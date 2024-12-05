Border vs Easterns Match Prediction BOR 70 % Chance of Winning EAS 30 % Bet Now! Border and Easterns will lock horns in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 from December 5 to 8, 2024, and the match is set to be played at Buffalo Park, East London. The action is going to kick off at 1:30 P.M IST.

Border vs Easterns Chances of Winning

Border’s campaign is already in hot water and their draw against Mpumalanga in the previous outing did not help them one bit. To the former’s credit, their first innings total of 343 was a great start to the match, owing to Jason Niemand’s 113 and Marco Marais’ 86. Mpumalanga’s chase was not going well at all and they trailed quite far behind as they were bowled out for 220. Border added 207 runs to their original tally - largely thanks to openers Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr who scored 79 and 59 runs, respectively - and made life even more difficult for Mpumalanga. The latter’s final shot at the win was thwarted by a lack of time and a draw was reached in the end.

Easterns have had a terrible season so far, having lost their second match in a row as they took on KwaZulu-Natal Inland last time out. Easterns scored 361 to start the match and put on a defendable total for the bowlers. Skipper Grant Thomson and Kabelo Sekhukhune were the standout batters with 114 and 107 runs, respectively. However, KwaZulu-Natal Inland blitzed past them to score 550 before declaring the total. Somehow, even though the deficit was not particularly daunting, Easterns crumbled under pressure and got themselves bowled out for 170, resulting in an innings-and-19-run defeat.

Border chance of winning - 70%

Easterns chance of winning - 30%

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Border vs Easterns Betting Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr have been the mainstay openers for Border since the start of the season and their partnerships have fluctuated a great deal. They made a decent start to their campaign with scores of 39 and 12 runs in the first game but their performance dropped off subsequently due to Niemand’s back-to-back duck dismissals in the second match, resulting in no opening stands for two innings. He returned in better form in the previous match and it paid off massively as the pair secured 38 and 144 runs before the first dismissal. Considering their upswing in momentum, Border’s first partnership is anticipated to take off in the next match as well.

Border vs Easterns Toss Prediction

The last game held at Buffalo Park in the tournament was between Border and South Western Districts where the former elected to field first. This did not pay off at all since South Western Districts were able to bat well and set up a solid score. Border struggled to chase it down and lost by a considerable margin of 148 runs. Based on this outcome, the toss winning skipper would want to bat first on this surface.

Weather Report

A 15% chance of precipitation is predicted at East London with partially overcast conditions and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Christopher Gleaves (c), Mncedisi Malika, Marco Marais, Chad Classen, Lihle Sizani, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Jerome Bossr, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand Batter Jerome Bossr Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Christopher Gleaves (C) All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler Mathew Fourie Bowler

Border Team Form

Border lost two games by terrible margins but their form seemed to be a tad better in the last match against Mpumalanga, especially the bowlers who were able to curtail the opposition’s run-scoring effectively.

Easterns Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Danie Rossouw, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Aron Visser Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Shaylen Pillay Batter Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Jason van Dyk All-rounder Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Divan Posthumus Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Amaan Khan Batter Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Easterns Team Form

Easterns’ batting and bowling has been rather weak and they have been unable to make any headway at all.

Border vs Easterns Head-to-Head

In the last five games between Border and Easterns, the former have the upper hand with three back-to-back victories leading up to this match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Border - 3

Easterns - 1

Draw - 1

Border vs Easterns Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than Easterns

Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr bounced back after a decline in performance at the front and have been thriving as Border’s openers in the tournament. Together, the duo have added 38, 144, 0, 0, 39 and 12 runs to the first wicket. Easterns have not been too far off as Aron Visser and Christopher Britz secured totals of 25, 2, 87 and 37 runs in the last two matches. Both sides have had nearly equally competent openers in the competition so far but the bookmakers expect Border to have a slight edge in the next match after their showing in the previous encounter.

Border vs Easterns Best Batters

Jason Niemand to be Border’s Best Batter

Jason Niemand stands as Border’s top batter at the moment with 227 runs in six innings and an average of 37.83. In the previous match against Mpumalanga, he scored his first century and half-century with 113 runs in the first innings and 79 runs in the second. Given his brilliant displays, he is the top pick to be their leading run scorer once more.

Grant Thomson to be Easterns’ Best Batter

Grant Thomson is the leading run-getter for Easterns with 193 runs in four innings. He amassed his first century of the season in the last outing versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having scored 114 runs in the first innings. Averaging at 48.25 in the tournament so far, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture, too.

Border vs Easterns Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

Jade de Klerk has been absolutely otherworldly this season with three fifers and a ten-wicket haul in five innings thus far. He was, naturally, the team’s top bowler in the last game against Mpumalanga, having picked six wickets in the first innings and three more in the following innings. With an average of 16.15, he is expected to lead the way for the team in the next game.

Andrew Rasemene to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Andrew Rasemene is Easterns’ second highest wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings thus far. He was tied in second place during the previous game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he picked a single wicket in 23.3 overs with an economy rate of 5.23. He remains the top choice to be their premier bowler against Border as well.