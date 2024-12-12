Easterns vs Mpumalanga Match Prediction EAS 45 % Chance of Winning MPU 55 % Bet Now! Easterns and Mpumalanga are going to meet in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 from December 12 to 15, 2024. The match will be staged at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, at 1:30 P.M IST.

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Chances of Winning

Easterns have seen no respite from their losing streak as they failed to overcome Border in the last match. The latter made a brilliant start with 514 runs on the board straight away which put immense pressure on Easterns early on. The latter did their best to fight back with 300 runs during their chase; Shaylen Pillay’s 72 was the top score of the innings while Divan Posthumus, Grant Thomson and Christopher Britz followed closely behind with 53, 49 and 43 runs, respectively. To make life harder for Easterns, Border rubbed salt in the wound with an additional 140 runs. Easterns had absolutely no hope left at this point and they crumbled after scoring a measly 97 runs which resulted in a colossal 257-run defeat.

Mpumalanga’s second draw in a row was reached against Border in their previous outing, wherein the latter batted first and scored 343 runs. Although this score was not very intimidating, Mpumalanga fell short greatly as they were restricted to 220. Skipper Muhammed Mayet, Benjamin van Niekerk and Gareth Dukes made the only major contributions with 58, 53 and 44 runs, respectively. Border were at the crease once again and declared as they secured 207 runs on top of their original score. In the final innings, Mpumalanga’s chase was going at a steady pace. With Benjamin van Niekerk at 57* and Muhammed Mayet at 41*, the game came to a close at this juncture in a stalemate.

Easterns chance of winning - 45%

Mpumalanga chance of winning - 55%

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Easterns vs Mpumalanga Betting Tips

Easterns to score low before first dismissal

Aron Visser and Christopher Britz were the openers for Easterns in the first two games of the season. After scoring 87 and 37 runs together in the first match, their partnership declined subsequently with scores of 25 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. For the last match against Border, it was Jason van Dyk and Thulani Tembela who opened for the team instead but they were significantly worse as they failed to secure a stand in both innings. Seeing as their first wicket is not on the mark at all, not much is expected of the openers in the upcoming game either.

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

Teams have shown a strong preference for batting first at Willowmoore Park. In the last match between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Easterns, the latter chose to bat first but ended up on the losing side. In the last season of the tournament, the record was split with one victory apiece for the teams batting and fielding first. However, since the toss winners have been inclined to bat first more often than not, it is the top choice for the forthcoming match, too.

Weather Report

There is a 25% chance of precipitation at Benoni with scattered showers, coupled with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

Easterns Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Danie Rossouw, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason van Dyk Wicket-keeper Thulani Tembela Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Shaylen Pillay Batter Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Kyle Landsberg Bowler Divan Posthumus Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Easterns Team Form

There is absolutely no excuse for Easterns’ form at the moment, considering they have lost by massive margins so far. Their batting and bowling strengths are severely lacking in the tournament.

Mpumalanga Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musawenkosi Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa.

Predicted Playing XI

Yassar Cook Batter Karabo Mogotsi Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Jurie Snyman All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musawenkosi Twala Wicket-keeper Gareth Dukes Bowler Jon Hinrichsen Bowler Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Team Form

Mpumalanga have not had an especially powerful batting lineup but they still have the potential to give Easterns a run for their money.

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Head-to-Head

Easterns and Mpumalanga are neck-and-neck in their matches so far, having won a game apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Easterns - 1

Mpumalanga - 1

Draw - 1

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Betting Odds

Mpumalanga to have a better opening partnership than Easterns

Jason van Dyk and Thulani Tembela were the new opening pair for Easterns in the last match against Border and their collaboration yielded no results whatsoever. In the three matches that the team has played, the openers have scored 0, 0, 25, 2, 87 and 37 runs together. Even though Yassar Cook and Karabo Mogotsi have played two matches for Mpumalanga, they have added 21, 37 and 35 runs to the first wicket. Since Mpumalanga’s opening partnership has been significantly and consistently better than that of Easterns, the former are expected to end up with a superior opening stand.

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Easterns’ Best Batter

Grant Thomson is well ahead of the other batters from the team with a total of 251 runs in six innings, including a century and a half-century. He fell short of a second half-century in the previous outing against Border where he was dismissed for 49 runs in the first innings. With an average of 41.83, the skipper is expected to come out on top for Easterns.

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga’s Best Batter

Benjamin van Niekerk scored two successive half-centuries in the last game versus Border, having amassed 53 runs in the first innings and 57* runs in the second. Overall, he is Mpumalanga’s leading run scorer with 144 runs in three innings and an average of 72.00 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Easterns vs Mpumalanga Best Bowlers

Tumelo Simelane to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Tumelo Simelane pulled off a truly commendable feat in the last match against Border, having taken a total of ten wickets across two innings. After a two-wicket haul in the first innings, he went on to capture a whopping eight wickets in the following innings. He now leads Easterns’ bowling attack with 12 wickets in three innings and an average of 25.41, making him the top pick for the next match.

Jon Hinrichsen to be Mpumalanga’s Best Bowler

Jon Hinrichsen achieved a brilliant five-wicket haul in the last game against Border which marks his first fifer of the season. Although he went wicketless in the second innings, he is tied as the team’s top wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings and a bowling average of 22.16. Based on his performance in the previous encounter, he remains the top choice against Easterns.