batter Kyle Landsberg Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Thula Ngcobo Bowler Shane Dadswell All-rounder

Easterns Team Form

Easterns is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They finished near the bottom of the table in the previous season. They have a good batting order and will be confident stepping into this tournament.

Limpopo vs Easterns Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Limpopo by 2-1.

Limpopo Won: 1

Easterns Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Limpopo vs Easterns Betting Odds

Easterns clashed against Border in their last CSA outing. Easterns scored 252 in the first innings. Danie Rossouw was the top scorer with 55 runs in that innings. Border replied with 126 runs. Kyle Landsberg and Chad Classen picked 3 wickets each in that innings. Easterns raised 141 runs in the second innings. It was a poor batting outing for the Easterns. Border scored 268/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Andrew Rasemene picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the Easterns.

Limpopo met with Northern Cape in their last CSA outing. Limpopo batted first in the game and scored 275 & 283 runs in the two innings. It was a decent batting outing. Morne Venter scored 98 runs in the first innings while Lauren Steenkamp was the best batter in the second innings with 97 runs. However, Northern Cape were fantastic with their batting and scored 419 & 141/5 in the two innings to win the game by 5 wickets. Eldred Hawken and Maphekgola Pootona picked 4 wickets each in the game.

Limpopo vs Easterns Top Batters

Ruan Haasbroek to be the top batter for Limpopo

Ruan Haasbroek is a phenomenal batter from Limpopo. He scored 577 runs in 12 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 48.08. He will come in as the best batting pick from Limpopo in the first game.

Shaylen Pillay to be the top batter for Easterns

Shaylen Pillay was fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. He scored 390 runs in 12 innings of the competition at an average of 39.00. He will come in as the best batting option from Easterns in the next game.

Limpopo vs Easterns Top Bowlers

Chad Classen to be the top bowler for Easterns

Chad Classen was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 27 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.

Maphekgola Pootona to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Maphekgola Pootona is an excellent bowler from Limpopo. He picked 22 wickets in 10 innings of the last season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from Limpopo.