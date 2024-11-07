Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction ROC 40 % Chance of Winning WARR 60 % Bet Now! Warriors and Boland will clash in the 5th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at Boland Park, Paarl on November 7. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Boland vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had a disappointing start to this season’s campaign. They lost the first game against the Knights. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 7.32 points in the competition.

The Warriors had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses in seven games. The Warriors faced a draw in their first game of the season this year. A draw against North West placed them in 3rd place with 15.96 points. The Warriors will be confident against Boland in the next game.

Warriors' chance of winning: 60%

Boland' chance of winning: 40%

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Boland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Warriors finished at the 5th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jiveshan Pillay and Jordan Hermann last season. Pillay and Hermann averaged at 36.60 & 41.00 last season. Despite decent averages, the pair were pretty inconsistent, especially in the first innings of the game. In their last three games of the previous season, the pair scored 11, 3 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. The pair entered as openers in this season as well. The team faced North West and scored 1 run before Jiveshan Pillay lost his wicket in the first innings. That said, Warriors will be expected to face an early dismissal in the first innings of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Boland’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Boland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

At Boland Park in Paarl, toss decisions in first-class matches are typically influenced by pitch conditions, which often favour seamers early due to moisture, making bowling first a common choice. The pitch tends to flatten out later, offering better batting conditions on days two and three. However, teams sometimes prefer to bat first to set a solid score if they anticipate deteriorating conditions, which may aid spinners later in the game.

Weather Report

On November 7 in Paarl, the weather is expected to be warm with a high of around 31°C (89°F) and mostly cloudy skies. There should be light winds and minimal humidity, making for comfortable conditions with no rain expected, which should keep the game uninterrupted by weather delays.

Boland Player List

Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Wicket-keeper Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin (c) Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter

Boland Team Form

Boland had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They only won a single game last season. The team started their campaign with a loss against the Knights in the first game of this season.

Warriors Players List

Jordan Hermann, Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Matthew De Villiers, Patrick Kruger, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, George Van Heerden, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Christopher King, Senuran Muthusamy, Jean du Plessis, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke, Duanne Olivier, Beyers Swanepoel, Jp King, Liam Alder, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Andile Mokgakane Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Jean du Plessis Batter Matthew de Villiers All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Duanne Olivier Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors did not do well in the previous season of the competition. The team faced a draw against North West in the first game of this season. The team has a decent squad and will be looking to win the next game against Boland.

Boland vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met on three occasions where Warriors managed to win all the three games, leading the tally by 3-0.

Warriors Won: 3

Boland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Boland contested against the Knights in their last outing in the format. Batting first in the game, Knights scored 266 & 291 runs in the two innings. Boland bowlers were expensive in the game. Shaun von Berg was the best bowler from Boland and picked 7 wickets in the game while Siyabonga Mahima managed to pick 4 wickets in the game. Batting second, Boland raised 266 runs in the first innings but failed to chase the target in the second innings and were all out for 122 runs, losing the game by 169 runs. Gavin Kaplan (51) and Clyde Fortuin (54) were the best batters from the side in the 1st innings.

Warriors met with North West in their last outing. Warriors batted first in the game and scored 298 & 386 runs in the two innings. North West replied with 239 & 328 runs in the two innings and the game was drawn as North West still had 2 wickets by the end of the match. Jordan Hermann scored 99 runs while Matthew De Villiers scored 94 runs in the first innings. The middle order of the team was more active in the second innings with half centuries coming from Patrik Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile and Matthew De Villiers. Beyers Swanepoel was the best bowler from the Warriors as he picked 7 wickets in the game.

Boland vs Warriors Top Batters

Matthew De Villiers to be the top batter for Warriors

Matthew De Villiers is a terrific batter for the Warriors. He scored 94 & 58 runs in the last game of the competition. He looks in top form and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Clyde Fortuin to be the top batter for Boland

Clyde Fortuin was excellent in the last game. He scored 54 runs in the first innings of the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Boland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Shaun von Berg to be the top bowler for Boland

Shaun von Berg was one of the best bowlers in the last season for the team. He came into the competition and picked 7 wickets in the first game against the Knights.

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors

Beyers Swanepoel had a terrific start to this season. He was fantastic in the last game and picked 7 wickets in the last game.