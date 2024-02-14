NOW (North West) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction
NOW
30%
Chance of Winning
DOL
70%
First class
South African Defence Force Ground
Facts:
- Dolphins and North West have clashed twice where Dolphins lead the tally by 1-0.
- Currently, North West are placed at the 7th place of the table whereas Dolphins are placed at the 4th place.
North West vs Dolphins Chances of Winning
CSA 4-day series is the oldest domestic tournament in the South African circuit. North West are coming here after a huge defeat against the Titans in their last outing. Currently, they are placed 7th in the points table with a win, two losses and as many draws. They have 61.08 points in their bags. They will be clashing against the Dolphins which poses a challenge for them.
Dolphins come into this match on a good note as undefeated side this season in their last 5 matches. They will look to continue their form and win in this match too. They started their campaign with a win but have drawn all the games after that. They are placed at the 4th position of the points table with 75.28 points. Both teams will need the crucial points from this match to boost their qualification chance for the finals.
Dolphins chance of winning - 70%
North West chance of winning - 30%
North West vs Dolphins Betting Tips
Dolphins to score high before 1st dismissal
Dolphins have a spectacular batting unit in the competition. Their opening order have led a few special innings in the competition. Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole opened for the team and averaged at 40.62 & 52.25 respectively in the competition so far. They are in good form and posted scores of 174, 20, 66, 9 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in five matches. Although one of the pair faced early dismissals in the last two games, they possess the adequate batting ability to sustain their innings long in the contest. That said, Dolphins will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
North West vs Dolphins Toss Prediction
Potchefstroom is a good scoring venue where the ball will come onto the bat nicely in the first 2-3 days. The ball might stop and seam around in the second innings. We expect the average score to be in the range of 250-350 runs in the match. Both captains will look to bat first and take advantage of good conditions early in the match.
Weather Report
Potchefstroom weather looks bright and sunny and we expect no weather interruptions in the match.
North West Players List
Lesego Senokwane, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Wihan Lubbe (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ruan de Swardt, Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Grant Mokoena, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Baller
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Grant Mokoena
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Bowler
|
Miguel Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Rubin Herminn
|
Batter
|
CW King
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Juansen
|
Bowler
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
All-rounder
North West Recent Form
The North West are placed 7th in the table. They are coming from a loss against the Titans by 302 runs. Their batters were not up to the mark in the last game and posted scores less than 150 in both the innings.
Dolphins Player List
Tshepang Dithole (wk), Eathan Bosch (c), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, David Miller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batter
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Marques Ackerman
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Batter
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Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Bryce Parsons
|
All-rounder
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowler
|
Okehle Cele
|
Bowler
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
JJ Smuts
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
All-rounder
Dolphins Recent Form
Dolphins are coming from a draw against the Warriors. They were decent with their batting and bowling order. But they need to convert their game into wins.
North West vs Dolphins Head-to-Head
The sides have clashed twice before in the format where Dolphins managed to win a game whereas the other game ended up in a draw.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 0
Dolphins - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
North West vs Dolphins Betting Odds
North West went against Titans in their last fixture. Titans batted first and secured 265 runs in the 1st innings. North West lacked majorly in the batting power and could only accumulate 108 runs in the innings. Titans batted their second innings and raised another 287 runs. North West were overwhelmed and bundled out at 142, losing the game by 302 runs. There was no impactful batting from the team. Tumelo Mokoena scored 50 in the second innings while all the batters were dismissed at a meagre score. Senuran Muthusamy picked 8 wickets in the game and was the only impactful player in the team.
The Dolphins met the Warriors in the last outing. Warriors batted first and secured 267 runs in the first innings. Dolphins replied with 459 runs in the 1st innings and took a while to score it. Sarel Erwee scored 112 while Jason Smith smashed 96 of his own. There were other contributions from the team as well. Marques Ackerman (67) and Bryce Parsons (69) were important contributors too. Warriors replied with 284 runs in the second innings. There was hardly any time left and the game was declared a draw when Dolphins were 10/1. Daryn Dupavillon picked 6 wickets whereas Bryce Parsons picked 5 wickets on his own.
North West vs Dolphins
First class
South African Defence Force Ground, Potchefstroom
North West vs Dolphins Best Batters
Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ Best Batter
Tshepang Dithole is a wicket-keeper batsman from Dolphins. He has scored 418 runs in 9 innings at an average of 52.25. He has a century and three fifties to his name this season. He was dismissed at a low score in the last game but has displayed tremendous form throughout the competition.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Batter
Migael Pretorius has displayed terrific form with his bat as well. He has raised 367 runs in 9 innings at an average of 52.42. He has a century and three fifties to his name this season. He will be the top batter coming into this contest for North West.
North West vs Dolphins Best Bowlers
Daryn Dupavillon to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon entered the competition pretty late but made an impact since he arrived. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 innings for Dolphins. He has an economy rate of 2.32 in the competition. He picked 6 wickets in his last game.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius is running a solo show in his team. He is also the top bowler of the side with 17 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.91 in the competition. He picked a single wicket in his last game but will be looking to do more damage in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
Dolphins to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 2.59 (Parimatch)
Parimatch