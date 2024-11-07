Border vs Limpopo Match Prediction BOR 45 % Chance of Winning LIM 55 % Place a bet Batery 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Border and Limpopo will clash in the 3rd game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Buffalo Park, East London on November 7. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Border vs Limpopo Chance of Winning

Border had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with losses but straightened out by the end of the competition, finishing 4th in the standings. The team started this season with a loss against South Western Districts. With a loss in the first game, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 6.72 points. They will be looking to get back in the competition with a win in the next game.

Limpopo had a fairly good campaign in the previous edition of the competition. Limpopo finished at the 3rd place of the Division 2 points table. Limpopo had an ecstatic start in the current competition with a win over Easterns. They are placed at the second position with 23.54 points in the tournament. The team has a strong batting and bowling line-up and will be confident against Border in the next outing.

Border' chance of winning: 45%

Limpopo' chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Border vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Border to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Border finished in 4th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr last season. Niemand and Bossr averaged at 42.52 & 53.10 respectively last season. Border scored 130 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last meeting. The team has the same opening order this season. The pair scored 39 runs before their first wicket in the first game of this season. That said, Border will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Border’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Limpopo’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Border vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

At Buffalo Park in East London, the toss strategy in first-class matches often leans toward bowling first, given the pitch's tendency to offer early movement for seam bowlers, especially under humid or overcast conditions. As the match progresses, the surface generally flattens, becoming more favourable for batting. However, if the pitch appears dry or weather is sunny, teams may opt to bat first to maximise early scoring potential before any late deterioration in the pitch's bounce and consistency.

Weather Report

On November 7 in East London, South Africa, you can expect overcast and cloudy weather throughout much of the day, with a high likelihood of rain and occasional showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach around 17°C (62°F) with brisk winds, potentially reaching speeds of up to 33 km/h.

Border Players List

Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinavuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Marco Marais All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Christopher Gleaves Batter Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Border Recent Form

The Border finished in the middle of the points table last season. The team was hoping for a better start this season. But the team lost the first game of the competition against South Western Districts.

Limpopo Players List

Alex Pillay, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig kaestner, Sello Seing, Maphekgola Pootona, Morne Venter, Wisani Mushwana, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe, Don Radebe Eldred Hawken, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Patoona

Predicted Playing XI

Sizwe Masondo Batter Liam Peters Batter Ludwig Kaestner (c) Batter Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Morne Venter All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Louren Steenkamp All-rounder Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They began this season with a win over Easterns in the first game of this season.

Border vs Limpopo Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Limpopo by 2-0.

Border Won: 0

Limpopo Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Border vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Border clashed against South Western Districts in their last CSA outing. South Western Districts batted first in the game. They scored 308 runs in the first innings of the game. Jade de Klerk was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. Border posted 236 runs in the first innings. Jerome Bossr posted 47 runs in that innings for Border. South Western Districts replied with 224 runs in the second innings. Jade de Klerk picked 5 wickets and led the bowling order of the team. Chad Claasen also picked 3 wickets. However, Border could not bat well in the game and only collected 148 runs to lose the fixture by 148 runs.

Limpopo met with Easterns in their last CSA outing. Limpopo batted first in the game and registered 277 & 265 runs in the game. Ludwig Kaestner scored 47 runs while Liam Peters posted 103 runs in the first innings. Liam Peters smashed 45 runs in the second innings as well. Easterns were overwhelmed and could only score 255 & 199 runs in the two innings. Kgaudisa Molefe was the best bowler from Limpopo with 8 wickets in the game. Looking at their form, Limpopo will expected to win the next outing as well.

Border vs Limpopo South Africa Buffalo Park, null Eastern Cape Inyathi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.64 Bet Now! Limpopo Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now!

Border vs Limpopo Top Batters

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Border

Marco Marais is a phenomenal batter from the Border. He scored 582 runs in 10 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 72.75. He scored 13 & 27 runs in the last game. He will look to return in the next game with a terrific knock.

Liam Peters to be the top batter for Limpopo

Liam Peters was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He scored 103 & 45 runs in the two innings of the previous outing. Peters will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.

Border vs Limpopo Top Bowlers

Kgaudisa Molefe to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Kgaudisa Molefe was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the last game against the Easterns. Molefe will be looking to bowl well in the next fixture.

Jade de Klerk to be the top bowler for Border

Jade de Klerk is an excellent bowler from Border. He picked 34 wickets in 11 innings of the last season. He picked 10 wickets in the first game of this season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Border.