Titans vs Lions Match Prediction TIT 70 % Chance of Winning LIO 30 % Bet Now! Lions and Titans will meet in the 28th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on February 21, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Lions Chances of Winning

The Titans had a great start to their campaign. Titans have won two out of their last three outings. The team faced a draw in their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. The Titans have three wins, a loss and two draws. They are currently placed second in the points table with 102 points. They have an opportunity to return to their winning ways in the upcoming game.

Lions are having a good season so far in the competition. They are coming from a draw against Boland. The team has won two games, lost one while three of their fixtures ended up in a draw. They are currently residing at the third place with 95.5 points. Skipper Dominic Hendricks will be hoping that the side can put on a strong show against Titans.

Titans chance of winning - 70%

Lions chance of winning - 30%

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Titans vs Lions Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal

Titans have a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. The opening partnership has seen its ups and downs. The opening order revolved around Dean Elgar, Neel Brand & Matthew Kleinveldt but Joshua van Heerden entered the opening order alongside Matthew Kleinveldt. The side posted the scores of 40, 15, 10, 15, 68 & 252 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of six games. In their last clash in the format, Titans scored 107 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. There were a few early dismissals in their campaign but the openers have a decent form and should be able to lead a good opening partnership in the next game.

Titans vs Lions Toss Prediction

Fast bowlers have consistently held sway at SuperSport Park, and it is anticipated that both teams will leverage the additional pace options in their bowling attacks during the game. Nevertheless, as the ball ages, batters are also expected to accumulate substantial runs. Team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the 1st day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 32 degree Celsius.

Lions Players List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk) Wicket Keeper Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Joshua Richards Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Malusi Siboto Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Delano Potgieter Bowler Wiann Mulder All-rounder Temba Bavuma Batter

Lions Recent Form

The Lions are placed third in the table. They are coming from a draw against Boland in the last game. They performed well in the batting order and will be looking to do better with their bowling unit.

Titans Player List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Corbin Bosch Bowler Schalk Engelbrecht Bowler Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyan Galiem Bowler Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Musawenkosi Twala Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder

Titans Recent Form

The Titans were having a fantastic season and have only lost a single game in their campaign. They are coming from a draw here and will be looking to go back to their winning ways. They have a strong batting unit and should be able to register a win in the next game.

Titans vs Lions Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Titans lead the tally by 3-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 1

Titans - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Titans vs Lions Betting Odds

Titans went against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the previous fixture but the game yielded no result, ending in a draw. KNI scored 426 runs in the 1st innings. Dewald Brevis picked 4 wickets for the Titans. The Titans openers were impeccable in scoring 252 runs for the first wicket. Matthew Kleinveldt scored 132 whereas Joshua van Heerden remained unbeaten at 109. The duration of the game ended when the team score read as 252/1. The team has a decent batting and bowling unit and will be giving their best in the next game.

The Lions met with Boland in their last game but the game ended up in a draw. Boland batted first and scored 226 runs in the 1st innings. Lions replied with 478 runs in the first innings. Boland replied with 475 runs but the time ran out before Lions could take their turn to bat in the second innings. Dominic Hendricks scored 135 runs whereas Wiaan Mulder stood out with his innings of 141 runs in the game. Bjorn Fortuin picked 7 wickets on his own whereas COdi Yusuf picked 4 wickets on his own. Lions and Titans are placed above one another and this game will make it an exciting watch for the fans.

Titans vs Lions Best Batters

Joshua van Heerden to be Titans’s Best Batter

Joshua van Heerden is the best batting pick from the Titans. He has batted superbly since he entered the competition. He has amassed 157 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.5. He scored an unbeaten 109 in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’ Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is a talented all-rounder from the Lions. He has scored 413 runs in 7 innings at an average of 68.83. He has scored 141 runs in the last game, highest in the team. He will be the best batting pick from the team for the next outing.

Titans vs Lions Best Bowlers

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Donovan Ferreira is a talented bowler in the ranks of the Titans. He has picked a total of 15 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.46 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last game. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is a terrific bowler from Lions. He will be responsible to lead the bowling order of Lions in the next game. He has picked 26 wickets in 12 innings. In his last game, he was able to pick 7 wickets in his last outing.