WEP (Western Province) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction WEP 35 % Chance of Winning DOL 65 % Bet Now! Western Province and Dolphins will meet in the 26th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on February 21, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Western Province finished somewhere in between the table standings last season. They continue to stay there this season as well. Western Province has three wins, two losses and a draw in six games. With that, they are placed 4th in the table standings. They have 92.5 points in their bags. Coming from a win against the Warriors has boosted their confidence, especially when they need it in their next game against Dolphins. They will be looking to climb higher in the standings.

Dolphins come into this match on a good note as undefeated side this season in their last six matches. They will look to continue their form and win in this match too. They started their campaign with a win but their campaign turned dry as they were facing draws in all their games. However, that changed with a win in their last game against North West. The team currently occupies the top place in the points table with 103.52 points in their pockets.

Dolphins chance of winning - 65%

Western Province chance of winning - 35%

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Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before 1st dismissal

Dolphins have a spectacular batting unit in the competition. Their opening order have led a few special innings in the competition. Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole opened for the team and averaged at 40.77 & 47.33 respectively in the competition so far. They are in good form and posted scores of 174, 20, 66, 9, 18 & 34 runs before their first dismissal in six matches. Although one of the batters faced early dismissals in the last few games, they came back strong in the last game. That said, Dolphins will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

The weather will revolve around 23 degree Celsius. The day will be favourable for a game of cricket but the skies will remain cloudy.

Western Province Player List

Wayne Parnell (c), Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Valintine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Juan James, Valentine Mbazo, Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Edward Moore, Yaseen Valli, Daniel Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Gavin Kaplan Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreynne © Wicket-keeper Onke Nyaku All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Wesley Bedja Bowler Daniel Smith Batter Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are coming from a win against Warriors by 64 runs. Their batters need to score more runs in the game. Their bowlers performed well in the last game.

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole (wk), Eathan Bosch (c), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, David Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee Batter Jason Smith Batter Marques Ackerman Batter Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Bryce Parsons All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper Andile Simelane Bowler JJ Smuts Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins are coming from a win against the North West by 10 wickets. They were decent with their batting and bowling order.

Western Province vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed twice before in the format where Dolphins managed to win a game whereas the other game ended up in a draw.

Head-to-Head Records

Western Province - 0

Dolphins - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Western Province went against the Warriors in the last game. It was a low scoring affair. Western Province scored 141 runs in the 1st innings. The Warriors could only reply with 111 runs in the first innings. Western Province raised another 203 runs in the second innings. Western Province was very good in the bowling order and bundled out the Warriors at 169, winning the game by 64 runs. Tony de Zorzi scored 35 & 44 runs in the game whereas Gavin Kaplan smashed 45 & 4 runs in the two innings. Wesly Bedja picked 8 wickets in the game whereas Beuran Hendricks picked 4 wickets in the game.

The Dolphins met North West in the last outing. Dolphins batted first and secured 643 runs in the initial innings. There were many notable batting performances in the game. Marques Ackerman (82), Bryce Parsons (191), JJ Smuts (156) and Prenelan Subrayen (69*) were the top scorers in the game for the Dolphins. NW replied with 282 runs and went on to score 366 runs in the second innings. It was an easy chase for the Dolphins who scored 8/0, winning the game by 10 wickets. Okuhle Cele picked 8 wickets in the game whereas Daryn Dupavillon sent 3 batters back for the team.

Western Province vs Dolphins Best Batters

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Marques Ackerman is Dolphins’ best batting pick for the next outing. He has scored a total of 488 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.22. He has smashed a century and three fifties in the competition. He scored 82 runs in the last game.

Kyle Verreynne to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Kyle Verreynne has scored 318 runs in 6 innings. He averages 53.00 in the competition. He mustered a century and two fifties in the tournament. He scored 14 & 29 runs in his last game. He is the top batting pick from Western Province.

Western Province vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele is the best bowler from Dolphins. He has picked a total of 24 wickets in 11 innings for his team. He has an economy rate of 3.34 in the competition. He was very impressive in the last game where he was able to pick 8 wickets on his own.

Beuran Hendricks to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Beuran Hendricks is a talented bowler from Western Province. He picked 19 wickets in 11 innings and has an economy rate of 2.98. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and looks in a good form.