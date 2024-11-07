KNG (Knights) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
KNG
53%
Chance of Winning
NOW
47%
South Africa
Mangaung Oval
Facts:
- In the last two meetings between North West and Knights, the tally is led by the latter by 1-0.
- North West finished at the 4th place whereas the Knights finished at the 1st position of the points table.
Knights vs North West Chance of Winning
The Knights contested in the second Division where they finished at the second place of the points table. The team reached the finals but were put down by Northern Cape in the game. The team kicked off with a winning note in the current season of the competition. They were excellent with the ball in the last game. With 23.32 points, they occupy the top position of the points table.
North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. The team is coming from a draw against the Warriors in the first game of the competition. North West were impressive with the bat in the second innings after having trailed in the first. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 14.78 points.
Knights' chance of winning: 53%
North West' chance of winning: 47%
Knights vs North West Betting Tips
North West to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
North West underwent a draw in the last game of the competition. They faced the Warriors in the first game of the season. The team batted decently but the opening partnership did not last long in the two innings of the game. North West posted 27 & 6 runs in the two innings before their first dismissal. Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt opened for the side this season but could not bat long innings. In the last clash between the sides, North West scored 6 runs before their first dismissal before the game was abandoned afterwards. The Knights boast a very strong bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against North West in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Knights’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
North West’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Knights vs North West Toss Prediction
At Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, teams generally prefer to bowl first due to the pitch's tendency to offer early movement for seamers, especially in the initial overs. The pitch often settles down later, making it more conducive for batting. Historically, teams have experienced success chasing at this venue, given the slightly easier batting conditions under lights or later in the day. Therefore, the team winning the toss may be more likely to opt for bowling first to capitalize on any early assistance from the surface and then chase under more favorable conditions.
Weather Report
On November 7, Bloemfontein is expected to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of late showers, with a high of around 32°C and a low near 8°C.
Knights Players List
Grant Mokoena, Raynard van Tonder, Luthando Mnyanda, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon, Clyde Fortuin, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Romano Terblanche, Shaun von Berg, Luvuyo Adam, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Corné Dry. Thandolwethu Mnyaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isaac Dikgale
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane (c)
|
Batter
|
Garnett Tarr
|
Batter
|
Patrick Botha
|
Batter
|
Dian Forrester
|
All-rounder
|
Ruan Cronje
|
All-rounder
|
Gihahn Cloete (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowler
|
Johannes van Dyk
|
Bowler
|
Sithembile Langa
|
Bowler
Knights Recent Form
The Knights started their this year’s campaign with a win over Boland in their first game of the season. The team has a very strong bowling order. They bowled out the opposition for just 122 runs, securing a 169-run win.
North West Player List
Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters, Rubin Hermann, Raynard Van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Janneman Malan, Matthew Kleinveldt, Achille Cloete, Bamanye Xenxe, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Meeka eel Prince, Taheer Isaacs, Odirile Modimakoane, Marco Jansen, Thamsanga Khumalo, Ludwich Schuld, Mohammed Bulbulia, Lutendo Tsanwani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Kleinveldt
|
Batter
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Meeka eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe (c)
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Miguel Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Bowler
|
Achille Cloete
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
All-rounder
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
North West is a strong team. However, the team was very inconsistent last season. They batted well in the last game but faced a draw against the Warriors in the first game of the season.
Knights vs North West Head-to-Head Record
In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by the Knights by 1-0.
Knights Won: 1
North West Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Knights vs North West Betting Odds
The Knights clashed against Boland in the last game. Batting first in the game, Knights scored 266 & 291 runs in the game. Aaron Phangiso scored 73 runs in the first innings while Dian Forrester was the best batter from the Knights in the second innings with 71 runs. Boland scored 266 & 122 runs trailing and chasing the target. Knights were impressive with the ball as well. Johannes van Dyk picked 9 wickets whereas Aaron Phangiso took 6 wickets in the game. The Knights won the game by 169 runs and will be confident coming into the next game.
North West clashed against the Warriors in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Warriors scored 298 & 386 runs in the two innings. Ruan de Swardt picked 5 wickets while Migael Pretorius took 4 wickets in the game. North West replied with 239 & 328 runs in the game. Ruan de Swardt scored 92 runs while he remained unbeaten at 87 runs in the next game. The game was declared a draw. North West will be looking to do better in the next game.
Knights vs North West
South Africa
Mangaung Oval, null
Knights vs North West Top Batters
Dian Forrester to be the top batter for Knights
Dian Forrester was phenomenal in the first game of the competition. He scored 30 & 71 runs in the game. Forrester is a strong batter and will be looking to score well in the next game of the competition.
Ruan de Swardt to be the top batter for North West
Ruan de Swardt is a strong middle order batter. He was excellent with the bat in the last game and scored 92 & 87* runs in the two innings. He will come in confident in the next game against the Knights.
Knights vs North West Top Bowlers
Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for Knights
Migael Pretorius was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 19 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be an important asset for the team in this season of the competition.
Aaron Phangiso to be the top bowler for Knights
Aaron Phangiso is a talented all-rounder. He was impeccable with the ball in the last game as well. The bowler picked 7 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Knights
Knights to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch