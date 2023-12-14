WEP (Western Province) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WEP 45 % Chance of Winning NOW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.253 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On December 14, 2023, Western Province and North West are going to square off during the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1. Their match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town, and is scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Western Province vs North West Chances of Winning

Western Province had a great outing against Titans in their previous encounter, having won the toss and opting to bat first. They scored 350 runs in their first innings and 365 in their second innings. However, they defended it well and managed to restrict Titans’ scoring to 259 and 269. They enjoyed a dominant victory by 187 runs.

North West, too, experienced a similar fate against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Despite losing the toss and being relegated to bat first, they managed to put themselves in an advantageous position with 431 runs in the first innings. KwaZulu-Natal Inland responded with 492 runs when it was their turn to bat. During the second innings, North West scored 282/8d and bowled out their opponents for 106 runs. They emerged victorious by 115 runs.

Western Province chance of winning - 45%

North West chance of winning - 55%

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Our Prediction

Western Province and North West have both been able to secure one win each out of three matches. However, North West has amassed a wealth of points as they currently have 50.36 points and stand second on the table. Western Province, despite having won the same number of matches, occupy the sixth spot on the standings with 40.5 points. North West appears to have a slight upper hand going into their upcoming fixture and could be poised to clinch victory.

Western Province vs North West Betting Tips

Kyle Verreynne, Western Province’s skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, is responsible for a majority of their scoring, having amassed 275 runs in just four innings, and it is inclusive of two half-centuries and a century. Edward Moore, their opening batter, trails closely behind with 245 runs. In their bowling department, Nandre Burger and Kyle Simmonds are currently tied with 12 wickets each in five innings.

Migael Pretorius has displayed incredible all-rounder capabilities, considering he is their top batsman and bowler at the moment; he has accumulated 250 runs and bagged ten wickets in five innings so far. Grant Mokoena, their opening batsman, and Wihan Lubbe, their captain, follow with 222 and 205 runs, respectively.

Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. Two matches have been held at this venue during the season so far - Lions vs Western Province and Western Province vs Titans. Both matches ended in victory for the teams batting first. Judging by the T20 and ODI statistics at this venue, which favor teams batting first in both cases, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy and bat first, availing the assistance that the pitch offers batsmen.

Weather Report

The weather at Cape Town is likely to be partly cloudy with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and seems highly conducive for a game of cricket.

Western Province Player List

Kyle Verreynne (c), Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Daniel Smith, Beuran Hendricks, Edward Moore, Valentine Kitime, Juan James, Onke Nyaku, David Bedingham, Dane Paterson, Jonathan Bird, Yaseen Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Kenan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter Daniel Smith Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Kyle Verreynne (C) Wicket-keeper Juan James Batter Kyle Simmonds All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Kenan Smith Bowler Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province has shown decent form so far with a loss, a draw and a victory.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokoane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Calvin King.

Predicted Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane All-rounder Grant Mokoena Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Wihan Lubbe (C) All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Meeka-eel Prince Wicket-keeper Migael Pretorius Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Calvin King Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

North West has showcased similar form to that of Western Province but their trajectory is marginally better as they drew their first two matches and won their last encounter.

Western Province vs North West Head-to-Head

Western Province won two out of their last five matches against each other, whereas North West clinched victory once. The remaining two, including their last encounter, ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Western Province - 2

North West - 1

Draw - 2

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

Grant Mokoena to score a half-century against Western Province

Grant Mokoena, North West’s opening batsman, showed incredible consistency in their previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. In both innings, he managed to achieve half-centuries by scoring 74 runs in the first innings and 68 runs in the second. He stands as the team’s second highest run-getter with 222 runs. Taking his recent performances into account, it seems rather likely that he could achieve another half-century in the upcoming match.

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Western Province vs North West Best Batters

Kyle Verreynne to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Kyle Verreynne, Western Province's skipper, is their leading batsman at the moment with 275 runs in four innings. He displayed an exceptional knock with the bat in their previous encounter against Titans, having amassed a century in the first innings with 150 runs from 123 deliveries. He kept up the momentum in the following innings wherein he scored 51 runs from 46 balls. He managed to maintain positive strike rates in both innings and emerged as the top run-getter of the match. There is a good possibility he could remain their top batsman in the next match, too.

Grant Mokoena to be North West’s Best Batter

Grant Mokoena stands as North West’s second highest run scorer with 22 runs in five innings. He showcased brilliant consistency in their last match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland - during the first innings, he scored 74 runs from 97 deliveries and in the second innings, he amassed 69 runs from 135 balls. Considering that he was able to maintain his scoring ability throughout the match, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Western Province vs North West Best Bowlers

Nandre Burger to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Nandre Burger is presently tied as the top wicket-taker for Western Province with 12 wickets in five innings. He was the leading wicket-taker of the team in their last match versus Titans. In the first innings, he delivered 19.2 overs, gave away a mere 36 runs and bowled a grand total of nine maiden overs, resulting in a remarkable economy rate of 1.86. He captured three wickets during his spell. His second innings was similarly economical considering he bowled 19 overs and conceded 41 runs while delivering five maiden overs, giving him an economy rate of 2.15. He captured two wickets this time and can be anticipated to replicate his performance in the next game.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius has bagged ten wickets in five innings so far, making him the leading wicket-taker for North West. He was incredible in their previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. During his first spell, he delivered 29 overs, gave away 99 runs and bowled four maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 3.66. He captured five wickets. In the second innings, he bowled ten overs, four maidens and conceded 16 runs, giving him an economy rate of 1.60 and he claimed three wickets. It seems highly likely that he could be their top bowler once again.