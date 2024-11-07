Border vs Limpopo Match Prediction
BOR
45%
Chance of Winning
LIM
55%
South Africa
Buffalo Park
Facts:
- In the last two meetings between Limpopo and Border, the tally is led by the former by 2-0.
- Limpopo are placed at the 2nd place whereas Border are positioned at the 4th place of the points table.
Border vs Limpopo Chance of Winning
Border had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with losses but straightened out by the end of the competition, finishing 4th in the standings. The team started this season with a loss against South Western Districts. With a loss in the first game, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 6.72 points. They will be looking to get back in the competition with a win in the next game.
Limpopo had a fairly good campaign in the previous edition of the competition. Limpopo finished at the 3rd place of the Division 2 points table. Limpopo had an ecstatic start in the current competition with a win over Easterns. They are placed at the second position with 23.54 points in the tournament. The team has a strong batting and bowling line-up and will be confident against Border in the next outing.
Border' chance of winning: 45%
Limpopo' chance of winning: 55%
Border vs Limpopo Betting Tips
Border to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
The Border finished in 4th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr last season. Niemand and Bossr averaged at 42.52 & 53.10 respectively last season. Border scored 130 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last meeting. The team has the same opening order this season. The pair scored 39 runs before their first wicket in the first game of this season. That said, Border will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Border’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Limpopo’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Border vs Limpopo Toss Prediction
At Buffalo Park in East London, the toss strategy in first-class matches often leans toward bowling first, given the pitch's tendency to offer early movement for seam bowlers, especially under humid or overcast conditions. As the match progresses, the surface generally flattens, becoming more favourable for batting. However, if the pitch appears dry or weather is sunny, teams may opt to bat first to maximise early scoring potential before any late deterioration in the pitch's bounce and consistency.
Weather Report
On November 7 in East London, South Africa, you can expect overcast and cloudy weather throughout much of the day, with a high likelihood of rain and occasional showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach around 17°C (62°F) with brisk winds, potentially reaching speeds of up to 33 km/h.
Border Players List
Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinavuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Niemand (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Bossr
|
Batter
|
Nathan Roux
|
Batter
|
Mncedisi Malika
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marco Marais
|
All-rounder
|
Nico van Zyl
|
Bowler
|
Christopher Gleaves
|
Batter
|
Jade de Klerk
|
Bowler
|
Chad Classen
|
Bowler
|
Thabile Hlatuka
|
Bowler
|
Tladi Bokako
|
Bowler
Border Recent Form
The Border finished in the middle of the points table last season. The team was hoping for a better start this season. But the team lost the first game of the competition against South Western Districts.
Limpopo Players List
Alex Pillay, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig kaestner, Sello Seing, Maphekgola Pootona, Morne Venter, Wisani Mushwana, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe, Don Radebe Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Patoona
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sizwe Masondo
|
Batter
|
Liam Peters
|
Batter
|
Ludwig Kaestner (c)
|
Batter
|
Dilivio Ridgaard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Morne Venter
|
All-rounder
|
Atwell Mokgoloboto
|
All-rounder
|
Eldred Hawken
|
Bowler
|
Louren Steenkamp
|
All-rounder
|
Jesse Albanie
|
Bowler
|
Kgaudisa Molefe
|
Bowler
Limpopo Team Form
Limpopo is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They began this season with a win over Easterns in the first game of this season.
Border vs Limpopo Head-to-Head Record
In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Limpopo by 2-0.
Border Won: 0
Limpopo Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Border vs Limpopo Betting Odds
Border clashed against South Western Districts in their last CSA outing. South Western Districts batted first in the game. They scored 308 runs in the first innings of the game. Jade de Klerk was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. Border posted 236 runs in the first innings. Jerome Bossr posted 47 runs in that innings for Border. South Western Districts replied with 224 runs in the second innings. Jade de Klerk picked 5 wickets and led the bowling order of the team. Chad Claasen also picked 3 wickets. However, Border could not bat well in the game and only collected 148 runs to lose the fixture by 148 runs.
Limpopo met with Easterns in their last CSA outing. Limpopo batted first in the game and registered 277 & 265 runs in the game. Ludwig Kaestner scored 47 runs while Liam Peters posted 103 runs in the first innings. Liam Peters smashed 45 runs in the second innings as well. Easterns were overwhelmed and could only score 255 & 199 runs in the two innings. Kgaudisa Molefe was the best bowler from Limpopo with 8 wickets in the game. Looking at their form, Limpopo will expected to win the next outing as well.
Border vs Limpopo
South Africa
Buffalo Park, null
Border vs Limpopo Top Batters
Marco Marais to be the top batter for Border
Marco Marais is a phenomenal batter from the Border. He scored 582 runs in 10 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 72.75. He scored 13 & 27 runs in the last game. He will look to return in the next game with a terrific knock.
Liam Peters to be the top batter for Limpopo
Liam Peters was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He scored 103 & 45 runs in the two innings of the previous outing. Peters will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.
Border vs Limpopo Top Bowlers
Kgaudisa Molefe to be the top bowler for Limpopo
Kgaudisa Molefe was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the last game against the Easterns. Molefe will be looking to bowl well in the next fixture.
Jade de Klerk to be the top bowler for Border
Jade de Klerk is an excellent bowler from Border. He picked 34 wickets in 11 innings of the last season. He picked 10 wickets in the first game of this season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Border.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Limpopo
Border to win the match @ 1.64 (Batery)
Limpopo to win the match @ 2.12 (Batery)
Batery