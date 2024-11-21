LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction LIO 62 % Chance of Winning WEP 38 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Western Province will clash in the 11th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from November 21. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The Lions had a fantastic season in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished at the top place of the points table with three wins and a loss. They eventually won the competition last season. The team had a terrific start with a win against the Titans this season. Their last game ended in a draw. They are placed at the 3rd place of the points table with 36.68 points. The Lions will be prepared for a win in the next game.

Western finished at the second place of the points table in the previous edition of the 4-Day series. Western Province came into this competition with a win against Dolphins in their first outing. The team faced a draw in the last game against the Warriors. With a win and a draw, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 36.34 points.

Lions' chance of winning: 62%

Western Province' chance of winning: 38%

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Lions vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score low before 1st dismissal

Western Province had a terrific start to their campaign this season. They are coming from a draw here. Their opening order revolved around Edward Moore and Jonathan Bird in the first game. The pair scored 11 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. Tony de Zorzi replaced Bird in the opening order and secured 17 runs for the first wicket. Western Province has an inconsistent batting order. That said, Western Province is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions’ score before first dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Western Province’s score before first dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Known as the "Bullring," Wanderers offers a hard and bouncy pitch that traditionally favours fast bowlers, especially on the first day. The surface provides significant seam movement early on but flattens out later, making batting progressively easier. On the fourth and fifth days, the pitch may develop cracks, offering assistance to spinners and making batting challenging. Captains often opt to bowl first at Wanderers to exploit the early assistance for pacers and aim for early breakthroughs.

Weather Report

On November 21, 2024, Johannesburg is expected to experience cloudy weather with late showers. Temperatures will range from a low of 17°C to a high of 28°C. The chance of rain is moderate, with approximately 2.5 mm expected later in the day.

Western Province Players List

Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Jonathan Bird, Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Vallie, Mihlall Mpongwana, Diane Paterson, Onke Nyaku. Valentine Kitime, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Juan James, Abdallah Bayoumy, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger. Livema Waqu

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks (c) Bowler Jonathan Bird Batter Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province did not have a great season last year. They had a great start but faced a draw in the last game. They have a good batting order and will look to win the next game. They scored 464 & 162 runs in the two innings of the last game.

Lions Players List

Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Junaid Dawood, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Khaya Fakude All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Zubayr Hamza Batter Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions were excellent in the previous season. The team topped the standings and managed to win the tournament. They had a fantastic start this season and won their first game. They faced a draw in their last game. They batted well but also leaked too many runs in the previous fixture. They will be hoping to bag a victory in the next game.

Lions vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met on four occasions where Lions managed to win three out of four games.

Lions Won: 3

Western Province Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

Lions met with North West in their last outing. North West batted first in the last game and scored 425 runs in the first innings. Tshepo Moreki was the best bowler from the Lions and picked 3 wickets in that innings. Lions replied with 399 runs in the first innings. Bjorn Fortuin scored 120 runs in the first innings. Connor Esterhuizen scored 83 runs while Joshua Richards smashed 75 runs in the game. North West scored 136 runs in the second innings before the game ended in a draw. Lions will be expected to get back with a win in the next game.

Western Province contested against the Warriors in their last outing in the tournament. Batting first in the game, Western Province scored 464 & 162 runs in the two innings of the game. Centuries from Edward Moore and George Linde boosted the score in the first innings. George Linde chipped in 57 runs in the second innings as well. In response, Warriors scored 266 & 231/8 before the duration ran out, resulting in a draw. Kyle Simmonds picked 8 wickets in the game while Dane Paterson managed to get 5 wickets in the game.

Lions vs Western Province South Africa Wanderers Stadium, null Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Lions vs Western Province Top Batters

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top batter for Lions

Bjorn Fortuin is a terrific all-rounder from his side. Although he bats pretty deep in the order, he managed to score 236 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.66. He scored 120 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.

George Linde to be the top batter for Western Province

George Linde was excellent in the last game. He scored 152 & 57 runs in the two innings of the last game. He has a total of 304 runs in 4 innings, averaging at 76.00. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lions vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmonds was one of the best bowlers in the last season for the team. He has picked 17 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He got 8 wickets in the last game. Simmonds will walk in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for Lions

Tshepo Moreki had a terrific start to this season. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 games and will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.