MPU (Mpumalanga) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction MPU 52 % Chance of Winning NOC 48 % Place a bet Batery 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mpumalanga and Northern Cape will clash in the 5th game of the CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 2024/25. The first game will take place at Uplands College, White River on November 7. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Chance of Winning

Mpumalanga had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the standings with more losses than wins in the competition. They had a win and three losses in six games in the previous season of the competition. The team had a decent batting and bowling order but relied too much on a very few players. The team will be ready for a fresh start this year.

Northern Cape was the best performing team in the Division 2 season last year. The team finished at the top of the points table with three wins and a loss in six games. The team faced Knights in the finals and beat them by 4 wickets to win the tournament. Northern Cape will be stacked with many impactful players and will be confident in their first game against Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga' chance of winning: 52%

Northern Cape' chance of winning: 48%

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Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Eastern Cape to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Eastern Cape had a pleasant campaign in the previous season of the competition. Eastern Cape boasts a very strong batting order. The team posted the scores of 107, 18 & 79 runs before their first dismissal in the last three CSA outings. In the last clash between the sides, Eastern Cape scored 80 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. The team featured Jason Oakes and Ernest Kemm in their opening order last season. Oakes and Kemm averaged at 53.00 & 41.09 respectively in the competition last season. The team will be ready to face Mpumalanga in their first game this season. That said, the team will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mpumalanga’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Northern Cape’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

For matches at Uplands College, White River, teams tend to prefer fielding first if they win the toss, as the pitch often provides assistance to bowlers early in the game. Historically, the surface is known to offer some bounce and movement early on, benefiting pace bowlers, particularly in first-class matches. As the day progresses, batting conditions can improve, allowing for more consistent stroke play. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first to make the most of early bowling conditions.

Weather Report

On November 7 in East London, South Africa, you can expect overcast and cloudy weather throughout much of the day, with a high likelihood of rain and occasional showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach around 17°C (62°F) with brisk winds, potentially reaching speeds of up to 33 km/h.

Mpumalanga Players List

Alexander Kok, Muhammed Mayet, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Yassar Cook, Zuan Swart, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Lindokuhle Pawuli, Benjamin van Niekerk, Gregory Mahlokwana, Jon Hinrichsen, Jurie Snyman, Kieran Kenny, Ngazibini Sigwili, Tumi Koto.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Wicket-keeper Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Gareth Dukes All-rounder Jon Heinrichsen All-rounder Jurie Snyman Batter Karabo Mogotsi Bowler Benjamin van Niekerk Bowler Musa Twala Bowler Lindokuhle Pawuli Bowler

Mpumalanga Recent Form

Mpumalanga finished in the bottom of the points table last season. Mpumalanga will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note this season.

Northern Cape Players List

Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Christopher Britz, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Romano Terblanche, Hanu Viljoen, Jason Oakes, Basheer Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Jerome Xaba, Johannes van Dyk, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruaan Haasbroek (c) Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Ernest Kemm All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Jonathan Vandiar All-rounder Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Romano Terblanche Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape is a strong team. They won the previous edition of the competition last season. The team will be very confident coming into this brand new season of the competition.

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Northern Cape by 3-0.

Mpumalanga Won: 0

Northern Cape Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

In the last clash between Mpumalanga and Northern Cape last season, the former won the toss and chose to bat first. Batting first, Mpumalanga scored 185 runs in the first innings. Jurie Snyman was the sole decent batter with 131 runs to his name in that innings. Johannes van Dyk picked 5 wickets whereas Ernest Kemm took 3 wickets. Northern Cape replied with 502 runs. Ernest Kemm was the best batter from Northern Cape with an individual score of 168 runs in that innings. Emmanuel Motswiri also scored 104 runs. Jason Oakes chipped in 50 runs. The bowling from Mpumalanga lacked a lot. Yassar Cook, Alexander Kok and Hermann Rolfes picked 2 wickets each.

Mpumalanga scored 221 in the second innings, losing the game by an innings and 96 runs. Nhlanhla Dlamini scored 41 runs whereas Alexander Kok and Benjamin van Niekerk posted 39 runs each in that innings. Northern Cape were fantastic in their bowling order. Van Dyk picked 5 wickets against whereas Kemm returned with 2 picks in the game.

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape South Africa Uplands College, null Mpumalanga Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Jurie Snyman to be the top batter for Mpumalanga

Jurie Snyman is a phenomenal batter from Mpumalanga. He scored 553 runs in 11 innings in the last season of the competition at an average of 55.30. He scored 131 runs in the last game against Northern Cape. He will look to strike hard in the first game of this season.

Ernest Kemm to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Ernest Kemm was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 452 runs in 12 games of the competition at an average of 41.09. He scored 168 runs in the last game against Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Johannes van Dyk was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He picked 32 wickets in 11 innings last season. He took 10 wickets in the last game against Mpumalanga.

Hermann Rolfes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga

Hermann Rolfes was impeccable for his team in the last season. He managed to pick 17 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last clash against Northern Cape. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.