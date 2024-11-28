Lions vs Warriors Match Prediction LIO 66 % Chance of Winning WARR 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and Lions will clash in the 13th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from November 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Lions vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The Lions had a fantastic season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the top place of the points table and eventually won the competition last season. The team had a terrific start this season. They are walking here after a win against Western Province. With two wins and a draw, the team is placed at the top of the table. They have 60.14 points in the tournament.

The Warriors had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. The Warriors began this season with a draw. They suffered a loss in the next game followed by a draw in their most recent fixture against Western Province. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 28.5 points. The Warriors will be up against the Lions in the next game.

Warriors' chance of winning: 34%

Lions' chance of winning: 66%

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Lions vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Warriors finished at the 5th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jiveshan Pillay and Jordan Hermann last season. The pair entered as openers in this season as well. The team faced North West and scored 1 run before Jiveshan Pillay lost his wicket in the first innings. Andile Mokgakane replaced Pillay in the opening order recently. The team scored 51 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in the next two games. That said, the openers look in inconsistent form and are very likely to face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warriors Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lions vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Known as the "Bullring," Wanderers offers a hard and bouncy pitch that traditionally favours fast bowlers, especially on the first day. The surface provides significant seam movement early on but flattens out later, making batting progressively easier. On the fourth and fifth days, the pitch may develop cracks, offering assistance to spinners and making batting challenging. Captains often opt to bowl first at Wanderers to exploit the early assistance for pacers and aim for early breakthroughs.

Weather Report

On November 28, Johannesburg is expected to have mild and pleasant spring weather. The forecast includes a mix of sunny skies with temperatures ranging from around 18°C to 23°C.

Lions Players List

Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Junaid Dawood, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Khaya Fakude All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Zubayr Hamza Batter Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions had a fantastic season last season. They are having a similar campaign this season. The team is coming from a win against Western Province. They will be extremely confident in the next game.

Warriors Players List

Jordan Hermann, Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Matthew De Villiers, Patrick Kruger, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, George Van Heerden, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Christopher King, Senuran Muthusamy, Jean du Plessis, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke, Duanne Olivier, Beyers Swanepoel, Jp King, Liam Alder, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Andile Mokgakane Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Jean du Plessis Batter Matthew de Villiers All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Duanne Olivier Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors did not do well in the previous season of the competition. The team is struggling this season as well. The team faced two draws and a loss in the competition. The team needs to do well in the next game.

Lions vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the Lions and the Warriors, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Warriors Won: 2

Lions Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Lions vs Warriors Betting Odds

Lions contested against Western Province in their last outing in the tournament. Lions batted first in the game and scored 403 runs in the first innings. Dominic Hendricks scored an unbeaten 161 runs in the game. Muhammad Manack scored 64 while Zubayr Hamza smashed 77 runs in that innings. Western Province secured 208 runs in the first innings. Lions added another 121 runs in the second innings. Delano Potgieter scored 54 runs in that innings. However, Western Province bundled out for 191 runs, losing the fixture by 125 runs. Lutho Sipamla and Tshepo Moreki picked 6 wickets each in the game.

The Warriors met with Western Province in their last outing. Western Province was impressive with the bat and scored 464 in the first innings. Beyers Swanepoel picked 3 wickets while Duanne Olivier and Siya Plaatjie picked 2 wickets each in that innings. Warriors replied with 266 runs in the first innings. Senuran Muthusamy scored 55 runs while Matthew Breetzke scored 52 runs in that innings. Beyers Swanepoel remained unbeaten at 65 runs. Western Province added another 162 runs. In the chase of the target, Warriors scored 231/8 while the duration of the game ran out, ending the game in a draw. Jordan Hermann scored 98 runs in that innings while Matthew Breetzke scored 53 runs. Duanne Olivier was the best bowler that innings with 3 wickets in the game.

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Lions vs Warriors Top Batters

Jordan Hermann to be the top batter for Warriors

Jordan Hermann is a terrific batter for the Warriors. He has scored 389 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.83. He scored 11 & 98 runs in the last game. He looks in top form and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Dominic Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

Dominic Hendricks was excellent in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 161 runs in the first innings of the last game. He has a total of 244 runs in 5 innings and averages at 61.00 in the competition. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lions vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for Lions

Tshepo Moreki had a terrific start to this season. He has picked 13 wickets in 2 games and will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game. He took 6 wickets in the last game.

Duanne Olivier to be the top bowler for Warriors

Duanne Olivier had a terrific start to this season. He has picked 12 wickets in 3 games and will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.