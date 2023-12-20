LIO (Lions) vs KWNI (Kwazulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction LIO 75 % Chance of Winning KWNI 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.333 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Lions will clash in the 18th match of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The game will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from December 20. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

The Lions ended up in the middle of the points table last season. They began this season with a win but things went sideways since they have not won a game in their last three games. Their last game ended up in a draw against Dolphins. With a win, a loss and two draws, Lions are placed 6th in the points table with 56.8 points. They are doing well in the batting department and need to do better with their bowling.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland featured in the Division 1 for the first time this season. But the team has not done anything notable in the competition so far. The team has lost two games and faced as many draws in the tournament. They are coming after a draw against Boland and find themselves placed at the bottom of the points table with 31.72 points. The team will have to work very hard in all the areas to have a chance at winning this affair.

Lions' chance of winning: 75%

Kwazulu-Natal Inland's chance of winning: 25%

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Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal

Lions are not having a good campaign in the competition. They are having problems with consistency in the tournament. Dominic Hendricks and Joshua Richards open for the team and average at 12.57 & 28.57 respectively in the competition. The pair did not yield good results in their opening partnership. They scored 20, 156, 4 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. In three out of those four instances, Lions lost their first wicket pretty early in the game. Hendricks went out with a low score in almost all the games this season and hence averages extremely low for an opener in the competition. Having said that, you should put your money on this betting tip for a huge payout.

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The surface at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will likely have a lot to offer to the bowlers. The team winning the toss might look to bowl. The venue has hosted a single game this season where the match ended up in a draw.

Weather Report

The weather will be appropriate for a game of cricket on Day 1 of the match. The temperature will see a high of 28 degree Celsius on December 20. The skies will be cloudy and we will witness high winds during the game.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Yaseen Valli, Cameron Delport, Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Thando Ntini, Thamsanga Kumalo, Stefan Tait, Cameron Shekleton, Mbulelo Budaza, Michael Erlank, Pite van Biljon

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Malcolm Nofal Bowler Kyle Nipper Bowler Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Thandi Ntini Bowler Michael Erlank (c) Batter

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Team Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland has a poor batting and bowling order. They have not done well in the three departments but will look to change things around in the competition.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Kendricks (c) Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Delano Potgieter Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions have a good batting and bowling order. They have delivered impressive performances but will be looking to make it count in the next game.

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed in the format so far. This will be their first meeting in the red ball format.

Lions Won: 0

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Lions met with Dolphins in the latest clash in the competition. Dolphins batted first and secured 245 & 190 runs respectively in the two innings. Codi Yusuf was the only successful bowler from Lions who picked 7 wickets in the game. Lions scored 411 runs in a single innings and the game did not reach its end due to which it was called a draw. Zubayr Hamza scored 98 whereas Bjorn Fortuin chipped in an unbeaten 100 in the team. Lions are desperately looking for a win and will jump higher in the standings in the current competition.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland met with Boland in the last game. Boland scored 232 & 178 runs in the two innings. Kyle Nipper was the best bowler from Kwazulu-Natal Inland and picked 5 wickets in the game. While chasing, the team scored 179 & 104 runs in the team and could not finish their innings. Tian Koekemoer was the best batter from the team as he registered 80 & 28 runs in the game. Having said that, Kwazulu-Natal Inland will look for a miracle in the next game in hope for a win. The Lions will not make it any easy but the team will be determined for a good result here.

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland First class The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.00 Bet Now!

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Ben Compton to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Ben Compton is a terrific batter and scored massively for his team in the current competition. He has posted 372 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.14. He has struck a century and 2 fifties in his campaign.

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter

Zubayr Hamza was fantastic with the bat in the last game. He scored 98 runs in the only Lions innings. He scored 295 runs in 4 innings for the Lions at an average of 73.75. He secured a century and two fifties in his campaign. He will be the top batter for his team in the upcoming fixture.

Lions vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Kyle Nipper to be Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Kyle Nipper just made his season debut in the last game. He managed to pluck 5 wickets in the game with an economy rate of 3.65.

Codi Yusuf to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Codi Yusuf bowled very well for his team in the previous fixture. Yusuf managed to pick 6 wickets in the 1st innings of the game and settled for a single wicket in the later innings. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in 4 innings with an economy rate of 2.86.