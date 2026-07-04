WEP (Western Province) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction

Lions and Western Province will meet in the finals of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2023-24. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on February 28, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

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Western Province vs Lions Chances of Winning

The Western Province started their campaign with a loss but took control of their campaign. They won four games after that and sealed their place at the top half of the table. They finished at the second position of the points table with four wins and two losses in the competition. They had 118.56 points by the end of group games. They will face Lions in the finals and hope to win the competition.

The Lions had a fantastic season this year. They have not lost a game in their last four outings and finished at the top place of the points table. They had three wins and a loss while most of their games ended up in a draw. They have 119.36 points in their pockets. Skipper Bjorn Fortuin will be hoping that the side can put on a strong show against Western Province in the finals of the competition.

Western Province chance of winning - 45%

Lions chance of winning - 55%

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Western Province vs Lions Betting Tips

Western Province to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Province has a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. The opening partnership has seen its ups and downs. Tony de Zorzi and Daniel Smith have now entered the opening lineup. Smith and Zorzi average at 33.66 & 35.8 respectively in the competition. The team has posted 5, 204*, 58, 19, 79, 6 & 179 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. In their last clash in the format, Western Province scored 5 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. There were a few early dismissals in their campaign but the openers have a decent form and should be able to lead a good opening partnership in the next game.

Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide a tight battle between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and make use of the overcast conditions. The previous match played at The Wanderers was won by the side batting second.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the 1st day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 24 degree Celsius.

Lions Players List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk) Wicket Keeper Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Joshua Richards Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Malusi Siboto Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Delano Potgieter Bowler Wiann Mulder All-rounder Temba Bavuma Batter

Lions Recent Form

The Lions finished the group games gracefully. They secured the top position and should now face Western Province in order to win the tournament.

Western Province Player List

Wayne Parnell (c), Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Valintine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Juan James, Valentine Mbazo, Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Edward Moore, Yaseen Valli, Daniel Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Dane Paterson Bowler Jonathan Bird All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks (c) Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province lost against the Lions in their last meeting. However, the side will be hoping to change things in the finals of the competition.

Western Province vs Lions Head-to-Head

In their last three clashes, Lions lead the tally by 2-0. However, Lions have a better squad this season and will be expected to win this affair.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 2

Western Province - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

Western Province went against Dolphins in the previous fixture and registered a huge victory by an innings and 259 runs. Western Province went in to bat first and scored 592 runs in the only innings they played. Daniel Smith (106), Gavin Kaplan (173) & Kyle Verreynne (135) scored their centuries and yielded a high total in the game. Dolphins scored 202 & 131 runs respectively in the two innings but could not reach anywhere near the total. Kyle Simmonds picked 9 wickets in the game whereas Beuran Hendricks picked 6 wickets in the game.

The Lions met with Titans in their last game and won the game by 5 wickets. Titans batted first and scored 227 runs in the first innings. Lions replied appropriately with 293 runs in the 1st innings. Titans secured 226 runs in the second innings. The Lions were unfazed and managed to score past the target 5 wickets in hand. Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla & Delano Potgieter picked 5 wickets each in the game. Joshua Richards scored 107 & 14 runs whereas Wiaan Mulder continued his form to post 55 & 40 runs in the game. Both the sides will make their last stand in the upcoming game. Lions boast a strong side in the competition and will be confident to win the game.

Western Province vs Lions Best Batters

Kyle Verreynne to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Kyle Verreynne has scored 453 runs in 7 innings of the competition. He averages at 64.71 in the competition and has good form in the tournament. He scored 135 runs in the previous game and should be able to score high in the next game as well. He will be the best batting pick from the side.

Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’ Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is a talented all-rounder from the Lions. He has scored 508 runs in 9 innings at an average of 63.5. He scored 55 & 40 runs in the last game and should be able to bat fine in the next game as well. He has been consistent throughout the competition and will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Western Province vs Lions Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 28 wickets in 12 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.66 in the tournament. He picked 9 wickets in his last game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is a terrific bowler from Lions. He will be responsible to lead the bowling order of Lions in the next game. He has picked 28 wickets in 14 innings. In his last game, he was able to pick 2 wickets in his last outing.