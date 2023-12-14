Titans vs Warriors Match Prediction TIT 40 % Chance of Winning WARR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Titans will meet Warriors in the 16th match of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023/24. The game will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion from December 14-17. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The competition has finished playing half of its games. Titans started their campaign with a win over Boland but fell off the tracks as they lost their last fixture against Western Province in the tournament. Captain Lizaad Williams will be hoping that the side can put in an improved performance in this home fixture. The team is placed 4th in the points table with a win, a loss and a draw. The team has 44.6 points in the competition. Titans had a great season last year and will be looking to retain their form from the previous season.

The Warriors finished second in the previous season with strong numbers. This season, they started their campaign with a draw but registered two back-to-back victories in the competition. With two wins and a draw, the team occupies the apex position in the points table with 59.74 points. They are coming from a massive victory over the Lions in their previous outing and will be high on confidence.

Warriors's chance of winning: 60%

Titans' chance of winning: 40%

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Our Prediction

In the last five meetings between the sides, Warriors and Titans won two games each. The last collision between the teams went in favour of the Titans but the dynamics have totally shifted in favour of the Warriors this season. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. They are placed higher on standings and have a batting and bowling unit to back for it. Warriors have a better grip in the competition with in-form players. They will be expected to win this affair.

Titans vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal

Warriors occupy the top place in the competition with a strong squad. However, their opening partnership has not been up to the mark in the competition. Warriors posted the scores of 19, 14 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. Jordan Hermann and Jiveshan Pilay open for the team and average at 55.50 & 33.25 in the current competition. However, these batters have not been efficient in the 1st innings of those games. Hermann scored 3, 20 & 2 runs in the first innings of three games. Having said that, the openers have found it difficult to face the new ball and are likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Titans vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the four-day match is expected to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive total on the board. The average first innings score at Centurion is around 330 runs.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is far from ideal as rain is expected to take place on the last three days of the match. The temperature will see a high of 28 degree Celsius on Day 1 of the game.

Titans Player List

Joshua van Heerden, Modiri Litheko, Dewald Brevis (wk), Dean Elgar (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Matthew Boast, Tladi Bokako, Gerald Coetzee, Neil Brand, Matthew Kleinveldt, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Dean Elgar Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Dewald Brevis Batter Donovan Ferreira Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Lizaad Williams © Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans lost their last game by 187 runs against Western Province. They were outplayed in their batting and bowling order.

Warriors Player List

Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Andile Mokgakane, Sinethemba Qeshile, Siya Plaatjie, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pilay Batter Sean Whitehead All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Andile Mokgakane Batter Rudi Second All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors lost their last game by 305 runs. They had a poor batting performance in the previous fixture.

Titans vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Titans and Warriors have managed to win two games each while one of those games did not yield any result.

Warriors Won: 2

Titans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

Titans lost their last game against Western Province by 187 runs. In the batting lineup, the team depends on Dean Elgar, Dewald Brewis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Donovan Ferreira, and wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy for scoring. Donovan Ferreira showed promise in the second innings with a notable 96 runs, while Dean Elgar had a decent start but couldn't capitalise. In bowling, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Ayabulela Gqamane and Merrick Brett are key for timely breakthroughs. Junior Dala stood out in the last match, claiming six wickets, and Ayabulela Gqamane also performed well with five wickets.

Warriors registered a comprehensive 303-run win over Lions, courtesy excellent performances from Tristan Stubbs, Jiveshan Pillay and Renaldo Meyer. For batting strength, the team banks on Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, captain Matthew Breetzke, and openers Jordan Hermann and Jiveshan Pillay. In the first innings against Lions, Warriors posted a competitive 402 runs, fueled by Tristan Stubbs' splendid century. Jiveshan Pillay, Beyers Swanepoel, and Matthew Breetzke also made notable contributions. In the second innings, Warriors declared at 169/7, with Jiveshan Pillay scoring 57 and Patrick Kruger adding 46 runs. Bowling-wise, Renaldo Meyer, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Siya Simetu, Patrick Kruger, and Beyers Swanepoel aim to provide timely breakthroughs. In the last match, Renaldo Meyer stood out, claiming eight wickets against Lions.

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Titans vs Warriors Top Batters

Dean Elgar to be Titans’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar is in terrific form with the bat. He has smashed 402 runs in 6 games at an average of 80.40. He has knocked 2 centuries in his campaign. He scored 38 & 47 in his last game.

Rudi Second to be Warriors’s Best Batter

Rudi Second will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game against the Titans. He has scored 206 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.50. He has knocked 2 fifties in his campaign so far.

Titans vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Junior Dala to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Junior Dala has been lethal with the ball in the competition. In just 4 innings, he was able to pick 12 wickets with an economy rate of 4.03. He picked 6 wickets in his last game and will be expected to deliver with timely wickets.

Renaldo Meyer to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Renaldo Meyer turned out to be one of the biggest reasons for the team’s win in the last game. He was able to pick 8 wickets in his last game. He has 11 wickets in 4 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.02 in the competition.