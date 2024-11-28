Mpumalanga vs Border Match Prediction MPU 65 % Chance of Winning BOR 35 % Bet Now! Mpumalanga and Border will clash in the 9th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Uplands College, White River from November 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Mpumalanga vs Border Chance of Winning

Mpumalanga had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the standings with more losses than wins in the competition. They had a win and three losses in six games in the previous season of the competition. They began their campaign with a draw after the game duration was shortened due to poor weather. With 10.38 points, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. The team will play their second game in the competition against Border.

Border had a mixed campaign last year. The team started their campaign with losses but straightened out by the end of the competition, finishing 4th in the standings. Border had a poor start to their campaign and lost both their games of the competition. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the standings. They have 10.44 points.

Mpumalanga' chance of winning: 65%

Border' chance of winning: 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mpumalanga vs Border Betting Tips

Border to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

The Border finished in 4th place last season. The team had a good squad but failed to capitalise on that. The opening order revolved around Jason Niemand and Jerome Bossr last season. Niemand and Bossr averaged at 42.52 & 53.10 respectively last season. The team has the same opening order this season. The pair scored 39 runs before their first wicket in the first game of this season. However, the pair struggled in the last game. Both of them ducked out in the first innings of the last game. They could not score a run together in the later innings as well. That said, Border is very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mpumalanga’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Border’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Mpumalanga vs Border Toss Prediction

For matches at Uplands College, White River, teams tend to prefer fielding first if they win the toss, as the pitch often provides assistance to bowlers early in the game. Historically, the surface is known to offer some bounce and movement early on, benefiting pace bowlers, particularly in first-class matches. As the day progresses, batting conditions can improve, allowing for more consistent stroke play. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first to make the most of early bowling conditions.

Weather Report

On November 28 in East London, South Africa, you can expect overcast and cloudy weather throughout much of the day, with a high likelihood of rain and occasional showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach around 19°C with brisk winds.

Mpumalanga Players List

Alexander Kok, Muhammed Mayet, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Yassar Cook, Zuan Swart, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Lindokuhle Pawuli, Benjamin van Niekerk, Gregory Mahlokwana, Jon Hinrichsen, Jurie Snyman, Kieran Kenny, Ngazibini Sigwili, Tumi Koto.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Batter Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Gareth Dukes All-rounder Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Jurie Snyman All-rounder Karabo Mogotsi Bowler Benjamin van Niekerk Bowler Musawenkosi Twala Wicket-keeper Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Recent Form

Mpumalanga finished in the bottom of the points table last season. Mpumalanga were eager to start in this competition but poor weather conditions ruined their plans in the first game of the competition. They are coming from a draw here. Mpumalanga will be looking to win the next game.

Border Players List

Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinavuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Marco Marais All-rounder Nico van Zyl Bowler Christopher Gleaves Batter Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Border Team Form

Border is a strong team. However, they failed to display that this season. The team is coming from two consecutive defeats in their campaign. They lost their last game against Northern Cape. They performed poorly with the bat in the last game.

Mpumalanga vs Border Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Border by 1-0.

Mpumalanga Won: 0

Border Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Mpumalanga vs Border Betting Odds

In the last clash between Mpumalanga and Northern Cape, the latter went in to bat first. Northern Cape were knocked all out for 268 runs in the first innings. Mpumalanga replied with 164 runs before the match was interrupted by rain and later declared a draw. Kurtlyn Mannikam was the best bowler from Mpumalanga with 6 wickets. Themba Maupa took 2 wickets. Karabo Mogotsi scored 49 runs for the squad while Benjamin van Niekerk knocked 34 runs in the game.

Border clashed against Northern Cape in the last game. Border batted first in the game and scored 186 & 112 runs in the two innings. Mncedisi Malika was the best batter with 61 runs in the first innings. Marco Marais also scored 35 runs in the same innings. Northern Cape replied with 99 & 200/2 in the two innings, winning the game by 8 wickets. Nico van Zyl and Chad Classen took 4 wickets each in the game.

Mpumalanga vs Border Top Batters

Jurie Snyman to be the top batter for Mpumalanga

Jurie Snyman is a phenomenal batter from Mpumalanga. He scored 553 runs in 11 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 55.30. He scored 13 runs in the last game but is set to strike hard in the next game of this season.

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Border

Marco Marais is a phenomenal batter from the Border. He scored 582 runs in 10 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 72.75. He scored 35 & 1 run in the last game. He will look to return in the next game with a terrific knock.

Mpumalanga vs Border Top Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be the top bowler for Border

Jade de Klerk is an excellent bowler from Border. He picked 34 wickets in 11 innings of the last season. He picked 10 wickets in the first game of this season. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the Border.

Kurtlyn Mannikam to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga

Kurtlyn Mannikam was impeccable for his team in the last game. He managed to pick 6 wickets in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.