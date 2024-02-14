WARR (Warriors) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction WARR 45 % Chance of Winning WEP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and Western Province will meet in the 21st game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha on February 14, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Warriors finished second in the table standings last season with a difference of less than a point. The team is back this season with an equally talented squad. The team has won two games, lost one while two of their fixtures ended up in a draw. They are currently residing at the second place with 80.6 points. This will be their first clash with Western Province this season.

Western Province finished somewhere in between the table standings last season. They continue to stay there this season as well. Western Province has two wins, two losses and a draw in five games. With that, they are placed 5th in the table standings. They have72.5points in their bags. Coming from a loss against Boland has shook their confidence, especially when they need it in their next game against Warriors. They will be looking to climb higher in the standings.

Western Province chance of winning - 55%

Warriors chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Province has done decently in the batting order. They have good openers in the team whereas down the middle order, there are not many options to withstand the innings. The opening order revolves around Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird and Daniel Smith who average at 51.75, 48.00 & 31.66. Moore has always opened for the team this season whereas Bird just entered the mix since the last game. The team has posted 5, 204*, 58, 19 & 79 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. They led some important opening partnerships in their campaign. That said, their opening order looks strong and should bundle a lot of runs in the next game.

Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha will provide slight movement to fast bowlers throughout the day. The seam bowlers will experience some lateral movement as well as a hint of additional bounce. On the contrary, spinners will not receive significant off-field help at this site. The team winning the toss should pick to bowl first here and make full use of the swing and bounce offered in the early periods of the match.

Weather Report

The temperature here during the day will be around 26 degrees Celsius with very little to zero chances of rainfall to affect the match taking place.

Warriors Players List

Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Andile Mokgakane, Sinethemba Qeshile, Siya Plaatjie, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Diego Rosier Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Rudi Second (c) All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Jordan Hermann All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Liam Alder Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are placed second in the table. They are coming from a draw against the Dolphins. They will be keen on getting back to their winning ways in the competition.

Western Province Player List

Wayne Parnell (c), Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Valintine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Juan James, Valentine Mbazo, Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Edward Moore, Yaseen Valli, Daniel Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Dane Paterson Bowler Jonathan Bird All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks (c) Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are coming from a loss against Boland by 8 wickets. They leaked too many runs in the game and lost the game despite putting up a good batting performance.

Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed twice before in the format where Warriors managed to win both the games.

Head-to-Head Records

Warriors - 2

Western Province - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

The Warriors went against the Dolphins in their last outing. Batting first, Warriors scored 267 & 284 runs in the two innings. Dolphins replied with 459 & 10 runs in the two innings before the time ran out and the game was declared as a draw. Rudi Second (65 & 22), Sinethemba Qeshile (56 & 100) & Jordan Hermann (54 & 84) were the best batters in the game. Siya Simethu was the best bowler from the side with 5 picks in the game. The players seem to be in great form and are running the show well for their team. Warriors will look to continue their good run in the upcoming match as well.

Western Province went against Boland in the previous fixture. Western Province scored 355 & 196 runs in the game. Boland smashed 480 & 72 runs in the two innings, surpassing the target and winning the game by 8 wickets. Despite the loss, there were a few notable performances from the side. Edward Moore scored 44 & 61 runs in the game. Jonathan Bird chipped in 78 runs in 1st innings. In the bowling department, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Simmonds and Mihlali Mpongwana picked 3 wickets each. They will want to put that loss behind them and look to perform better in the upcoming match.

Warriors vs Western Province First class St George's Park No2 Ground, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore is a talented opening batter from the team. He has scored 414 runs in 9 innings at an average of 51.75. He scored 44 & 61 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’s Best Batter

Jordan Hermann is a very competent batter from the Warriors. He has scored a total of 435 runs in 10 innings of the competition at an average of 54.37. He has smashed a century and three half-centuries in his campaign. He scored 54 & 84 runs in his last game.

Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 19 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.66 in the tournament. He picked 3 wickets in his last game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is the best bowler from the Warriors. He has picked 24 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.84 in the competition.