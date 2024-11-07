EAS (Eastern Storm) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction EAS 45 % Chance of Winning KWNI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Eastern Storm take on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the fourth game of the 2024-25 CSA Four-Day Series Division Two at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 07 at 01:30 PM IST.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland were relegated last season after dismal showing in the CSA Division one. KZNIN failed to bag a single win in seven matches and ended up with 58 points and were eighth on the table. After losing two of the first three matches they lost just once in the second half of the campaign and were eventually relegated.

Much like their opponents, Eastern Storm failed to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table. They lost each of the last three matches last term. This season they went head to head against Limpopo and were beaten by 88 runs. As per our calculations, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Eastern Storm ’ chances of winning - 45%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 55%

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Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

KwaZulu-Natal Inland struggled in the batting department last season which eventually led to their relegation. Ben Compton scored 472 runs and was one of the biggest positives last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kabelo Sekhukhune did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 26 and 11 in the opening game. Sekhukhune scored 355 runs last season and was pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game especially in day three and four. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Eastern Storm News & Player List

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune, Christopher Britz, Danie Rossouw (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Shaylen Pillay, Kyle Landsberg, Martin Khumalo, Andrew Rasemene, Dewan Marais, Aron Visser, Divan Posthumus, Shane Dadswell

Predicted Playing XI

Aron Visser Batter Christopher Britz Batter Shaylen Pillay All-rounder Kabelo Sekhukhune All-rounder Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Grant Thomson Batter Dewan Marais All-rounder Divan Posthumus All-rounder Kyle Landsberg Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Martin Khumalo Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm struggled last season as they ended the campaign with three defeats and were sixth on the table. They lost the opening game against Limpopo by 88 runs.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana, Tian Koekemoer, Michael Erlank (c), Pite van Biljon, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Ben Compton

Predicted Playing XI

Kagiso Rapulana Batter Ben Compton Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Michael Erlank Batter Pite van Biljon All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Alindile Mhletywa Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland struggled in Division one last season as they were winless and ended up eighth on the table hence were eventually relegated.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head to Head

Eastern Storm hold a slight edge in this fixture against KwaZulu-Natal Inland 4-3. Seven matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Eastern Storm : 4

KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 3

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Storm

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Eastern Storm head into this game which seems like a mismatch as KwaZulu-Natal Inland even though they had a disappointing campaign in Division one last season, they go head to head against the team that struggled in division two as Eastern Storm ended up sixth on the table. Eastern Storms head into this game after four straight losses in this tournament and we expect them to struggle against the team that is expected to dominate Division two this term. We believe KwaZulu-Natal Inland will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains in this match.

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Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Shaylen Pillay to be Eastern Storm’ top batter

Shaylen Pillay has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored a half century against Limpopo in the opening game. With 390 runs he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Erlank to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Michael Erlank had a brilliant campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent players for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and with 486 runs he was also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Kyle Landsberg to be Eastern Storm’ top bowler

Kyle Landsberg only played one game last season but has been trusted to make a mark this term and Landsberg did not disappoint as he bagged nine wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keith Dudgeon to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Keith Dudgeon was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for KwaZulu-Natal Inland as they were relegated last season. With 16 wickets he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.