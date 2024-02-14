Lions vs Boland Match Prediction
LIO
63%
Chance of Winning
ROC
37%
First class
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- Boland and Lions have clashed twice where Lions lead the tally by 1-0.
- Currently, Lions are placed at the third place of the table whereas Boland are placed at the 6th place.
Lions vs Boland Chances of Winning
Lions are having a good season so far in the competition. They are coming from a victory against Kwazulu-Natal Inland. The team has won two games, lost one while two of their fixtures ended up in a draw. They are currently residing at the third place with 80.48 points. Skipper Bjorn Fortuin will be hoping that the side can put on a strong show against Boland.
Boland find themselves placed at the bottom half of the points table. They have a single win, two losses and as many draws in five games. They are placed 6th in the table standings. They also have 61.38 points. They started their campaign with a series of upsets but recently won a game against Western Province. Captain Pieter Malan will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with the bat and ball in this fixture.
Boland chance of winning - 37%
Lions chance of winning - 63%
Lions vs Boland Betting Tips
Lions to score low before 1st dismissal
Lions are having a good season so far. They have talented batters in the team but their opening order has hit a wall. The opening order revolves around Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks and Muhammad Manack who average at 23.44, 12.57 & 47.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 20, 156, 4, 9 & 8 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of five games. The team had a decent start in their campaign but fell off the track with constant early dismissals in the tournament. That said, Lions will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Boland.
Lions vs Boland Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide a tight battle between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and make use of the overcast conditions. The previous match played at The Wanderers was won by the side batting second.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the first, third and fourth day is light rain showers with a gentle breeze.
Lions Players List
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack
Predicted Playing XI
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Ryan Rickelton (wk)
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Wicket Keeper
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Muhammad Manack
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All-rounder
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Joshua Richards
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Batter
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Mitchell Van Buuren
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Batter
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Wandile Makwetu
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Batter
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Bjorn Fortuin (c)
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All-rounder
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Malusi Siboto
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Bowler
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Codi Yusuf
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Bowler
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Delano Potgieter
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Bowler
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Wiann Mulder
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All-rounder
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Kwena Maphaka
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Bowler
Lions Recent Form
The Lions are placed third in the table. They are coming from a win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 9 wickets.
Boland Player List
Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Janneman Malan
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Batter
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Pieter Malan (c)
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Batter
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Stiaan van Zyl
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Batter
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Aviwe Mgijima
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All-rounder
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Christiaan Jonker
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Batter
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Hardus Viljoen
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Bowler
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Siyabonga Mahima
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Bowler
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Jason Oakes (wk)
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Wicket-keeper
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Michael Copeland
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All-rounder
|
Achille Cloete
|
Bowler
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Recent Form
Boland are coming from their first win of their campaign. They won their last game against Western Province by 8 wickets.
Lions vs Boland Head-to-Head
The sides have clashed twice before in the format where Lions managed to win a game whereas the other game ended up in a draw.
Head-to-Head Records
Lions - 1
Boland - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Lions vs Boland Betting Odds
The Lions met with KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last game and won the fixture by 9 wickets. KNI scored 345 & 170 runs in the game. Lions replied with 435 runs and surpassed the target in the second innings by scoring 84 runs in the second innings. Zubayr Hamza scored 101 runs in the game whereas Mitchell van Buuren smashed 132 runs. Duanne Olivier picked 7 wickets by himself in the game. The Lions will make three changes as Tshepo Moreki, Zubayr Hamza and Duanne Olivier are not available as they are playing a Test series for South Africa in New Zealand. Delano Potgieter, Wiann Mulder and raw pacer Kwena Maphaka will be included in the playing XI for this home fixture.
Boland went against Western Province in the previous fixture and won the game by 8 wickets. Western Province scored 355 & 196 runs in the two innings. Boland smashed 480 runs in the 1st innings and were able to chase the difference with 8 wickets remaining (72/2). Pieter Malan (94), Aviwe Mgijima (105), Michael Copeland (86) and Shaun von Berg (83) were the top scorers in the 1st innings. Achille Cloete picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Hardus Viljoen picked 8 wickets on his own. The home team will make two changes as Christiaan Jonker and Jason Oakes will be replaced by Shaun Von Berg and Clyde Fortuin for this fixture. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan Van Zyl and Hardus Viljoen to deliver timely breakthroughs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Hardus Viljoen, Siyabonga Mahima, Glenton Stuurman, Michael Copeland and Achille Cloete to deliver timely breakthroughs.
Lions vs Boland
First class
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Lions vs Boland Best Batters
Aviwe Mgijima to be Boland’s Best Batter
Aviwe Mgijima is the top scorer for Boland in the competition. He has scored 367 runs in 10 innings of the competition at an average of 52.42. He scored 105 runs in the first innings of the last game. He will be the batting pick in the next game.
Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter
Zubayr Hamza is in terrific form this season. He has amassed 427 runs in 6 innings already. He has an average of 85.40 in the competition. He has picked 2 centuries and as many fifties in his campaign. He scored 101 runs in the 1st innings of the last game.
Lions vs Boland Best Bowlers
Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler from Boland. He has picked 16 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Duanne Olivier to be Lions’ Best Bowler
Duanne Olivier will be the top bowling pick from Lions in the next game. He has picked 16 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.52 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
Boland to win @ 2.26 (Parimatch)
Lions to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)
Parimatch