Knights vs Dolphins Match Prediction KNG 58 % Chance of Winning DOL 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Knights and Dolphins will meet in the 12th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein from November 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Knights vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The Knights kicked off with a winning note in the current season of the competition. However, the team is coming from a loss here. With a win, a draw and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 44.18 points in the tournament. With a good batting and bowling order, Knights will come in confident in the next game.

Dolphins had a terrible season in the previous edition of the CSA 4-Day Series. The team finished at the 4 place of the table standings with two wins and a loss in seven games. The team had a poor start this season. They started their campaign with a loss followed by a draw in their second game. The team is placed at the bottom of the standings with 19.22 points.

Knights' chance of winning: 58%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 42%

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Knights vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Dolphins did not have the start they had hoped for in the tournament. The team started their campaign with a loss but went on to face a draw in the next game. However, the team’s opening order looks in safe hands. Tshepang Dithole and Sarel Erwee opened for the team in the competition so far. Dithole and Erwee average at 27.33 & 49.33 respectively in the current competition. The openers led the opening partnerships of 66 & 99 runs in the first innings of the two games. That said, the batters look in terrific form and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Knights vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

Captains usually decide whether to bat or field based on the pitch conditions and weather. Mangaung Oval is known for generally being batting-friendly, with pace and bounce favoring batters initially, though spinners can come into play as the match progresses. These factors often influence teams winning the toss to opt for batting first to maximize the advantage of a fresh pitch in first-class games. However, decisions can vary depending on specific match-day conditions.

Weather Report

On November 12, Durban is expected to have clear skies with no prediction of showers. Temperatures should range from around 11°C to 23°C.

Dolphins Player List

Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, JJ Smuts, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Bryce Parsons, Tshepang Dithole, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Hanu Viljoen, Brad Porteous, Jason Smith, Rameshan Pillay, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Wicketkeeper Marques Ackerman Batter Sarel Erwee (c) Batter Jason Smith Batter Slade van Staden Batter Brad Porteous Bowler Romashan Pillay All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Sean Whitehead All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins had an abysmal season last year. They could not recover from their terrible form and failed to secure a win so far. The team is coming from a draw in the last game. Dolphins will be looking to win their first game of the tournament.

Knights Players List

Grant Mokoena, Raynard van Tonder, Luthando Mnyanda, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon, Clyde Fortuin, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Romano Terblanche, Shaun von Berg, Luvuyo Adam, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Corné Dry. Thandolwethu Mnyaka

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Dikgale Batter Lesego Senokwane (c) Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Ruan Cronje All-rounder Gihahn Cloete (wk) Wicket-keeper Aaron Phangiso Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Recent Form

The Knights are a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They won the first game of the season but the team faced a draw followed by a loss in their latest outing. The team needs to improve upon their batting order and do well in the next game.

Knights vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In the last five tussles between the sides, Dolphins have won two games and lead the tally by 2-1.

Knights Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Knights vs Dolphins Betting Odds

In their recent match, the Dolphins faced Titans. Titans batted first and scored 418 runs in the first innings. Prenelan Subrayen, Banele Cele and Daryn Dupavillon picked 2 wickets each in the game. Trailing the score, Dolphins scored 365 runs in reply. It was a good batting performance from the Dolphins. However, due to an uncompleted game, the match ended in a draw. Sarel Erwee scored 58 runs. Tshepang Dithole also scored 47 runs from the opening position. Jason Smith smashed 87 runs in the game. Dolphins will be looking to do well in the next game.

The Knights clashed against the Titans in the last game. Batting first in the game, Titans scored 307 & 167 runs in the two games. Dane Piedt was the best bowler from the Knight with 6 wickets in the game. Matthew Pollard also picked 5 wickets in the game. In response, Knights could only post 193 & 163 runs in the two innings, losing the fixture by 118 runs. Patrick Botha was fantastic with the bat and scored 31 & 71* runs in the two innings. Lesego Senokwane also posted 34 & 38 runs in the game. Knights will be looking to do well in the next game.

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Knights vs Dolphins Top Batters

Lesego Senokwane to be the top batter for Knights

Lesego Senokwane is a terrific batter from the side. He has scored 310 runs in 5 innings of the competition at an average of 62.00. He will lead the batting order of the team in the next game.

Sarel Erwee to be the top batter for Dolphins

Sarel Erwee is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 58 runs in the last game against the Titans. He has 148 runs in 3 innings and averages at 49.33. He will lead the batting order of the team this season.

Knights vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen to be the top bowler for Dolphins

It is very tough to bat against Prenelan Subrayen. He was fantastic in the 2 games of the competition and managed to pick 12 wickets so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Subrayen will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Matthew Pollard to be the top bowler for Knights

Matthew Pollard is an excellent bowler from Knights. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.