Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction DOL 60 % Chance of Winning TIT 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans and Dolphins will meet in the 7th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The first game will take place at Kingsmead, Durban on November 12. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Dolphins vs Titans Chance of Winning

Dolphins had a terrible season in the previous edition of the CSA 4-Day Series. The team finished at the 4 place of the table standings with two wins and a loss in seven games. The team had a poor start this season. They faced a loss against Western Province in the first game of the season. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with 5.92 points.

Titans had a decent season in the previous season of the competition. The team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. Titans faced the Lions in the first game of the competition but had to suffer a defeat in the game. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 7.04 points.

Titans' chance of winning: 40%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 60%

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Dolphins vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Titans had a good season last year. Their batting order looked sound in the previous season, starting from their opening line-up. Matthew Kleinveldt and Joshua van Heerden opened for the side last season mostly. The pair secured 68, 252 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three CSA games last season. Kleinveldt and van Heerden averaged at 36.27 & 51.75 respectively last season.

Coming into this series, Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand opened for the side and scored 39 runs for the first wicket in the first innings. Van Heerden scored 50 runs while Brand dismissed out at 26. That said, Titans will be confident in scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Titans’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Dolphins vs Titans Toss Prediction

Toss predictions at Kingsmead, Durban often depend on pitch conditions, which tend to support seamers due to early moisture and bounce. Generally, teams winning the toss in first-class matches may choose to bowl first to capitalise on these initial conditions, hoping to exploit swing and seam movement. However, as the match progresses, the pitch may flatten out, offering better batting conditions on days two and three.

Weather Report

On November 12, Durban is expected to have cloudy skies with intermittent showers. Temperatures should range from around 18°C to 23°C. There's a moderate chance of rain throughout the day, which could affect outdoor events if the showers are prolonged.

Dolphins Player List

Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, JJ Smuts, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Bryce Parsons, Tshepang Dithole, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Hanu Viljoen, Brad Porteous, Jason Smith, Rameshan Pillay, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Sarel Erwee (c) Batter Jason Smith Batter Slade van Staden Batter Brad Porteous Bowler Romashan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Sean Whitehead All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins had an abysmal season last year. They finished in 4th place with the majority of their games ending in a draw. Dolphins lost the first game against Western Province. The team batted absurdly in the first game and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Titans Player List

Matthew Boast, Keegan Peterson, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Joshua van Heerden, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jhedi van Briesies, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Gerald Coetzee, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Jhedli van Briesies All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Dewald Brevis All-rounder Neil Brand (c) Batter Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Dayyan Galiem Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They finished third in the standings last season. They lost their first game of this season against the Lions. The team batted well but lacked in their bowling order.

Dolphins vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five tussles between the sides, Dolphins have won two games and lead the tally by 2-0.

Titans Won: 0

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds

In their recent match, the Dolphins faced Western Province, who set totals of 212 and 225 across two innings. Prenelan Subrayen excelled for the Dolphins with a 10-wicket haul, but their batting fell short. The Dolphins scored 196 and 190 in their innings, unable to reach the target. Sarel Erwee was their top scorer, contributing 48 and 42 runs in each innings. Ultimately, the Dolphins were defeated by a margin of 51 runs.

Lions clashed against Titans in the last game. Lions batted first in the game and scored 316 runs in the first innings. Corbin Bosch picked 4 wickets while Tsepo Ndwanda took 3 wickets. The Titans replied with 302 runs in the first innings. Andile Phehlekwayo scored 88 runs while Corbin Bosch knocked 59 runs in the match. Joshua van Heerden also scored 50 runs in the game. Lions secured 295 runs in the second innings. The Titans could not chase the target and posted 156 runs, losing the game by 153 runs. Corbin Bosch was impeccable with an unbeaten 44 runs and 2 wickets in that innings.

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Dolphins vs Titans Top Batters

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Titans

Joshua van Heerden is a very talented batter in the team. He scored 50 runs in the first innings of the last game. Joshua van Heerden will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sarel Erwee to be the top batter for Dolphins

Sarel Erwee is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 48 & 42 runs in the last game against Western Province. He will lead the batting order of the team this season.

Dolphins vs Titans Top Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be the top bowler for Dolphins

It is very tough to bat against Prenelan Subrayen. He was fantastic in the last game of the competition and managed to pick 10 wickets. He picked 3 wickets in the first innings followed by 7 wickets in the second innings. Subrayen will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Corbin Bosch to be the top bowler for Titans

Corbin Bosch is an excellent bowler from Titans. He has picked 6 wickets already in the only game he has played in the competition. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.