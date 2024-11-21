LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction

LIO

62%

Chance of Winning

WEP

38%

Batery

1.70
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Melbet

1.68
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.65
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

South Africa

Wanderers Stadium

Lions and Western Province will clash in the 11th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from November 21. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Facts:

  • The tally is led by the Lions (3-0) in the last four clashes between the sides.
  • Lions are placed 3rd whereas Western Province are placed at the 4th place of the points table.

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Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The Lions had a fantastic season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the top place of the points table with three wins and a loss. They eventually won the competition last season. The team had a terrific start with a win against the Titans this season. Their last game ended in a draw. They are placed at the 3rd place of the points table with 36.68 points. The Lions will be prepared for a win in the next game.

Western finished at the second place of the points table in the previous edition of the 4-Day series. Western Province came into this competition with a win against Dolphins in their first outing. The team faced a draw in the last game against the Warriors. With a win and a draw, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 36.34 points.

Lions' chance of winning: 62%

Western Province' chance of winning: 38%

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Lions vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score low before 1st dismissal

Western Province had a terrific start to their campaign this season. They are coming from a draw here. Their opening order revolved around Edward Moore and Jonathan Bird in the first game. The pair scored 11 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. Tony de Zorzi replaced Bird in the opening order and secured 17 runs for the first wicket. Western Province has an inconsistent batting order. That said, Western Province is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Lions’ score before first dismissal Over 25.5 runs

1.87
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Western Province’s score before first dismissal Over 25.5 runs

1.87
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Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Known as the "Bullring," Wanderers offers a hard and bouncy pitch that traditionally favours fast bowlers, especially on the first day. The surface provides significant seam movement early on but flattens out later, making batting progressively easier. On the fourth and fifth days, the pitch may develop cracks, offering assistance to spinners and making batting challenging. Captains often opt to bowl first at Wanderers to exploit the early assistance for pacers and aim for early breakthroughs.

Weather Report

On November 21, 2024, Johannesburg is expected to experience cloudy weather with late showers. Temperatures will range from a low of 17°C to a high of 28°C. The chance of rain is moderate, with approximately 2.5 mm expected later in the day.

Western Province Players List

Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Jonathan Bird, Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Vallie, Mihlall Mpongwana, Diane Paterson, Onke Nyaku. Valentine Kitime, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Juan James, Abdallah Bayoumy, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger. Livema Waqu

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith

Wicketkeeper

Edward Moore

Batter

Yaseen Vallie

Batter

Valentine Kitime

Batter

Mihlali Mpongwana

All-rounder

George Linde

All-rounder

Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Bowler

Kyle Simmonds

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks (c)

Bowler

Jonathan Bird

Batter

Wesley Bedja

Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province did not have a great season last year. They had a great start but faced a draw in the last game. They have a good batting order and will look to win the next game. They scored 464 & 162 runs in the two innings of the last game.

Lions Players List

Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Junaid Dawood, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards

Batter

Dominic Hendricks (c)

Batter

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batter

Connor Esterhuizen

Wicket-keeper

Delano Potgieter

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

All-rounder

Khaya Fakude

All-rounder

Codi Yusuf

Bowler

Zubayr Hamza

Batter

Tshepo Moreki

Bowler

Lutho Sipamla

Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions were excellent in the previous season. The team topped the standings and managed to win the tournament. They had a fantastic start this season and won their first game. They faced a draw in their last game. They batted well but also leaked too many runs in the previous fixture. They will be hoping to bag a victory in the next game.

Lions vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met on four occasions where Lions managed to win three out of four games.

Lions Won: 3

Western Province Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

Lions met with North West in their last outing. North West batted first in the last game and scored 425 runs in the first innings. Tshepo Moreki was the best bowler from the Lions and picked 3 wickets in that innings. Lions replied with 399 runs in the first innings. Bjorn Fortuin scored 120 runs in the first innings. Connor Esterhuizen scored 83 runs while Joshua Richards smashed 75 runs in the game. North West scored 136 runs in the second innings before the game ended in a draw. Lions will be expected to get back with a win in the next game.

Western Province contested against the Warriors in their last outing in the tournament. Batting first in the game, Western Province scored 464 & 162 runs in the two innings of the game. Centuries from Edward Moore and George Linde boosted the score in the first innings. George Linde chipped in 57 runs in the second innings as well. In response, Warriors scored 266 & 231/8 before the duration ran out, resulting in a draw. Kyle Simmonds picked 8 wickets in the game while Dane Paterson managed to get 5 wickets in the game.

Lions vs Western Province

South Africa

Wanderers Stadium, null

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Lions

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1.70
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.68
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Western Province

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.15
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Lions vs Western Province Top Batters

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top batter for Lions

Bjorn Fortuin is a terrific all-rounder from his side. Although he bats pretty deep in the order, he managed to score 236 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.66. He scored 120 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.

George Linde to be the top batter for Western Province

George Linde was excellent in the last game. He scored 152 & 57 runs in the two innings of the last game. He has a total of 304 runs in 4 innings, averaging at 76.00. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lions vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmonds was one of the best bowlers in the last season for the team. He has picked 17 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He got 8 wickets in the last game. Simmonds will walk in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for Lions

Tshepo Moreki had a terrific start to this season. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games and will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lions

Lions and Western Province have clashed four times before in the format. The Lions always had an upper hand and won three out of the four games. In their last meeting in the previous season, Lions won the game by 99 runs. Both the sides have a win and a draw this season. Lions have a better squad at disposal and will be expected to win the next fixture.

Lions to win the match @ 1.70 (Batery)

Western Province to win the match @ 2.17 (Batery)

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