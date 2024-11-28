KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction KWNI 55 % Chance of Winning NOC 45 % Bet Now! KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Northern Cape will clash in the 8th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg from November 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with a hammering victory over Easterns. They were fantastic in the last game as well and bagged a victory against South Western Districts. With two wins, they are placed at the top of the points table. The team has 51.88 points in the competition. KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be confident stepping into the next game.

Northern Cape was the best performing team in the Division 2 season last year. The team finished at the top of the points table and went on to win the competition. Northern Cape started their campaign with a draw but bounced back with a win in their recent outing against Border. The team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table with 33.12 points.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland' chance of winning: 55%

Northern Cape' chance of winning: 45%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Cape won the competition last season. The team is doing very well in the competition and occupy the second place in the standings. The team did not have decent starts with the bat in the two games. The team posted 4 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. Modiri Litheko and Ernest Kemm average at 10.00 & 57.00 respectively. Northern Cape have an out of form openers and are very likely to lose an early wicket in the first innings of the next game. KwaZulu-Natal Inland have a solid bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Captains making the toss decision typically assess the pitch and weather conditions. City Oval is known for being conducive to batting early in the match, with the pitch tending to deteriorate over time, favoring spinners on the final days. Teams winning the toss in first-class games here often choose to bat first to take advantage of the best batting conditions, but this can vary depending on specific match circumstances.

Weather Report

On November 28, 2024, Pietermaritzburg is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions with passing showers throughout the day. Temperatures will range from a high of around 20°C (68°F) to a low of approximately 10°C (50°F).

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Kagiso Rapulana, Tian Koekemoer, Michael Erlank (c), Pite van Biljon, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Ben Compton, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Ntando Zuma, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead

Predicted Playing XI

Kagiso Rapulana Batter Ben Compton Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Michael Erlank (c) Batter Chad Laycock All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland had a fantastic start to their campaign. They won both their games in the competition and occupy the top place in the standings. The team won their last game against South Western Districts. The team performed very well in both the departments.

Northern Cape Players List

Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Christopher Britz, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Romano Terblanche, Hanu Viljoen, Jason Oakes, Basheer Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Jerome Xaba, Johannes van Dyk, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruaan Haasbroek Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Ernest Kemm (c) All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Cole Abrahams All-rounder Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Zakhele Kwabe Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape is a strong team. They started their campaign with a draw but bounced back to win their recent outing against Border. The team has a strong bowling order and will be looking to exploit that in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 2-1.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 2

Northern Cape Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland clashed against South Western Districts in their last CSA outing. South Western Districts batted first in the game and scored 93 & 475 runs in the two innings. Michael Erland was the best bowler in the game with 5 wickets in the game. Ziyaad Abrahams also picked 3 wickets in the game. Trailing and chasing the target, KZN scored 441 & 128/4 to win the game by 6 wickets. Kagiso Rapulana (98) and Ben Compton (74) were fantastic with the bat while Sheldon Dean Shekleton posted 117 runs in the first innings. Michael Erland was the best batter in the second innings and remained unbeaten at 46 runs.

Northern Cape met with Border in their last CSA outing. Border batted first in the game and scored 186 & 112 runs in the two innings. Northern Cape bowled very well in the game. Hardus Viljoen picked 5 wickets in the first innings. Ernest Kemm was the best bowler from Northern Cape with 10 wickets in the game. In response, Northern Cape scored 99 runs in the first innings followed by 200/2 in the second innings to win the game by 8 wickets. Ernest Kemm scored an unbeaten 55 while Cole Abrahams remained unbeaten at 77 in the second innings of the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Michael Erlank to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Michael Erlank is the captain of the team and leads his side with his bat. He has scored 298 runs in 3 innings of the competition at an average of 149.00. He will enter as the best batting pick in the next game.

Ernest Kemm to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Ernest Kemm was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 452 runs in 12 games of the competition at an average of 41.09. He scored 1 & 55* runs in the last game. He will be looking to bat well in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Hardus Viljoen was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game. He has 8 wickets in 2 games. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Ziyaad Abrahams is an excellent bowler from KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has picked 13 wickets in 4 innings he has played. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.