Dolphins vs Boland Match Prediction

DOL

45%

Chance of Winning

BOL

55%

Bet Now!

South Africa

Kingsmead

Dolphins and Boland’s CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 encounter is going to take place between December 19 and 22, 2024, at Kingsmead, Durban. It is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 19 wickets in five innings.
  • Boland’s Shaun von Berg is the second highest wicket-taker so far with 21 wickets in five innings.

Join Batery and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Dolphins vs Boland Chances of Winning

Dolphins finally made it out of the rut with a victory in the previous match versus Knights after a dry spell in the first two games. Their batting was simply off the charts and had no chance of being paralleled by their rivals; Dolphins managed to secure a total of 570 before they declared. Their top order absolutely soared as Bryce Parsons, Slade van Staden and Tshepang Dithole all emerged as centurions with 118, 111 and 104 runs, respectively. Their batting effort did not stop here as Romashan Pillay’s 81, Andile Simelane’s 50* and Daryn Dupavillon’s 41 followed. They had a nearly insurmountable total and Knights collapsed twice before they could even come close to the target. With scores of 315 and 239, Knights conceded defeat by an innings and 16 runs.

Boland had a good chance at victory before their hopes were squashed by time constraints against North West in the last encounter. The former were the first to bat and they posted 594 runs before declaring - opener Grant Roelofsen set the innings ablaze with a 240-run double century and Gavin Kaplan came very close with his own grand score of 166 runs. Aviwe Mgijima’s 81 was also rather impressive which put the team in a brilliant position. The bowling was, however, a bit lax as they allowed North West to score 458 runs in their chase. Boland managed to post an additional 150 runs but the match was halted here, resulting in a draw.

  • Dolphins chance of winning - 45%
  • Boland chance of winning - 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before first dismissal

There has not been a single match in the present season where Dolphins put on an uncompetitive opening total. With skipper Sarel Erwee and wicket-keeper batter Tshepang Dithole as the lead-off batters, the duo have posted 43, 99, 66 and 27 runs on the board before the fall of the first wicket. Erwee and Dithole have also maintained averages of 42.75 and 46.50, respectively, in the tournament so far. Their flawless track record makes it likely that they will achieve yet another big total.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Boland Opening Partnership Over 26.5 Runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 25.5 Runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Boland Toss Prediction

Kingsmead has a pitch that is quite favorable to the batters and in the two matches played here thus far, the team batting first won once while the other game was drawn. Moreover, the average first innings score of 315 attests to the fact that batting first will most definitely be the sought after option.

Weather Report

With a 70% chance of precipitation at Durban, the game will be disrupted by showers and the temperature is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Jason Smith, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Okuhle Cele, Romashan Pillay, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee (C)

Batter

Tshepang Dithole

Wicket-keeper

Slade van Staden

Batter

Bryce Parsons

All-rounder

Jason Smith

Batter

Romashan Pillay

All-rounder

JJ Smuts

All-rounder

Marques Ackerman

Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen

Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon

Bowler

Okuhle Cele

Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have improved steadily since the start of the season and their previous match was exemplary. Their batters finally amped up their performance which earned them their first win so far.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Blayde Capell, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Nathan Engelbrecht, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan

Batter

Grant Roelofsen

Batter

Gavin Kaplan

Batter

Aviwe Mgijima

All-rounder

Clyde Fortuin (C)

Wicket-keeper

Michael Copeland

Batter

Shaun von Berg

Bowler

Keith Dudgeon

Bowler

Ayabulela Gqamane

All-rounder

Jevano Baron

Bowler

Glenton Stuurman

Bowler

Boland Team Form

After a crushing defeat in the first match, Boland have shown significantly better form, especially the batters. The bowlers could be more effective at defending the score.

Dolphins vs Boland Head-to-Head

All three matches between Dolphins and Boland in the tournament so far have ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Dolphins - 0

Boland - 0

Draw - 3

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen have had instances where their partnerships for Boland were truly praiseworthy, but their lack of consistency is their biggest folly. In their last three matches, the pair have scored 1, 18, 191, 53 and 2 runs together before the first dismissal. However, juxtaposed with Dolphins’ Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole, they are absolutely nowhere since the latter have secured incredible opening stands of 43, 99, 66 and 27 runs in the previous three games. Dolphins’ openers have attained an impressive level of consistency which makes them the favorite opening duo in the upcoming match.

Dolphins vs Boland Best Batters

Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Tshepang Dithole achieved his first century of the season with 104 runs in the previous match against Knights. This performance put him at the top of the team’s run charts with 186 runs in four innings and an average of 46.50. Given the form he showed, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Grant Roelofsen to be Boland’s Best Batter

Grant Roelofsen amassed his second ton of the season with a sensational double century against North West during the last match, having scored a whopping 240 runs. He is now Boland’s leading batter with 403 runs in five innings and a splendid average of 100.75 which makes him the top contender to be their standout batter once again.

Dolphins vs Boland Best Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen has been phenomenal in the season so far; having played five innings until now, he has two fifers and a ten-wicket haul under his belt. After taking a two-wicket haul in the first innings against Knights, he took his second fifer of the season in the following innings. With a bowling average of 19.42 in the tournament, he is the top choice for the upcoming game.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg picked a remarkable four-wicket haul in the last outing versus North West during his 43-over spell. He is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team with 21 wickets in five innings, which includes a fifer and a ten-wicket haul, and an average of 18.28, making him the frontrunner to be their premier bowler against Dolphins.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Boland

Dolphins’ start to the season was not great since they ended up with a defeat by 51 runs and the next match was drawn. Regardless, their batting strength was almost unmatched in the last game and they got progressively better over the course of the season. They are currently seventh on the table, second-to-last, while Boland are fifth with a loss, a victory and a draw. The teams are quite closely matched since they have ended all three head-to-head matches in draws but based on Boland’s trajectory, they are favored to come out on top next time around.
  • Dolphins to win @ 1.82 (Batery)
  • Boland to win @ 1.98 (Batery)
Bet Now!