Lions vs Boland Match Prediction LIO 63 % Chance of Winning ROC 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Boland will meet in the 23rd game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on February 14, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Boland Chances of Winning

Lions are having a good season so far in the competition. They are coming from a victory against Kwazulu-Natal Inland. The team has won two games, lost one while two of their fixtures ended up in a draw. They are currently residing at the third place with 80.48 points. Skipper Bjorn Fortuin will be hoping that the side can put on a strong show against Boland.

Boland find themselves placed at the bottom half of the points table. They have a single win, two losses and as many draws in five games. They are placed 6th in the table standings. They also have 61.38 points. They started their campaign with a series of upsets but recently won a game against Western Province. Captain Pieter Malan will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with the bat and ball in this fixture.

Boland chance of winning - 37%

Lions chance of winning - 63%

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Lions vs Boland Betting Tips

Lions to score low before 1st dismissal

Lions are having a good season so far. They have talented batters in the team but their opening order has hit a wall. The opening order revolves around Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks and Muhammad Manack who average at 23.44, 12.57 & 47.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 20, 156, 4, 9 & 8 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of five games. The team had a decent start in their campaign but fell off the track with constant early dismissals in the tournament. That said, Lions will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Boland.

Lions vs Boland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide a tight battle between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and make use of the overcast conditions. The previous match played at The Wanderers was won by the side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the first, third and fourth day is light rain showers with a gentle breeze.

Lions Players List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk) Wicket Keeper Muhammad Manack All-rounder Joshua Richards Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Bjorn Fortuin (c) All-rounder Malusi Siboto Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Delano Potgieter Bowler Wiann Mulder All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions are placed third in the table. They are coming from a win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 9 wickets.

Boland Player List

Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan (c) Batter Stiaan van Zyl Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Christiaan Jonker Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Jason Oakes (wk) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland All-rounder Achille Cloete Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland are coming from their first win of their campaign. They won their last game against Western Province by 8 wickets.

Lions vs Boland Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed twice before in the format where Lions managed to win a game whereas the other game ended up in a draw.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 1

Boland - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Lions vs Boland Betting Odds

The Lions met with KwaZulu-Natal Inland in their last game and won the fixture by 9 wickets. KNI scored 345 & 170 runs in the game. Lions replied with 435 runs and surpassed the target in the second innings by scoring 84 runs in the second innings. Zubayr Hamza scored 101 runs in the game whereas Mitchell van Buuren smashed 132 runs. Duanne Olivier picked 7 wickets by himself in the game. The Lions will make three changes as Tshepo Moreki, Zubayr Hamza and Duanne Olivier are not available as they are playing a Test series for South Africa in New Zealand. Delano Potgieter, Wiann Mulder and raw pacer Kwena Maphaka will be included in the playing XI for this home fixture.

Boland went against Western Province in the previous fixture and won the game by 8 wickets. Western Province scored 355 & 196 runs in the two innings. Boland smashed 480 runs in the 1st innings and were able to chase the difference with 8 wickets remaining (72/2). Pieter Malan (94), Aviwe Mgijima (105), Michael Copeland (86) and Shaun von Berg (83) were the top scorers in the 1st innings. Achille Cloete picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Hardus Viljoen picked 8 wickets on his own. The home team will make two changes as Christiaan Jonker and Jason Oakes will be replaced by Shaun Von Berg and Clyde Fortuin for this fixture. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan Van Zyl and Hardus Viljoen to deliver timely breakthroughs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Hardus Viljoen, Siyabonga Mahima, Glenton Stuurman, Michael Copeland and Achille Cloete to deliver timely breakthroughs.

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Lions vs Boland Best Batters

Aviwe Mgijima to be Boland’s Best Batter

Aviwe Mgijima is the top scorer for Boland in the competition. He has scored 367 runs in 10 innings of the competition at an average of 52.42. He scored 105 runs in the first innings of the last game. He will be the batting pick in the next game.

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter

Zubayr Hamza is in terrific form this season. He has amassed 427 runs in 6 innings already. He has an average of 85.40 in the competition. He has picked 2 centuries and as many fifties in his campaign. He scored 101 runs in the 1st innings of the last game.

Lions vs Boland Best Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen is a terrific bowler from Boland. He has picked 16 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Duanne Olivier to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Duanne Olivier will be the top bowling pick from Lions in the next game. He has picked 16 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.52 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.