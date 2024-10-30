WARR (Warriors) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
WARR
65%
Chance of Winning
NOW
35%
South Africa
St George's Park
Facts:
- In the last three meetings between North West and Warriors, the tally is led by the latter by 2-0.
- North West finished at the 6th place whereas the Warriors finished at the 5th position of the points table last season.
Warriors vs North West Chance of Winning
The Warriors had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses in seven games. The Warriors had 98.04 points by the end of the competition. They will be hoping to start this year’s campaign on a winning note.
North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They won two games while losing on three occasions in seven matches. North West had a decent season in the T20 Challenge recently and will be looking to do well in the longer format as well. The team will be confident in the next game against the Warriors.
Warriors' chance of winning: 65%
North West' chance of winning: 35%
Warriors vs North West Betting Tips
Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
The Warriors finished at the 5th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jiveshan Pillay and Jordan Hermann last season. Pillay and Hermann averaged at 36.60 & 41.00 last season. Despite decent averages, the pair were pretty inconsistent, especially in the first innings of the game. In their last three games, the pair scored 11, 3 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. If Warriors follow their same form, they are susceptible of an early wicket in the next game against North West.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
North West’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Warriors vs North West Toss Prediction
At St. George's Park in Gqeberha, the toss decision in first-class matches often leans toward bowling first due to initial pitch moisture and swing-friendly conditions in the morning. The pitch generally improves for batting as the match progresses, favoring teams that can capitalize on setting a large second-innings total. However, if the pitch appears dry or likely to break down, teams may opt to bat first to avoid challenging conditions on the final days.
Weather Report
On October 31, Gqeberha is expected to have mild and partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging between 15°C in the morning and around 20°C in the afternoon. Winds may be moderate, reaching about 20 km/h, and there is minimal chance of rain, though it could be slightly breezy later in the day. This should be comfortable for any scheduled cricket matches.
Warriors Players List
Edward Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Matthew Breetzke, Gihan Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Thomas Kaber, Onke Nyaku, Jade de Klerk, Aridrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sithembile Langa, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Basheeru Deen Walters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yaseen Vallie
|
Batter
|
Gihan Cloete
|
Batter
|
Rudi Second
|
Batter
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Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Onke Nyaku
|
Bowler
|
Marco Marais
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
All-rounder
|
Sithembile Langa
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
Warriors Recent Form
The Warriors finished in the middle of the points table last season. The team will be hoping for a better start this season. They have a strong set of batters in the squad. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition this season.
North West Player List
Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters, Rubin Hermann, Raynard Van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Janneman Malan, Matthew Kleinveldt, Achille Cloete, Bamanye Xenxe, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Meeka eel Prince, Taheer Isaacs, Odirile Modimakoane, Marco Jansen, Thamsanga Khumalo, Ludwich Schuld, Mohammed Bulbulia, Lutendo Tsanwani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
Batter
|
Meek eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Miguel Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Saleka
|
Bowler
|
Achille Cloete
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
All-rounder
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
North West is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They have a good batting order and will be confident stepping into this tournament.
Warriors vs North West Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Warriors by 2-0.
Warriors Won: 2
North West Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Warriors vs North West Betting Odds
Warriors clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. Batting first in the game, Warriors scored 517 runs. Matthew Breetzke scored 188 runs while Tristan Stubbs played a phenomenal innings of an unbeaten 302 runs. KZN replied with 382/5 in the game. The game ended in a draw. Siya Simetu was the best bowler from the Warriors who picked 2 wickets in the game.
North West clashed against Boland in their last outing. Batting first in the game, North West scored 484 runs in the game. Lesego Senokwane scored 137 runs. Lesiba Ngoepe (84), Migael Pretorius (93) and Bamanye Xenxe (67*) also batted well in the game. Boland replied with 252 & 183 runs but did not reach anywhere near the 1st innings score of North West. North West won the game by an innings and 48 runs. Gideon Peters took 7 wickets while Caleb Saleka picked 6 wickets in the game.
Warriors vs North West Top Batters
Tristan Stubbs to be the top batter for Warriors
Tristan Stubbs is a phenomenal batter from the Warriors. He scored 562 runs in 9 innings in the last season of the competition. He also struck 302* runs in his last CSA game last season. Stubbs is a power hitter and will be looking to score well in the first game of the season this year.
Lesego Senokwane to be the top batter for North West
Lesego Senokwane was fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. He scored 455 runs in 12 innings of the competition. He posted 2 centuries in the competition. He scored 137 runs in his last game of the competition.
Warriors vs North West Top Bowlers
Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West
Migael Pretorius was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 19 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.
Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors
Beyers Swanepoel is an excellent bowler from Warriors. He picked 27 wickets in 12 innings of the last season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
Parimatch